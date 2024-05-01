Reiner’s statement. There is so much I appreciate here, including Reiner’s optimism despite all he is going through.

We are also given a glimpse of the workings of the Predators when they are exposed - like the text sent to Christoff Miseré, one of Reiner’s legal team, with a not-so-covert threat about his daughter.

But there is also something Reiner and I see differently - not regarding his trial. It relates to our different past, and the different rabbit holes we have explored. I will first give Reiner’s statement, and my comment at the end. By the way, even before starting, let me say that good caring respectful people will have disagreements and will deal with them well, starting from knowing the basic goodness and caring and commitment to justice of the other.

Now, the statement:

Statement Dr. Reiner Fuellmich April 29, 2024 Dear friends, with this statement, I want to tell you that there are more and more reasons for us to be optimistic, at least outside this prison cell where I've been held in captivity for more than six and a half months now. It is now not only palpable that the tide has turned, but it is both clearly visible and clearly audible. At the same time, this worldwide development in the right direction is mirrored by what is happening in my case, except that last week an alarming twist in this never-ending story shows how now pressure is being put on the court by the intelligence services and that one of my attorneys is receiving anonymous threats, which quite obviously come from that very same source. But let me first tell you about the positive developments that we can now clearly see and hear happening worldwide. As I already mentioned, it looks like my work, first at the Corona Investigative Committee and then at ICIC, has been vindicated by the publication of the, albeit heavily redacted, RKI papers. RKI is the equivalent of the American CDC. These papers clearly show that Corona was not a pandemic, but a staged plandemic set in motion by the mainstream media, politicians and others, who got paid to induce panic among the population so that they could be controlled and made to destroy their own economy and their own health. On top of these now infamous RKI papers, the highly regarded former president of Germany's highest court, the constitutional court, Professor Papier, for months has now been asking for a judicial investigation of what happened during Corona, stating that the judiciary and above all Germany's highest court, the constitutional court, failed to protect the rights and values enshrined in the constitution during Corona. Well, we can certainly help with this judicial investigation as we have all the evidence readily available. Anyone can easily download all the interviews I have conducted with, for example, Dr. Mike Yeadon, the former vice president of Pfizer, Professor Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for discovering the HIV virus and then changed his mind and, like Dr. Judy Mikovits said, that it wasn't a virus that caused AIDS. I conducted interviews with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Archbishop Viganò, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Peter Breggin, former premier of Newfoundland, Labrador, Brian Peckford, ritual abuse survivor Cathy O'Brien, and many, many others. It's all there. But there is, in fact, even more reason for optimism as outside of Germany, the wake-up process has picked up so much speed that it is now unstoppable. Those on the other side of the fence, in particular, those who are in the business of panic and warmongering, have now every reason to panic themselves. At Columbia University in New York, reminiscent of what happened 55 years ago, that's during the Vietnam War, student protests against the Vietnam War have now spread in its variation of protests against what's happening in Gaza, have now spread across the entire country and then worldwide. Once again, it is students and faculty members of Columbia University who are protesting against a war, this time the war in Gaza. More than 34,000 people were killed over the last six months, 70 percent of whom are women and children, and now two mass graves, graveyards, were found with more than 300 bodies of patients and medical staff of hospitals, many of whom showing signs of torture and execution-style murder. Neither the US administration nor the EU is able to ignore this. Both have asked for an independent investigation into the massacres. Student protests have already spread to other countries, like for example Australia, and students and faculty members are now coordinating their efforts and connecting with each other. Sounds like real grassroots, bottom-up democracy, standing up against globalistic, top-down totalitarianism to me. The protesters demand not just that the killing stops immediately, but they also ask, cui bono? Who profits from all this? In what ways? This means that just like during Vietnam, the protesters are breaking through the official wall of propaganda and want to get to the bottom of what's going on. Only this time, for real it seems. Because I believe it is no accident that the call for an