I sent out LawyerLisa’s posts on the detailed plans for what I call the Cages for Humans that are to be implemented in 2 Canadian cities, Vancouver and Montreal.

She’s gone on to write more about these planned cages for humans, 15-minute cities, in various Canadian cities. If you’re in Canada, check her Substack.

Most recently, she has posted on the plan to lessen or eliminate car use, and how important it is for us to take action on the local level.

By the way, I have long been for non-coercive measures to encourage the use of public transport and bikes, including:

- frequent busses,

- and SOME bike lanes (not when leading to traffic jams).

Here LawyerLisa lets us know what is planned - plus effective actions we can take:

Link: lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/micro-mobility-what-is-that-if-you

A suggestion: if you don’t know the plans for whatever city you’re in or live close to, FIND OUT. If it feels too much to do it alone, that makes sense - find a friend or a group. And then, please take action. Moaning and groaning is a great start, a good initial step when we find out about the plans. but moaning and groaing is not a solution.

Posted Nov 14, 2024