Truth Summit

Truth Summit

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Jay's avatar
Jay
4h

"........maintained his innocence, and all the evidence confirms he did start the fire." ??????

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4 replies by Elsa and others
Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
4h

Thank you for the update. I see he’s not out of the woods.

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