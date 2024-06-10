Today, a trial day for Reiner, his team, and all of us who support Reiner, in the court of a judge who has declared, anyway as I understood his pronouncement, his preliminary ruling, on May 17: Reiner guilty. In other words, again as I and many others understood it, that it was all a show trial.
I wake up very very early. Before 4 am - before 10 am in Germany. Court has barely started. Scheduled start time: 9:15 am.
I very soon think of Reiner and his team in that court room, with that judge.
From this distance, thousands of miles away, I send energy. I know others are doing the same - sending prayers and energy.
When I learn something, I will send the news.
I open my computer, check my inbox. 2 photos. One of Roger Bittel - faithful caring Roger. One of 3 police vans.
I look forward to his report, and will translate (unless someone helpful does it first).
All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,
Elsa
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
TRIAL DATES
NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am
Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)
Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.
(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
02nd day Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon
4 trial days on a Wednesday
5 trial days on a Tuesday
Posted June 10, 2024
I am holding him in my prayers! I've sent cards from Australia in hope that he will be assisted by our love and care! God is watching...and He will help Reiner for justice to be served! So I pray! Thank you very much, Elsa! You are a soul of light and I am grateful for keeping us updated on Reiner's situation! God's blessings!