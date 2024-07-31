Roger Bittel has sent out 7 updates so far today. There was no way of quickly reading them and doing a loose translation. They are video updates.

I started with listening to the last update, Update 7, and then added from a couple of earlier ones. Most of the information is from Roger’s Update 7, plus a bit from earlier ones.

Here is a summary.

Roger opens Update 7, phoning someone who has been at the trial and is now outside, waiting for Reiner to be driven past. We do not see the person. No name is given - probably it was given in an earlier update.

The speaker starts with: It has been quieter in the afternoon.

As for the morning, it was quite something. There had been a petition. It was now announced that no one would be doing more reading of briefs into the public record. Reiner also can give in papers, but they will no longer be read out, so they will be in the record but not read.

Katja Woermer responded: That goes against our right to public declaration, not just putting in briefs.

The 2 lawyers for Reiner - Katja Woermer and Christof Miseré - said: What is happening in the court is impossible, unbelievable.

According to the speaker, you understood very little about what was going on in the morning, as nothing was being read out any more.

After the lunch break, things had quieted down. People could talk with each other and hear each other.

Two witnesses, friends of Reiner, were allowed to give testimony about the willingness and ability of Reiner to repay. They both confirmed, yes. They also stated that Reiner has never been very interested in money and had earned much money in the past.

The judge said, That does not matter, just his willingness to pay.

About Reiner’s being abroad for an extended period, the allegation was that Reiner intended to move abroad.

Reiner’s witnesses stated that Reiner has always spent months abroad. It was totally normal for him to be away for extended periods. He wanted to continue with this and wanted to continue to keep his office in Germany.

The next court date is Tuesday, August 6.

Toward the end of Update 7, Roger said that it appears that the knot has been loosened a little. He also wondered if the judges intended to keep the trial going for 2 or 3 years.

_________________________________

I expect that you will be getting a much more detailed report within the next day or two. But I know many of you are eager for some information, especially as the judge had wanted to end the trial, not allow any of Reiner’s witnesses, and just read out his preliminary decision.

That is not happening.

As Roger said, it appears that the knot has been loosened a little.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Posted July 31, 2024