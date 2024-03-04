So many times people ask me about Inka. How is she doing? So many people also send prayers for her as well as Reiner. So she wrote a message.

But someone questioned one thing she wrote - that Justus Hoffman asked the public prosecutor to finally stop the interview because, after all, he was promised protection. Inka immediately went to her source to verify and it turned out that the text should read:

At the end of the witness interview of Justus Hoffman, it is the subjective impression of Inka’s source that JH looked at the prosecutor for help. (Note that the public prosecutor is the accuser on behalf of the state. JH is the complainant and was being questioned as a witness.) The witness, JH, asked the public prosecutor to finally stop the interview. According to further information, this is because questions were being repeated.

It shows the personality of Inka - her integrity - that, despite all she has suffered from the allegations against Reiner and from the embezzlement of the money (I believe that is the accurate term for what was done with the money from the house sale) from the sale of Reiner’s house, that she was immediately willing to reconsider and revise her text so that no misunderstandings could arise. This is so very different from what has been done to her and Reiner.

Here is her revised message, with the references to JH deleted:

We are all following every court day with our hearts and we are perhaps even waiting for a major event, that could end everything, that would finally open people’s eyes and bring them to seeing what is happening. We have great expectations for the future. The longer we are hoping, the stronger our hope becomes. Sometimes it is difficult for me to recognize whether or not what I am seeing is a coherent picture: who influenced whom and pushed them to the appropriate position to exert influence. However, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: that Reiner’s arrest had nothing to do with money, that it has a purely political background. I’m sure, next week the picture will be a bit more complete. The presiding judge has ordered further court dates. At least it seems as though he wants to get to the bottom of the matter. But will he be strong enough? Or is it just a delusion again? Without all of your support, it would not be possible for Reiner to finance good legal support. We have also brought in an experienced defense lawyer. It is important to follow everything closely, every aspect of every situation. That is too much for one lawyer. Our observers in the court are helping, as are Reiner's supporters, who continue to keep him psychologically stable, heal and bless him. But also the people are helping who send him donations and thus actively help shape the process by allowing us to build up pressure against a system that wants to mislead us. A big thank you also to all the lovely people who included me in their good wishes for Reiner. Even though I don't write back, I read it all and then I know that my path is the right one and that we will all stand still together even after this time. Sometimes I feel drained. A lot of energy has gone into the last few years. Yet I have never lost my firm conviction, which I think we all share. I send a big, heartfelt thanks to all of you and to Elsa, who always helps me when I feel weak. We will wait!!!

And now, here is Inka’s first selfie, taken for you: And below that, a photo of one of the dogs, looking like he’s waiting . . .

Finally, thank you, Inka. I am pleased to be able to do something, and very glad that, along with so many other people, I can help in some way.

The current court dates.

Dienstag, den 5. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Tues, Mar 5, 9:15 am)

Freitag, den 8. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Fri, Mar 8, 9:15 am)

ADDED:

Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



