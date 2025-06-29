We're always looking for winning strategies. Here's one that is proving fruitful.

We all know of many people who are trying to take themselves out of the system - straw man, large cap self vs small cap self, etc.

This method is different. In a nutshell, from what I can see, IT USES THE SYSTEM TO BREAK THE SYSTEM, BY FINDING ERRORS.

It could prove to be low cost, high impact - useful for far more than this case. Let me know what you think.

From Martin Geddes’ piece (major bolding is mine):

Many of us are already living in a post-constitutional era, where due process is replaced by paperwork, where justice is automated and anonymised, and where citizens are processed as data — not protected as persons. The instinctive reaction is to fight back — to resist by opposing. But this response often fuels the very duality that accelerates authoritarianism. Violence strengthens the state’s narrative. Opposition invites escalation. The result is a feedback loop of fear and force. There is another way — lawful, precise, and devastating. It is called “Justicesec”: a bottom-up audit of the justice system by the people themselves, using the state’s own rules as weapons of lawful truth. What if instead we out-administrated the administrators, a kind of “general strike” of over-compliance with their own rules?

Again, please read and then let me know what you think.

For me, it brings to mind what I have heard of using Equity - another way of using the system instead of fighting it. This seems actually to do much more.

Elsa

Posted June 29, 2025