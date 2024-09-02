Day 28. 2 witnesses, both of them lawyers: Ivan Künnemann and Cathrin Behn. And suddenly we are in a different world. A world in which what Reiner said regarding his intention to repay is validated twice over.

He always intended to refund the money, according to both witnesses. And Viviane Fischer definitely knew this, according to the first witness, Ivan Kuenemann. He was contacted by VF, who was aware of the charges pending by the port lawyers and wanted to know how she could best protect herself.

Plus, according to the second witness, Cathrin Behn, had he intended anything else, he would have let his office staff know. Cathrin Behn is a lawyer who worked in Reiner’s office for over 20 years and who managed his office. She also gave evidence that Reiner intended to continue to have an office in Germany. In fact, a new office space was rented and was open until March of this year (2024).

You will get this information, and more:

Here is the post from Jiota and Alkmini, @wearegreeekja:

28th day of trial on August 30, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

1st part

Brief information - this is a more or less brief summary of today's events in the courtroom, which does not claim to be comprehensive or complete in this format.

The following statements will be written as soon as possible by the editorial team of ICIC LAW and published on this website, the Telegram channels of ICIC LAW and Reiner Füllmich.

This post of “We are Greek- What's your Superpower?” is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be informed in a timely manner.

We do not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth.

This report must not be taken out of context!

The 28th day of the trial began at 10:30 a.m., as allegedly requests for evidence from attorney Katja Wörmer, which she had sent to the court by email, had not yet arrived. The witnesses present, attorney Cathrin Behn and attorney Ivan Künnemann, were heard.

Part 2

No doubts about the ability & willingness to repay.

The questioning of the witness Künnemann was very detailed. The hearing therefore ended after both witnesses had been heard. Essentially, the hearing again dealt with the question of whether these were actual loan agreements or merely “sham agreements”. The witness Ivan Künnemann was Viviane Fischer's lawyer at the time and was released from his duty of confidentiality by her for his testimony.

Mr. Künnemann testified that at the time and even before Viviane Fischer filed her criminal complaint, he had advised her to repay her loan as quickly as possible. The suspicion is growing that Viviane Fischer may have been aware that the complaint would be filed even before the port lawyers filed it. Justus Hoffmann had repeatedly announced this.

Fischer had always spoken to the witness about loan agreements but also about liquidity reserves. She had presented the loan as a kind of liquidity reserve that was to be repaid at any time. However, she had not always been in a position to do so. At the time, Ivan Künnemann had given her the legal advice to return the loan amount or the liquidity reserve to the company as quickly as possible. Following his legal advice, Viviane Fischer then repaid her loan.

A week later, Mr. Künnemann asked again whether the loan had already been repaid. Viviane Fischer initially said no and then repaid the loan in full.

In addition, Mr. Künnemann stated that Viviane Fischer had assumed at the time that Reiner Füllmich had secured his loan amount with his property in Göttingen and that Reiner Füllmich's loan was to be repaid by selling his property in Göttingen. According to the witness, Viviane Fischer had no doubts about Reiner Füllmich's ability and willingness to repay. It is possible that Viviane Fischer was not quick enough. In any case, she was not worried that Füllmich would want to go abroad and run off with the donations.

Part 3

A question of perception

The witness had spoken to Viviane Fischer about loan agreements. He had never seen the loan agreements himself. However, he knew from Viviane Fischer that there was no agreement on interest in the contracts, for example. He also commented on tax law concerns. According to the witness's legal assessment, these were sham contracts. The chairman insisted at this point and pointed out that the witness had to report on his own perception in court, but not on his legal assessment. At some point, Ivan Künnemann was then presented with Viviane Fischer's criminal complaint without the attachments.

He described her statement to him as credible in the context of the client relationship. He had no doubt that Viviane Fischer had told him the truth and had presented the facts of the case as they had actually happened. His task was to protect Fischer from becoming the focus of the investigating authorities after she became aware that criminal charges were to be or had already been brought against Reiner Füllmich.

Mr. Künnemann, who also works in the field of corporate law, pointed out that, in his view, the actual corporate structure had not been clear, as the pre-UG had never been registered. No non- profit status was achieved, so it may have always been a GbR. During the further detailed legal explanations, the chairman interrupted the witness again, pointing out that he only had to report on actual perceptions in the context of his testimony, but not to give a legal assessment.

Part 4

“He who writes, stays” - Writing is forbidden!

Finally, Ms. Wörmer requested that the witness's statement be recorded in the minutes in view of the fact that he had testified that Viviane Fischer had had no doubts about Reiner Füllmich's ability and willingness to repay and had known that the loan had been secured by his property as a store of value and that he had intended to repay the loan from the sale of his property.

The chairman refused to record the witness statement.

Attorney Wörmer then applied for a ruling on this by the chamber. The chamber then withdrew for 10 minutes and deliberated. Subsequently, the decision of the chamber was announced that the witness's statement would not be recorded, as it was only the content and not the wording of the statement that mattered. Only in the latter case, however, is a transcript mandatory.

Part 5

Without a doubt!

Attorney Cathrin Behn reported that she had worked together with Dr. Reiner Füllmich in a law firm for over 20 years until November 2023 and that this firm also existed in Göttingen until March 2024.

She was aware that Reiner Füllmich had concluded the loan agreements with the Corona Committee and that the Corona Committee Vorschalt-UG was the lender, although the witness Behn was not aware of the legal form of the Corona Committee. Cathrin Behn testified in response to questions from the chairman that she had assumed that the loan agreements had been concluded between Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich, as they had carried out the main work in the Corona Committee. Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich had spoken on the phone every day and had been the main players in the Corona Committee.

Cathrin Behn stated that she had no knowledge of what Reiner Füllmich's loan amounts had been used for. However, she had witnessed that extensive work had been carried out on Reiner Füllmich's property for about a year, in particular the garden had been extensively expanded. Work was carried out on the height of the garden. A swimming pool with a counter-current system was installed, a sauna house and other work. She had witnessed this directly, as her study was situated in such a way that she had felt that her work had been affected by the construction work, which lasted for almost a year. She was aware that the property was to be sold around summer 2022. It was clear that Reiner Füllmich did not want to flee abroad to an unknown location, but would again spend part of the year at his ranch in California or traveling, as he had done in previous years.

Parallel to the sale of the property, new office premises were already being sought in Göttingen, and the witness took part in the viewings. The decision was finally made in favor of premises near the original address, also in the Nikolausberg district of Göttingen. A rental agreement with a fixed term of five years was concluded for the new office premises, which directly indicated that a long-term tenancy was being sought and that it was therefore assumed that Reiner Füllmich's law firm would continue to exist in Germany in the long term.

Reiner Füllmich's law firm existed until the end of March this year. Cathrin Behn also admitted that she knew that the loan amounts were secured by Reiner Füllmich's property. She had no doubts about his ability and willingness to repay. On the contrary, she clearly stated that if Reiner Füllmich had NOT wanted to repay, he would have discussed the further details with her, as there would certainly have been legal issues or obstacles involved. From the fact that he had never discussed the planned repayment of his debts through the sale of his property with her, it could be firmly assumed from her point of view that Reiner Füllmich would repay the loans by selling the property.

At the end of the testimony of the witness Cathrin Behn, the chairman closed the hearing at 12:30 pm. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

