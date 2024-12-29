I didn’t take this in when it came into my inbox a couple of weeks ago. The WEF (World Economic Forum), so said the email, is having Age of Death discussions and treaties.

Maybe the fact-claim was just so unbelievable to me that I blanked it out. But a friend brought the fact-claim to my attention a couple of times, intensely outraged, passionately horrified. Age of Death discussions and treaties - LAWS - by the WEF!!! If you’re over the agreed-upon age of death (say, 70), you will need permission to be allowed to stay alive, you will need proof that your staying alive is so important that an exception should be made for you, so that you don’t need to take the age-mandated exit from life.

I’m calling these discussions and treaties fact-claims rather than facts as there’s no documentation, no backing, given for the claims.

All the same, here’s the article, which links to a video from The People’s Voice, where you will see a young man sounding highly educated and extremely serious, with very expressive eyebrows. Is he to be believed?

Here’s more:

Under this new system, individuals will no longer have the right to live beyond a government-mandated age – let’s say 70 years old, for example – without first obtaining state approval. If you’re deemed unworthy by a death panel, it’s straight to the “suicide pod” for you. This is not science fiction. This is the reality being planned behind closed doors. Stay tuned as we uncover the dark implications of this global agenda and what it means for your future. Link: actforcanada.substack.com/p/world-leaders-sign-wef-treaty-introducing

Direct link to the video: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/12/no_author/world-leaders-sign-wef-treaty-introducing-age-of-death-laws-in-west/

I notice. Only 9 Likes - instead of something like 9000! Only 7 comments. How can there be only 9 Likes on something like discussions on proposed Age of Death laws!!

In a sane world - a world I would see as sane - there would be mass outrage even about any proposed discussion on Age of Death legislation.

Did other people have the same response to the article as I did? Did they blank out - forget - the fact-claims?

Or did they assume it’s all nonsense?

It sounds like nonsense to me.

But then, the plandemic sounds like utter craziness to me. And it happened.

And I have heard of many deaths, in UK care facilities, connected to use of Midazolam, often given in conjunction with morphine. Apparently the two together pretty well assure that the outcome is death.

I’m remembering a man in the UK, at about the start of the plandemic, who visited his mother who was feeling well, and then when he came back half an hour later, she was dead. She had had Midazolam administered. He was sure it was murder by government policy. He pushed for the case to be investigated. A couple of years later, he was found dead. It was ruled suicide. It was speculated that he had been suicided.

And now - to get back to the fact-claim that the WEF has been having discussions and treaties on Age of Death laws - did many people push away the claims as too ridiculous to be given attention?

Or is it that we’re overwhelmed with too many horrifying facts.

On the southern border of the US, there have been, over four years, more than 323,000 missing migrant children - which is about 250 migrant children going missing each day.

Fifteen-minute cities - cages for people - are popping up all over the place.

Another plandemic has been announced for January 21 (link and link).

The plandemic. No joke.

The autism epidemic. No joke.

Chemtrials. No joke.

Ethanasia for anyone who might want it for whatever reason. No joke.

I recently heard Yuval Harari (look him up if you’ve managed to escape knowing about him) comment on the millions upon millions of people he categorizes as useless eaters. What can we do with them, he is asked. The best he has been able to come up with: drugs and computer games. Something like that.

Age of Death laws? They would fit with everything.

But I want to end with something else. It connects with the designation of many people as useless eaters. My 17-year-old cat is lying as close to the keyboard as she can without making it impossible for me to type. (We have negotiated that.) What “use” does she have? You might say there is the exchange of feelings. There is also her pleasure in lying in the sun in the day, on a pillow on the bed at night, close to the keyboard at many times. And there is my pleasure in her pleasure.

I have written about people and animals designated as useless eaters:

But it is vital not to deny the forces against us. In that, it is vital to be like Frodoo of Lord of the Rings.



Posted December 29, 2024