Mark Carney, the Liberal leader, has now announced his platform.

The platform of Pierre Pollievre, Conservative, stands in stark contrast. Here are highlights:

lower taxes (15%),

less government spending (like 20 billion on consultants and over one billion on the extremely biased pro-Liberal anti-Conservative media),

safe streets (vs addicts in the streets, needles in parks),

drug treatment - including mandatory programs - money to come from government-funded drug-giveaway programs.

For much more detail, here is Pollievre outlining his platform:

I have sent out much more on Pollievre. In case you haven’t had a chance to look, here it is again:

As for, how much does Facebook, well known for its anti-Conservative bias, like what I sent out? My guess: not at all. The content was banned:

Especially if you are Canadian or a resident of Canada, please read, share, discuss with everyone. Become more informed. See if you can reach anyone on the fence, or even on the other side.

NOTE: FIRST LISTEN TO THEM. SEE WHAT MATTERS TO THEM.

AFTER THAT, RESPOND.

If they’re willing to listen to Pollievre, watch the videos with them.

How do they feel about 50,000 dead addicts, instead of plentiful treatment centers? How do they feel about ongoing inflation, virtually guaranteed under the Liberals?

And please vote.

The media has claimed Carney is ahead. Is he really? He has definitely dropped since an initial wave of popularity, riding on anti-Trump rhetoric (though the evidence is that there have long been financial connections between Carney, Musk and Trump).

What can you do? I know someone spending her days calling people and talking with them. We each need to find what is right for us. One good thing: stretching what is comfortable for us.

Posted April 21, 2025