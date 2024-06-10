Today, a trial day for Reiner, his team, and all of us who support Reiner, in the court of a judge who has declared, anyway as I understood his pronouncement, his preliminary ruling, on May 17: Reiner guilty. In other words, again as I and many others understood it, that it was all a show trial.

I wake up very very early. Before 4 am - before 10 am in Germany. Court has barely started. Scheduled start time: 9:15 am.

I very soon think of Reiner and his team in that court room, with that judge.

From this distance, thousands of miles away, I send energy. I know others are doing the same - sending prayers and energy.

When I learn something, I will send the news.

I open my computer, check my inbox. 2 photos. One of Roger Bittel - faithful caring Roger. One of 3 police vans.

I look forward to his report, and will translate (unless someone helpful does it first).

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

____________________

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

____________________

Posted June 10, 2024