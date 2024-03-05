And now, for Part Two of Day 6 of Reiner’s trial.

Second part of the report on Reiner Füllmich's 6th day of trial before the Göttingen Regional Court.

@wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [05.03.2024 17:50]

More than just a water level report

Continuation, 6th day of trial against Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court.

Addendum:

In his statement, Füllmich also stated that Justus Hoffmann had taken legal action against his then defense lawyer Dagmar Schön so that she would stop claiming that the money from the house sale had ended up with Marcel Templin. According to Füllmich, Hoffmann was trying to prevent anything that would not do justice to his reputation.

Note: In the appeal instance of this matter, lawyer Dagmar Schön has now been fully vindicated.

After the break, the questioning of Viviane Fischer continued.

The chamber asked her questions about her own loan, chat histories, financial difficulties, her financial situation, her inheritance and her own safekeeping account.

The presiding judge noted that with her stated liquidity, but with the repayment of her loan and this in different tranches, she had needed from August to October.

Fischer went on to talk about the sale of books and an inheritance, which turned out to be an unsettled inheritance from 2013, i.e. she had an amount to expect, but it was still not ready for disbursement.

She repeated her statement that she had only agreed to a liquidity reserve, but never to a store of value.

She was then confronted with an email in which the store of value was communicated.

In a large Zoom meeting, Füllmich reminded her, there had also been talk of a value store.

Fischer stated that she could not remember either.

Finally, she was presented with a preliminary profit and loss statement for consulting costs from Füllmich's law firm, which she had co-signed and which she claimed to have signed between "door and door" - as managing partner (note).

Füllmich asked Fischer why she had prevented the gold from being accessed when she was short, which he had offered to do several times.

Fischer replied that it was because he (Füllmich) was the buyer and the proceeds could only be paid out to his account, but that it was 'impossible to know...'.

She did not mean to say that she assumed he could disappear with it, but that there were adverse circumstances in which one had to keep an eye on everything, which is why she had not agreed to it.

During the interview, one got the overall impression that she found it difficult to give clear answers to specific questions. She sometimes got lost in her explanations, so that even Chairman Richer had to admit at one point that he could not follow her in terms of content.

In conclusion, Fischer stuck to her statement that she had never had any financial problems and had always been solvent.

The questioning of Viviane Fischer will continue on Friday, March 8, 2024, i.e. on the 7th day of the trial.

@wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [05.03.2024 18:23]

Supplement to Reiner Füllmich's 6th day of trial before the Göttingen Regional Court.

Reiner Füllmich presented a chat history in which the store of value was mentioned, which Viviane Fischer has repeatedly denied so far. In that chat, he asked about her store of value, whereupon Fischer allegedly stated that it also concerned real estate.

Füllmich then went on to say that this was not true, as Viviane Fischer had a marriage contract. Viviane Fischer replied that Füllmich was not allowed to mention that there was a marriage contract! Füllmich informed Fischer that he was indeed allowed to do so because it concerned the protection of his personal interests.

In summary, it can be said that Viviane Fischer first brought this whole matter to public attention and is now demanding silence from Reiner Füllmich about her marriage contract.

The Chamber has left this uncommented.

Note from Alkmini:

You can't make this stuff up! @wearegreeekja