investigation of these crimes against humanity coincide with the call for an investigation into the corona crimes against humanity. The people on the other side of the fence are only one step short of the realization that the same puppets in the mainstream media, politics and pseudoscience who got paid to lie to us about corona are now lying to us about Gaza. And from that realization will come follow-up questions, such as, for example, what is really going on in Ukraine and what exactly is it with man-made global warming? And why are they trying to keep us in permanent panic mode? Good questions, don't you think? The positive developments are mirrored or reflected by what's happening in the criminal proceeding against me, except that here their panic is so great that they're now pushing themselves and the rule of law into very, very dangerous territory. On the one hand, their official narrative has collapsed. Both the hearing and the, albeit incomplete, that is illegally redacted contents of my file have shown beyond a reasonable doubt my taking a loan in order to protect some of the donations temporarily from imminent attachment of our bank account was perfectly okay, as I had both the authority to do this under the business judgment rule and I was willing and capable of repaying the loan. The allegations in the criminal complaint, to the contrary, were simply freely invented lies which the DA would have immediately uncovered had he conducted a real investigation and not just a fake one. The senior district attorney who refused to even start a criminal investigation when she looked at the very same facts less than a half a year ago or a half a year earlier was correct when she came to the conclusion that there was absolutely no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. But behind this travesty of justice, we can now see the real criminals. The three attorneys from Berlin and the assistant district attorney who operated very closely when they first had me kidnapped in Mexico and then got their hands on my money and the Corona Investigative Committee's money by way of fraud and extortion. Even my illegally redacted file shows that the assistant DA knew right from the start of his non-investigation that I was in the process of repaying the loan with the proceeds from the sale of my house and that there was way more than enough money available for this. The file also shows that he knew full well that the three accusers had absolutely no right whatsoever to get their hands on that purchase price. And the file shows that he knew that the three authors of the criminal complaint would nevertheless engage in fraud and extortion in order to get their hands on that money. In fact, the criminals themselves kept him informed about their criminal activities. He not only allowed them to commit these crimes, rather there's now reasonable cause for a criminal proceeding against him for aiding and abetting their crimes or at the very least for obstruction of justice. And those are real crimes, not just misdemeanors. But the matter gets worse. In full knowledge of the fact that the three criminals only interest in the Corona Committee's activities focused on the donations it received for my work mostly. And knowing also, of course, that they had already stolen 1.15 million euros of my purchase price. He now attached my attorney's pension plan, collecting everything up to another 700,000 euros for these three criminals. But what is the reason for all this? Well, the secret dossier on me written by the German intelligence services proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the three Berlin attorneys and the assistant DA were instructed to do a kind of a hit job, to do the dirty work, so to speak, for those who are pulling the strings from behind the scenes. Ultimately, of course, this will backfire. And this will turn out to be a hit job on themselves and before the eyes of the world, a hit job on the rule of law in Germany. Why am I saying this? Well, last week, the intelligence services approached the presiding judge and his number two judge on the panel, in my case, and put them under pressure to, or at least he manipulated or they manipulated them. As a result of this presiding judge just informed us that despite all the evidence to the contrary, he will definitely find me guilty of whatever crimes. If any further proof was required to show that this is a fake trial that undeniably started with my kidnapping in Mexico, here it is: My attorney, Dr. Miseré, who defends me in this trial alongside my colleague Katja Woermer, just received a text with the warning ‘he should take care of his daughter,’ clearly a threat that something will happen to her if he continues to defend me. I will publish the details of all of this still unfolding crime story in my next statement. For now, let me conclude not with another list of my favorite songs, but by telling you that my favorite book is Harper Lee's novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird". And my favorite movie is the movie by the same name, starring Gregory Peck. There will be justice. And if the system is too corrupt to deliver it, it'll come another way. Call it karma or poetic justice, but it will come. See you soon.

