At some point in May, a reader sent me a short update in Ed Wackerman. A gag order had been placed on his case.

Then I heard nothing until a few days ago, when I was sent more news - another piece by the same writer:

Wackerman case moves to Fresno site

Plea deal of 10 years to life rejected

June 25, 2026

By TOM LYDEN

Staff Writer

Ed Wackerman and his daughter get into a heated discussion with his defense attorney, Ric Squaglia, after a June 16 hearing at the Fresno County Superior Courthouse. Photo by Tom Lyden

Ed Wackerman’s fate will be decided in Department 53.

That is the name of the courtroom on the 5th floor of the Fresno County Superior Courthouse, where Judge Houry Sanderson runs the show.

On June 16 she accepted the Wackerman case and its change of venue from Mariposa County Superior Court.

Judge Sanderson has a reputation as a no-nonsense judge, and last week indicated she was eager to get going.

But Mariposa Count District Attorney Walter Wall told her he was leaving the DA’s office and handing the case off to assistant DA Gerard Egan.

It is yet another change in lead prosecutors, the fourth, that might further delay the case.

Wackerman, 74, is charged with 17 counts of felony arson for the 2022 Oak Fire, which over 43 days burned nearly 20,000 acres, torched 127 homes and is widely considered the most destructive fire in the county’s recent history.

Wackerman claims he is innocent.

Judge Sanderson said she wants to get a status report from Egan, the new prosecutor, on July 1.

Ed Wackerman leaves the Fresno County Superior Courthouse June 16 with his daughter, Julie Leonard Smith. The Oak Fire arson trial could begin in November. Photo by Tom Lyden

“The court prefers Mr. Egan to be present,” she said flatly.

Wackerman’s defense attorney, Ric Squaglia, said he could be ready for trial by early November.

Squaglia revealed there had been a plea offer on the table — 10 years to life — that Wackerman would not entertain.

The case will be tried in Department 53, some 77 miles away from Mariposa, after Mariposa County Superior Court Judge Michael Fagalde granted a change of venue because pretrial publicity would make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

Judge Sanderson continued a gag order Judge Fagalde had imposed in the case, which prohibits lawyers from talking to the media.

But that doesn’t mean the Wackerman case will fly under the radar.

A news photographer from KFSN-ABC30 was in the courtroom, for what was essentially a procedural hearing, indicating the case may actually garner more media attention by moving into the heart of the nation’s 55th largest television market.

The Fresno County Superior Courthouse, with its Brutalist architecture, is a far cry from the charming trappings of the historic Mariposa Superior Courthouse.

Those who intend to watch the proceedings in Fresno would be advised to arrive early to avoid a security line that begins forming at 8 a.m. There is usually another line for the elevators.

Department 53 is a dark, modern courtroom that is cool in temperature, with comfortable, cushioned benches.

But it has terrible acoustics.

That became apparent when Wackerman, who is profoundly hearing impaired, had difficulty understanding the proceedings.

A voice amplifying system did not appear to work in conjunction with Wackerman’s hearing aids.

Squaglia was forced to speak loudly to Wackerman to convey a play-by-play of what was happening during the court hearing.

Wackerman has seen his health decline as the case has dragged on, and now uses a wheelchair.

After the hearing, outside the courthouse, Wackerman briefly yelled at Squaglia. The reason for his outburst is unknown. Wackerman’s daughter, Julie Leonard-Smith, rolled her father away leaving Squaglia standing alone impassively. [emphasis mine]

Wackerman remains under house arrest at his daughter’s home in Mariposa County and he must wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Wall’s departure as Mariposa County DA doesn’t mean he is done with the case. He will likely be called as a witness because he took Wackerman’s alleged and disputed confession after his June 2023 arrest.

In September 2024, Wall had referred the case to the California Attorney General because he was in the untenable position of prosecuting a case in which he would have to call himself as a witness.

But after taking the case, the AG handed it back three months later, declaring that Wall could act as both prosecutor and witness.

Judge Sanderson was appointed to the Fresno County Superior Court in 2005 by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was presiding judge in 2024 and 2025.

She spent 15 years in the Fresno County DA’s Office where she earned a reputation as a fierce and formidable prosecutor.