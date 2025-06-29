USING THE SYSTEM TO BREAK THE SYSTEM. FROM SMALL FINE (100 pounds) to LARGE HEADACHE FOR THE STATE (250,000 pounds).
We're always looking for winning strategies. Here's one that is proving fruitful.
We all know of many people who are trying to take themselves out of the system - straw man, large cap self vs small cap self, etc.
This method is different. In a nutshell, from what I can see, IT USES THE SYSTEM TO BREAK THE SYSTEM, BY FINDING ERRORS.
It could prove to be low cost, high impact - useful for far more than this case. Let me know what you think.
From Martin Geddes’ piece (major bolding is mine):
Many of us are already living in a post-constitutional era, where due process is replaced by paperwork, where justice is automated and anonymised, and where citizens are processed as data — not protected as persons.
The instinctive reaction is to fight back — to resist by opposing. But this response often fuels the very duality that accelerates authoritarianism.
Violence strengthens the state’s narrative. Opposition invites escalation. The result is a feedback loop of fear and force.
There is another way — lawful, precise, and devastating.
It is called “Justicesec”: a bottom-up audit of the justice system by the people themselves, using the state’s own rules as weapons of lawful truth.
What if instead we out-administrated the administrators, a kind of “general strike” of over-compliance with their own rules?
Here’s the link to the full piece:
Again, please read and then let me know what you think.
For me, it brings to mind what I have heard of using Equity - another way of using the system instead of fighting it. This seems actually to do much more.
Elsa
Posted June 29, 2025
This is a feedback to the original article, but it makes it all the more suspicious that only paying readers can comment there, so by default, I am commenting here. No wonder comments are not exactly open, because the whole article looks like a complete misdirection.
The state "only" spends the taxpayer's money, so no large penalty deters it, unless someone can be made personally responsible, which never happens.
At court, even a case can come up only if the judge/grand jury accepts it, and nothing is admissible, without the judge's approval.
What are lawsuits good for in a system that favors the powerful?
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-are-lawsuits-good-for
Using AI only trains the AI and helps construct a deepfake for the participant:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-does-chatgpt-work-what-is-chatgpt