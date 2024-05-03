I got disturbing comments yesterday, that Reiner had left himself open to being convicted, as the testimony he gave is against German case law. - it shows that, according to such case law, he did not intend to repay. I passed on the comments to both Inka and Katja Woermer. But that was very late in the day.

Today the comments, which I was tempted to dismiss as totally unfounded in reality, proved to be in line with reality - a devastating reality.

Here is the most recent update, sent first by a friend who did a quick deepl translation, and then by another friend who sent a second translation:

Here is the update. Day 13. Part 1.

Wε αrε Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [03.05.2024 09:18] May 3, 2024 13th day of trial in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court Göttingen/Corfu/Athens/Northern Germany This is an account of Jiota's personal impressions and feelings. She has reproduced what she heard in the sessions as she personally understood it, and she does not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth. This report must not be taken out of context!

Jiota's audio is immediately formulated and reproduced by Alkmini in text form as a “water level report”, i.e. short and to the point. Synchronously, Socrates sets to work translating the texts into Greek. Dr. Reiner Füllmich has many interested comrades-in-arms in Greece, as is well known. At the end of the trial day, StreamPunk takes over and creates a video in which the day's proceedings are recounted in detail. @SokratesTvHellas @StreamPunk @wearegreeekja Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [03.05.2024 13:07] Short report part 1 Short report part 1 Car and other mishaps Today StA John was present without the support of the Chief Public Prosecutor. Justus Hoffmann and Viviane Fischer were not present. Defense counsel Dr. Miseré was late due to a car breakdown. Tobias Weissenborn was questioned again in detail on today's trial day. He answered the questions put to him in the same detailed and extremely confident manner as during the last questioning. There were additions, namely he was explicitly asked about his perception of the class action and the terminations of mandates. At the time, clients had terminated their mandates due to the data leak and transferred their matters, or powers of attorney, to Reiner Füllmich. This means that he was instructed to reclaim the client's money. Marcel Templin no longer had any legal right to act as the representative of the community of interests in this respect, as this was also the formal legal responsibility of Reiner Füllmich. Weissenborn made his statement meticulously and in detail, enriched with expert legal explanations. Templin's actions were legally questionable, said Weissenborn. They should have filed a complaint and informed the bar association, he continued. Füllmich had always relied on communication or the settlement route, i.e. ultimately on an amicable agreement. He was under an illusion; he wanted to avoid trouble or declaratory actions. Regarding the loans, Weissenborn says that they could of course be utilized, as they all had sole power of representation. Weissenborn confirmed Reiner Füllmich's statements and was an exonerating witness. Finally, the chairman read out the preliminary legal assessment of the case, which can only be regarded as devastating. @SokratesTvHellas @StreamPunk @wearegreeekja Wε αrε Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [03.05.2024 13:40] Short report part 2 Temporary state of shock Everyone in the room seemed shocked, the remarks almost brutal. It was as if every attempt was being made to construct what the witness statements did not reveal. The loan agreements were interpreted as concealed loan agreements, which primarily represented a fiduciary asset management. The chamber thus considered it proven that Füllmich had acted unlawfully. The viewer was confronted with a completely original interpretation of the law. Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann, as co-partners, should always have been informed. Furthermore, it was no longer assumed that Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer had colluded. In plain language, this means that Viviane Fischer would now be completely exonerated. (Note: this is still a preliminary legal assessment!) She would not be seen by the chamber as someone who had done something wrong. Attorney Dr. Miseré filed a motion for the chamber's legal assessment,

as the defense has a completely different legal opinion. A transcript of this will follow later with the consent of the defense. Miseré also stated that he assumed that the proceedings were politicized, which could be interpreted from the fact that Reiner Füllmich was illegally brought from Mexico to Germany. Despite the exonerating witnesses, who gave detailed, expert and credible testimony, the Chamber made this preliminary legal assessment. In addition, further dates beyond 15.05.2024 until July were scheduled in the event that the defense wishes to submit further motions for evidence - witnesses.

The chamber made it clear that it was no longer necessary to hear further witnesses. @SokratesTvHellas @StreamPunk @wearegreeekja

I have received a further comment on this devastating legal assessment.

Today, the court did exactly what I had predicted: they ruled that Reiner did not intend to pay back the money, and that the transfer of the mortgage by the bank to Templin was legal, based on what the witnesses testified, statements made by the bank AND Reiner’s own account. I called it, but y'all didn't want to listen. As it turns out, Tobias Weissenborn is behind many of the faulty legal advice that lead to Reiner being where he is now. You focused too much on "the other side" that you failed to consider that there might be traitors on his side. Keep you friends close, but your enemies closer. posted on: https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/major-update-reiner-fuellmich-april-29

From The confident tone of Tobias Weissenborn, I do not conclude that he is a traitor within. He seems to have been instead unaware of German case law (which I could not believe myself when I got messages about it yesterday).

FURTHER COURT DATES:

No dates at the moment, but further dates beyond 15.05.2024 until July were scheduled

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

