WHAT TO DO WHEN ONE GETS 2 OPPOSING FACT-CLAIMS - LIKE ABOUT TUNNELS OPENING INTO THE HOSPITALS IN GAZA
Very important question: what does one do when one is faced with 2 opposing fact-claims from sources one considers likely to be reliable?
FACT-CLAIM ONE: Tunnels from Hamas open into hospitals and schools in Gaza.
I’ve heard that fact-claim for years, from many sources. I believed it.
FACT-CLAIM TWO: Those claims are false. They are fake news stories.
The second fact-claim comes from a source from which I’ve learned a lot, the CorbettReport, including about the history of oil and about (I believe) Bill Gates. I’ve also heard, more than once, that Corbett is controlled opposition - something I’ve heard about almost everyone.
Anyway, here is the link:
corbettreport.substack.com/p/flashback-the-fake-news-story-of
My response. I want to find out which fact-claim is fact-backed - in other words, which fact-claim is true.
So what to do? In this case, I am taking 2 immediate actions.
ONE. I am posting.
I am sure to get many interesting responses, some enlightening, caring to inform and perhaps also to explore - and others intending to denigrate.
TWO. I have sent a note to the Fireside Chats with Dennis Prager at Prager U
Dear Dennis, I have heard many times about tunnels opening into Gaza hospitals and schools. Now I read from the CorbettReport: these are fake stories:
I appreciate you and Prager U.
Could you please take this on.
Please help.
Elsa
I had more to say - like that I’ve learned a lot from CorbettReport - but the limit is 300 characters.
Most likely some people, reading this post, will make negative comments about Prager U.
I have found Prager U a good source of information and ideas.
Will I accept whatever I hear back (if I hear back)? I will listen closely.
I expect I will hear from Daisy Moses, always an amazing source of information.
________________
My posting and my reaching out go with a general approach: I search to see who might be both very knowledgeable in the area and truth-centered. So with Islam, while I did some investigation, I appreciated the work of people who showed amazing expertise, like Bill Warner, Robert Spencer, Mark Durie, David Wood.
________________
My expectation is that I will learn, that I will end up knowing more than I know now.
Elsa
Posted January 27, 2025