I am utterly with Reiner on everything he says about his trial. I am grateful he has amazing inner strength as well as integrity.

There is also another connection between Reiner and myself. I also loved the book, To Kill a Mockingbird. It left a very deep impression on me. I have, lifelong, cared about human rights and justice - like the civil rights movement. I am also very aware of how that has been, in large measure, taken over by Black Lives Matter - not in favor of equality, not in favor of judging people by our character.

You may be wondering, what is there to disagree with - if you remember back to the beginning where I mentioned a disagreement.

I have already written something which I will send to Reiner. I will share it with you. Perhaps I am wrong - in which case, I will learn. We all have a lot to learn.

SUBJECT LINE: Reiner - important - I believe you have been taken in by a major psy-op Hello Reiner, In your most recent update of April 29, you write about what has been happening re Gaza. Here is a brief quote: Student protests have already spread to other countries, like for example Australia, and students and faculty members are now coordinating their efforts and connecting with each other. Sounds like real grassroots, bottom-up democracy, standing up against globalistic, top-down totalitarianism to me [italics mine]. I suggest you read what I am pasting in below, as a beginning to another understanding. My awareness, long before this piece is that what you believe is a grassroots movement has been engineered. I have, in fact, watched the development of this engineered movement. This is a disagreement between us - but, I believe, it should be easy to resolve through that useful thing: evidence, facts. The article I am pasting in pinpoints a significant moment in the engineering. By the way, you also mention the Vietnam protests. I have read detailed analyses (sorry, I don’t have links at hand) of how these protests were also engineered - not spontaneous - and how the whole love and peace and drugs movement, the whole anti-family anti-traditional-values movement was engineered. About that movement, you might want to read Diana West’s The Death of the Grown-up. You might also want to look at the work of Dr. Judith Reisman, Ph.D, research professor at Liberty University School of Law, author of books including Kinsey Sex and Fraud, 1990; and Kinsey: Crimes and Consequences, 1998. All this is part of the same engineering. Not grass roots. Not spontaneous. Why the difference in our understanding of things? I have gone deeply down the rabbit hole of Islamic ideology and history, as well as the rabbit hole of how the Predators work. My Truth Summits added to my understanding of the many areas in which the Predators have had major impact. Like me, you have gone very deeply into the Predator rabbit hole, even more than me in some areas. You have not, from everything I have seen, gone down the Islamic rabbit hole. Anyway, here is what I have just had in my inbox: Here’s The Inside Story of How Islamic Supremacist Jew Haters Took Over the World Narrative ELSA: The article starts with: Things just don’t happen. They are made to happen. This is asymmetric warfare. ELSA: Absolutely. We have said that over and over about the plandemic. I am adding: the same holds true for the pro-Palestinian protests. Forget about grassroots!!! This is a carefully constructed operation, with a smooth-sounding narrative. By the way, note that I do not see Israel as innocent, nor as outside the grasp of the Predators. We should all remember the high vaccination rate in Israel, fueled by intense government pressure. Now here is the full piece. Please read it. I consider it has very important information. https://gellerreport.com/2024/04/heres-the-inside-story-of-how-islamic-supremacist-jew-haters-took-over-the-world-narrative.html The Inside Story of How Palestinians Took Over the World



