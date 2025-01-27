Very important question: what does one do when one is faced with 2 opposing fact-claims from sources one considers likely to be reliable?

FACT-CLAIM ONE: Tunnels from Hamas open into hospitals and schools in Gaza.

I’ve heard that fact-claim for years, from many sources. I believed it.

FACT-CLAIM TWO: Those claims are false. They are fake news stories.

The second fact-claim comes from a source from which I’ve learned a lot, the CorbettReport, including about the history of oil and about (I believe) Bill Gates. I’ve also heard, more than once, that Corbett is controlled opposition - something I’ve heard about almost everyone.

Anyway, here is the link:

corbettreport.substack.com/p/flashback-the-fake-news-story-of

My response. I want to find out which fact-claim is fact-backed - in other words, which fact-claim is true.

So what to do? In this case, I am taking 2 immediate actions.

ONE. I am posting.

I am sure to get many interesting responses, some enlightening, caring to inform and perhaps also to explore - and others intending to denigrate.

TWO. I have sent a note to the Fireside Chats with Dennis Prager at Prager U

Dear Dennis, I have heard many times about tunnels opening into Gaza hospitals and schools. Now I read from the CorbettReport: these are fake stories: The Corbett Report FLASHBACK: The Fake News Story of 2023 SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/?p=267197… Listen now I appreciate you and Prager U. Could you please take this on. Please help. Elsa

I had more to say - like that I’ve learned a lot from CorbettReport - but the limit is 300 characters.

Most likely some people, reading this post, will make negative comments about Prager U.

I have found Prager U a good source of information and ideas.

Will I accept whatever I hear back (if I hear back)? I will listen closely.

I expect I will hear from Daisy Moses, always an amazing source of information.

My posting and my reaching out go with a general approach: I search to see who might be both very knowledgeable in the area and truth-centered. So with Islam, while I did some investigation, I appreciated the work of people who showed amazing expertise, like Bill Warner, Robert Spencer, Mark Durie, David Wood.

My expectation is that I will learn, that I will end up knowing more than I know now.

Elsa

