Roger Bittel has sent out 7 updates so far today. I gave a brief overview earlier, from listening mainly to the 7th.

Here is the full translation of all 7 updates, from S.G. (I am waiting for her permission before giving her full name).

A huge thank you to her. No one can do this alone!!

Today was the next day of Reiner Füllmich's trial. There were 7 special programs on Bittel TV about this. I wrote everything down as best I could.

1st part 31.7.24 trial day 22

Starts at 9:15 a.m. There are 32 process observers present and there is a good atmosphere. Dr Misere is present, Ms Wörmer is not there yet; she is still stuck in a traffic jam. There are also 2 witnesses present, but they have not been summoned by the court. It is still being decided whether they will be heard. Frank Großenbach, Viviane Fischer's lawyer, was not allowed to attend the hearing as Viviane's lawyer and could not read out his application. He is now sitting in the auditorium.



2nd part 31.7.24 trial day 22

First break 9:28am. Dr. Misere, Reiner's defense attorney, has requested permission to continue reading out applications and reasons orally. (This decision was already made on the last day of the trial, when Dr. Miseré was not present. Applications and reasons are no longer allowed to be read out. The audience then no longer knows what is at stake, which also contradicts the principle of publicity.) The chamber decides negatively on the application. Dr. Miseré will no longer be allowed to submit an application orally. According to the Federal Constitutional Court, the defense must be allowed to submit applications at any time. This is no longer possible after the self-reading process. Dr. Miseré says that if this continues, the defense will no longer take part in the trial. Dr. Miseré hands over a letter from Frank Großenbach as his own application, which is also intended to exonerate Reiner.

3rd part 31.7.24 trial day 22

Frank Großenbach was not allowed to justify his application for adhesion and is now sitting in the audience. His justification would have further exonerated Reiner. Viviane Fischer has realized that she should no longer be persecuted. So now she wants to tell the truth. But the court doesn't want to hear that. Chr. Miseré then submitted this application as a separate application. Viviane, on the basis of whose statement the court wanted to convict Reiner, is now of the opinion that Reiner's behavior was not criminal. Therefore the court does not like this new statement at all. Chr. Miseré then wanted to submit a request for rejection, but he was not allowed to do that either. He should submit his request to reject the judge due to bias in writing by August 2, 2024. Thereupon, Mr. Dr. Miseré said that the defendant made the rejection request himself, but Reiner was not allowed to do so verbally either. Afterwards, Dr. Miseré packed his things and left the meeting room. He said that it was no longer a proper process because the application was already being prevented. The judge wanted to include the application for bias in the minutes and then reject it because it was not in writing. Then Dr. Miseré said he no longer had to take part because the principle of publicity had been violated and sat down in the audience. On Bittel TV, Dr. Miseré said that he would submit both applications as applications from Reiner himself. If only the written form is retained, it will obviously no longer be a legal process.

4th part 31.7.24 trial day 22

Dr. Miseré is now sitting in the audience. “If you can no longer submit an application and your permission to speak is no longer there, it is no longer a real process.” He has never experienced anything like that before.

10:30. Katja Wörmer arrived and met with Dr. Miseré to consult. Reiner should also only be allowed to present in writing. Reiner also cited the violation of the principle of publicity. He also said that his writing was very difficult to read. He only has an old, rickety typewriter in the prison and the ribbon is now empty.

5th part 31.7.24 trial day 22

Another interruption at 10:54 a.m. Some applications that were sent by email should be discussed. The viewers are upset because they don't even know what it's about. The applications are also not read out by the judge. No explanations may be made in this regard.



6th part 31.7.24 trial day 22 12:24 p.m.

Break until 12:45 p.m. Two more witnesses will then be heard. This request was granted. Dr. Miseré is back in the courtroom wearing a robe. He submitted a proposal of over 100 pages. Witnesses have not been heard from for a long time. The court had previously announced that it did not consider it necessary to hear further witnesses. The two witnesses are Josef (Reiner's best friend) and Andrea Becker.



7th part 31.7.24 trial day 22

The meeting ended at 2 p.m. The spectators outside can still wave to the car with Reiner. The witnesses Josef and Andrea Becker testified on behalf of Reiner. Dr. Miseré has submitted a petition. Of course, the audience didn't know what this was about. By the way, Reiner has been in isolation since his birthday.