By: Gary Wexler, November 18, 2023 The brilliant Palestinian plan to capture the pliable minds of American college students was laid out in front of me 25 years ago, during a very sinister business meeting in Israel. It was around the time of the Oslo Accords. I had been hired by the Ford Foundation to create a marketing institute for their grantees in the country. Ford was funding the operations of both Jewish and Arab organizations within the Israeli green line, in an effort to help build a vibrant liberal civil society. Ford put me in partnership with a young Israeli woman, Debra London. (Debra, now one of my closest friends, has just been selected to head up fundraising for the rebuilding of Kibbutz Be’eri.) She and I drew up a plan to interview each of the grantees, as well as Israeli ad agencies and media firms. While we wanted to learn about the grantees, we also planned to secure free marketing work and media to be an essential part of the institute. When we interviewed the Jewish organizations, the atmosphere was almost giddy with hope, possibility and belief in Shimon Peres’s new Middle East. Each organization we interviewed talked excitedly about peace and co-existence, a flourishing economy among both the Jews and the Palestinians, collaborative projects and interchanges. But when we interviewed the Arab organizations, the word “peace” never passed their lips. They spoke of independence, dignity, self-rule, a state. One person even told me she would never use the word “du-kiyum” (co-existence). “There is no such thing as co-existence,” she stressed. “We are just the tenants living on the property that the Jews now own. That’s not a balanced co-existence.” I tried to explain to my fellow Jewish liberals that we — the Jews and the Arabs — were having two very separate conversations. We were talking “peace.” They were talking “independence.” But as the weeks of interviews progressed, I found the Arab organizations were talking about a whole lot more. I asked hard questions of both the Jews and Arabs in the interviewing process. With the Arab organizations, when I brought up any sensitive, and not-so-sensitive, issues—like terrorism, cooperation and even budget—the interviewee would slam on the brakes. And then from each organization, the same words were spoken: “When you are in Haifa meeting with Itijaa, you can ask that question to Ameer Makhoul.” Itijaa was an Arab civil rights organization. Ameer Makhoul was its executive director. It became clear to me that Ameer Makhoul had some type of control over all the Arab NGOs I was speaking to. Finally, Debra and I arrived at the offices of Itijaa. Skinny, bespectacled, young Ameer Makhoul emerged from his office, took a look at me and said, “So this is the Gary Wexler who has been asking all the questions.” And then he ticked off every question I had asked along with the name of each person I had posed the question to. He brought us into his office and began pacing. “So, Gary Wexler, let me answer your questions in the following way. One: Gary Wexler, who is sitting in front of me now, went to Los Angeles City College for two years where you were an Israel activist and editor of the school newspaper. You wrote a lot about Israel. And continued to do so at California State University, Northridge. You spent five summers as a volunteer on Kibbutz Ayelet Hashachar. Through your marketing agency, Passion Marketing, you service the following clients of the Jewish world and in Israel.” He named every one. I knew this guy was trouble. “And now, Gary Wexler,” he sat down, “let me give you more direct answers.” He looked me straight in the eye. “Just like you were a Zionist campus activist, we will create, over the next years, Palestinian campus activists in America and all over the world. Bigger and better than any Zionist activists. Just like you spent your summers on the kibbutz, we will bring college students to spend their summers in refugee camps and work with our people. Just like you have been part of creating global pro-Israel organizations, we will create global pro-Palestinian organizations. Just like you today help create PR campaigns and events for Israel, so will we, but we will get more coverage than you ever have.” He stood again this time, right over me. “You wonder how we will make this happen, how we will pay for this? Not with the money from your liberal Jewish organizations who are now funding us. But from the European Union, Arab and Muslim governments, wealthy Arab people and their organizations. Eventually, we will not take another dollar from the Jews.” Then he approached real close. “What do you think of this?” I took a breath. I remained professional. “Nothing. I’m here on behalf of the Ford Foundation collecting information for a planned marketing institute.” He came even closer. “I am asking what does Gary Wexler think of what I just said. You, Gary Wexler.” I repeated my answer. He came even closer. “I ask again. What does Gary Wexler think of what I just said.” Debra and I got up. I took my writing pad. “I feel that you are threatening me and we are leaving.” The next morning I received a call from the program officer at the Ford Foundation. “Gary, we have a problem. We received a call from Ameer Makhoul and we understand you spewed out all sorts of Zionist propaganda and he felt very threatened by you.” I told him it was a lie. The program officer continued to press me as to what I had said. I related the conversation word for word. He repeated what Ameer Makhoul had said. I told him to call Debra London who was with me through the entire interview, and verify it with her. I also told him that they better check their funding to these Arab organizations, because Ameer Makhoul appeared to be controlling all of them with some very hateful behaviors. He backed down. Debra and I wrote up our recommendations for how they needed to build the marketing institute, including a recommendation for using the pro bono work, worth nearly 1 million shekels, that we had secured from the ad agencies. The program officer, a former academic focused on the nonprofit sector, couldn’t understand the value of businesses being involved and rejected it out of hand. A few weeks later, he told Debra and me that he had hired an NGO consulting team to finish the work. They would be giving several hours of consultation to each organization. Several years later, I