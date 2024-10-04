Valerie Price is one of the first people I met when I started being aware that something rotten was going on. That was back in 2006. She was bringing in speakers. I started going to the events. She was fighting for freedom of speech while Muslims in the millions for calling for censorship and the West was acquiescing. Six years later, in 2012, when I put on my first Truth Summit, she was still doing doing all she could to raise awareness . She’s one of the people I interviewed for that first Truth Summit.

We’re both still doing what we can.

Today I got an urgent call to action:

Say NO to Bill C-63, sign e-petition 5160.

Yes, it’s another petition.

When enough of us sign, it can make a big difference. Two days ago, I sent another request for action where

the nearly 200,000 emails sent through https://stopc-293.ca/ have so far been successful at generating enough “noise” (their word, not ours) so that the Senate, even though it is an appointed rubber stamp body, has been unable to take C-293 through the 2nd and 3rd reading that will bring it into law.

drrimatruthreports.substack.com/p/canadian-you-must-listen-to-phil

Now here is Valerie’s equally urgent request:

Free speech is under attack. Free speech is the lifeblood of democracy. Free speech is the whole thing, the whole ball game. Free speech is life itself. . Please support our Petition 5160 to stop Bill C-63. Please sign this vitally important petition. It would not be a stretch to compare the Liberal Party’s Bill C-63 (Online Harms Act) with Nazi Germany’s infamous “Enabling Act” of 1933. After all, the latter allowed Germany’s dictator to create unconstitutional laws “without the approval of either parliament or Reich President von Hindenburg” while C-63 creates a regulatory regime that is similarly capable of circumventing your Charter guaranteed civil liberties. One could look far and wide for another piece of Canadian legislation that crushed so many sacred and fundamental Charter rights. Say NO to Bill C-63, sign e-petition 5160: https://www.canadiancitizens.org/single-post/say-no-to-bill-c-63-sign-e-petition-5160 TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE PETITION: https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Sign/e-5160



Note: this call is for everyone, not just Canadians. It’s one world. Over in Germany, there is Reiner, so clearly a political prisoner for telling the truth. In this quest for our rights and freedoms, we’re in it together.

_____________________

Yes, we’re all in this together, but you can’t sign if you’re not a resident of Canada. I just got this message:

People outside Canada are not able to sign the petition. A Canadian address is obligatory and so is a "tick" stating you're a Canadian citizen or resident, otherwise it's not accepted. I would love to help, but am unable to do so. I'm sorry.

Thank you to everyone who wanted to sign.



Posted October 4, 2024