Here is another update from Reiner. Another call for justice! And six ways that we are seeing blatant injustice. And more!!

And then, right after the video, courtesy of Sissi, you get the transcript of the 6 ways we are seeing blatant injustice instead of justice.

Sissi

Here is part of what Reiner says in this Audio Statement, from his German prison cell:

"Dear friends!

I think it was 30 years ago that a man by the name of Bill Clinton said during his presidential campaign: "It's the economy, stupid." Well he was wrong: It's not the economy, stupid! It's justice, stupid! Because without justice everything is nothing, as without justice everything else including the economy as we're seeing right now is constantly in danger of being destroyed wilfully and arbitrarily and most importantly with impunity.

The crucial cornerstone of justice is as everyone knows the truth and nothing but the truth. And anything standing in the way of the truth is not justice but it's obstruction of justice. Therefore obscure procedural rules that are used, or rather misused, to make sure that the true facts will not be heard and seen by the people in whose name judicial decisions are announced, amount to official obstruction of justice automatically turning a criminal proceeding into a travesty of justice.

That is precisely what has been going on in my case right from the very start. I'll spare you the details of what happened, those details will come next week for those of you who are interested. Suffice it to check the following six boxes here the first four you already know but the last two are the ones that really, really are a blatant, a blatant destruction of the rule of law.

First: A German kidnapping in Mexico was disguised as a fake deportation.

Second: I was and still am denied a fair hearing in this proceeding with vast amounts of evidence being withheld from the defense by the prosecution.

Third: The prosecution and the court are covering up the theft of more than a million Euros by my accusers.

Fourth: After the original fake charges brought against me had collapsed the court invented brand new facts and immediately declared the hearing of witnesses closed refusing to hear the defense's witnesses who would have at will rebutted these brand new invented facts.

But here's number five: The court has been ignoring my former co-host's attorney's written statements that spells out that the court has the facts wrong; and that I did not and could not have committed a crime that caused any damage to the Corona Investigative Committee's corporation, that corporation on whose behalf the accusers claim to be acting.

And sixth: And this really tops it all: In order to keep the lid on this the court ordered - it's obviously in a panic mode now - it ordered the case to be continued as a written case; the trial to be continued in writing so that the defense will not be able to explain their case and their motions orally to the people the public anymore. Now this is an egregious, blatant violation of the constitutional principle. That a criminal proceeding must be conducted publicly and orally; in effect turning this trial into a medieval Inquisition process. But the responsible Chief Justice of course claims that he is acting in accordance with the law and the rules of criminal procedure. Well he doesn't. On the one hand this is what he says, and on the other hand that's what he does. Actions of course speak louder than words, and talk is cheap."

Reiner, 5th August 2024