I have just watched Ryan Matta’s documentary, Operation Amber Alert. In the US, 250 migrant children go missing every day. The US government, plus several NGO’s, are very involved, as is documented. No government representatives, either Democrat or Republican, are doing anything about this.

A suggestion: unless you are already very informed, please watch. A request: if you can, please contribute.

I’ll put the request for donations first, then links to 2 videos.

And at the very top, a link to Pasheen’s Substack, Diva Drops, where I heard of this video. Thank you, Pasheen, for your caring:

divadrops.substack.com/p/save-the-children-right-jill

Ryan Matta asks us, near the end of Operation Amber Alert, to give 5 dollars monthly on his Locals account, if you can. If one thousand people did this, he says, it would help enormously. Anyway, I’ve done this. And after I did, I saw that he now prefers that we go on X. But to me it doesn’t matter: he has the donation. So here are the links to his Locals account and his givesendgo page:

Locals: https://ryanmatta.locals.com/post/6391640/thank-you-from-the-bottom-of-my-heart

givesendgo: https://www.givesendgo.com/savingAmerica

And now, before the video, here is Ryan Matta with his passion, his mission, to save the children (4 min):

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia/status/1867784235488247870

And finally, 2 links to Operation Amber Alert:

https://x.com/i/status/1861132391005159850

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia/status/1861132391005159850

Last year, like so many other people, I watched The Sound of Freedom, on one man’s dangerous struggle to get children back from child traffickers. It took the filmmakers 5 years to get the film out to the public.

Full video (to purchase): https://www.angel.com/movies/sound-of-freedom

Preview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixMM0XGWEq4

I watched. I cared. But what do I do? Operation Amber Alert is one answer. Watch. And also donate to fund ongoing videos on what is going on.



PS. By the way, Ryan Matta also mentions a second group he’d love us to give to: micasakids, from Bob Macdonald. A place of true love and caring and healing - after rapes, including by fathers, that have resulted in pregnancy:

https://www.micasakids.org

(Note: I went online and tried to find that organization, checking for micasakids.com, micasakids, mi casa kids, Bob Macdonald. Could not find the site. I asked: if you find the link, please post in the comments. And someone did find the site. A big thank you. .org not .com So I’ve now included the link.)

Posted December 18, 2024