learned Ameer Makhoul had been arrested by the Israelis as a spy for Syria. As the years went on, I began to see what Ameer Makhoul had laid out to me taking shape. The PR coverage was first: The Muhammad al-Durrah incident in Gaza, when a 12-year-old boy was shot to death on the second day of the Second Intifada, capturing global headlines. The Mavi Marmara, the Turkish Flotilla to Gaza that the Israelis stormed, killing several Palestinian activists, grabbing global headlines. I knew the Mavi Marmara was manufactured for the exposure it would gain. Then the campuses: The creation of Apartheid Week worldwide. The growth of BDS. The student volunteers who began by the thousands to work in the Palestinian territories and its refugee camps. The shocking creation of anti-Zionist Jewish student groups. As an award-winning copywriter and creative director in ad agencies and a professor of Communication at USC, I have developed an intuitive antenna to detect similarities between writing styles, idea styles and conceptual creation. In the early years of this pro-Palestinian campaign, I could see the commonalities of excellence, style and manipulation across all their platforms. Teaching on a university campus gave me a front-row seat at this theater of darkening skies. People of color, particularly antisemitic Black groups like BLM, were organizing to identify with the Palestinians. Many organizations representing people seen as oppressed were moved to identify with the Palestinians. Students of every variety were swayed. People of color, particularly antisemitic Black groups like BLM, were organizing to identify with the Palestinians. Many organizations representing people seen as oppressed were moved to identify with the Palestinians. Students of every variety were swayed. I could see the commonalities of language creation and transfer — my field — being applied to the Jews. Many of them were old antisemitic tropes into which new life was being breathed: Israel and Jews are colonialists just like other white oppressors around the world. Israel is an apartheid society, the same as South Africa was. Jews have white privilege, even though more than 50% of Jews are dark-skinned people from the Arab world, Iran and Africa. Jews hold power in media and banking, making them the enemy. Jews center themselves as capitalists and donors. Jews don’t hold space for anyone but themselves. Jews need to be held accountable for the pain they are causing. If you challenged any of this you were a racist, the worst thing you could possibly be accused of. (Except if you are racist against Jews. Then you prove you are a true ally of the oppressed.) Our enemies have had a real success. They have formed a winning international communication army with trained troops everywhere. Israeli writer, producer and former antisemitism envoy Noa Tishby recently said that students, particularly Jewish ones who are protesting against Israel, have been “played,” but I don’t know if even she understands the background and extent of it. They haven’t just been played, they’ve been turned. Many of them are alumni of Jewish day schools and camps. Those students believe they have joined the other side because they were the victims of a propagandized Zionist education and have now seen the light. No, they are the victims of a propagandized, slow, well-crafted plan, laid out to me by Ameer Makhoul. And what has been the Jewish world’s response to all of this? Funders are now putting up pro-Jewish and pro-Israel billboards in American cities. As if a clever one-line message can combat all these brilliant, strategized organizing efforts on behalf of our enemies. Others are organizing TikTok and Twitter troops. But that work is in response to the playing field that has been established and won by the enemies of the Jewish people. We show ourselves in a defensive mode. We are playing on the field they have drawn. We need to draw our own, in a very big way. There are many good organizations being funded and working on our behalf, but their work, alone, is not the answer. There are many good organizations being funded and working on our behalf, but their work, alone, is not the answer. It is imperative we have overall strategizing and coordinating. Right now, it is every organization for itself. It’s an uncoordinated battlefield where each squadron is moving in its own direction, rather than toward the same hill—the only way for victory. It is imperative that we create big, brilliant, creative ideas of engagement. We must view this as a pervasive Jewish community organizing effort for communication purposes, in collaboration with the Israelis. American Jews are sending cans of food and socks to Israel while the Palestinians are conceptualizing bigger and better worldwide actions. We’re still fighting and demonizing one another. Many organizations have not yet woken up that it is no longer business as usual. In the last three weeks I have received no fewer than 200 solicitations for 200 separate efforts. American Jews are sending cans of food and socks to Israel while the Palestinians are conceptualizing bigger and better worldwide actions. We’re still fighting and demonizing one another. Many organizations have not yet woken up that it is no longer business as usual. I’m on the board of one that I’ve had to rattle, saying, “No, we cannot position what we are doing just as we always have. Everything now has to be repositioned against the background of this war on Israel and the Jewish people.” In the propaganda war, we could be learning a lot from our enemies, who have learned a lot from us. Maybe we need our own Ameer Makhoul and all his buddies? Is any leadership team, that we can all get behind, going to step forward? ___________ FINAL WORDS (for now) FROM ELSA: Reiner, what this article describes fits with everything I know about the Predators and about Islam. You know a huge amount about the Predators. You know how things worked about the plandemic. Your interviews brought so much information to so many people. About Gaza and Vietnam, It sounds to me that we have much to discuss. I wish we could sit down and discuss this. Here’s to freedom, yours and all of ours. I look forward to that. Elsa

There are currently 4 remaining court dates.

The next is Friday May 3.

The last one scheduled is approximately May 15.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 1, 2024