I had never heard of the USS Liberty. Then I watched Candace Owens’ interview with survivor Phil Tourney. Over 4 million people had watched before me. The verdict was evident. Evil Israel had attacked the pool innocent spy ship.

What? THE SPY SHIP? Yes, Phil Tourney called it that over and over.

It was such a smooth interview, going from the facts of the attack on the USS Liberty to the verdict about Israel. I DIDN’T NOTICE: THE ATTACK WAS ON A SPY SHIP.

Next question. THE USS LIBERTY WAS SPYING ON WHOM??

Israel.

A war was going on. The 6-Day War. And the USS Liberty was 85 miles closer to shore than had been agreed by Israel and the US. All US ships were to stay at least 100 miles off shore. The USS Liberty was between 13 and 17 miles offshore.

And - very important - it was intercepting all messages from Israel.

Next question. WHERE WERE THE MESSAGES GOING?

One destination: the UK.

And from there, they could be routed anywhere at all - including to Egypt.

There is an account that a Mossad agent was embedded in the Egyptian intelligence operation, saw the messages come in, and notified Israel.

Next question. WHAT WAS ISRAEL TO DO?

According to survivor Larry Bowen, a message was sent to MOVE AWAY FROM SHORE. The message was intended for the USS Liberty, but never got there. Instead it was rerouted to Morocco and from there to the Philippines.

So there was no instant attack on the USS Liberty.

But the USS Liberty did not move.

Finally, Israel attacked the USS Liberty. 34 dead. 172 wounded.

In Candace Owens’ interview, the blame is all on Israel.

The American President, Lyndon B Johnson - a notorious liar linked to the assassination of President Kennedy - presented himself as covering for his ally, Israel.

Ally? One does not spy on an ally.

Posted January 5, 2025