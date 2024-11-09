LawyerLisa has posted the detailed plans for what I call the Cages for Humans that are to be implemented in 2 Canadian cities, Vancouver and Montreal. Note that the date for the implementation of the plans is given, in both cases, as 2050. My sense is that the date is so far off to lull those who are not awake into staying asleep. But once your start going through the plans, you realize that, in both cases, the actual implementation date - the actual date when things are to be in place - is 2030. Very very close!!

What can you do? If you haven’t read any detailed plans:

Read.

Learn.

Share.

Talk to everyone you know, and people you don’t know.

Find fliers and pass them out.

If you’re not involved, get involved in local organizations, if at all possible.

Note that this is easy stuff to share. When we mention 15-minute cities, we’re not usually called conspiracy theorists. Instead most people have a blank look. Huh? Whatever are you talking about?

This is a usual response because the strategy for the Cages for Humans is different from the Plandemic strategy. Plandemic: scare people, panic them, brainwash them into taking the dangerous injections. Cages for Humans: get everything in place without most people noticing. Sneak it in. Perhaps you remember how the Federal Reserve was created in the US - snuck in when most of the politicians were off for the Christmas holiday. A very good strategy. Unless it’s spotted - as it has been. In that case, dousing people with cold hard facts can often be very effective.

So here are the plans. A suggestion: if you don’t know the plans for whatever city you’re in or live close to, FIND OUT. Now, Vancouver and Montreal:

Posted Nov 9, 2024