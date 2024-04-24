Today the witness was Jens Kuhn. He started giving his testimony in Day 12, Part I. His testimony now continues in Day 12, Part 2.

12th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court

Short report 3rd part

Organ of the administration of justice

After the break, the rapporteur expected a situation that she had not seen or heard herself, as she gave the first two reports during this time. What is said to have happened from hearsay, however, is that Reiner Füllmich was repeatedly led into the catacombs of the court in handcuffs during every break in the proceedings, even if it was only 10 minutes long. This was not the case today. The break lasted 15 minutes, during which documents were to be copied for the chamber so that the witness could then be handed back his originals.

The rapporteur was informed that Ms. Wörmer had filed a motion with the chamber because she had been approached by StA John during this break in a manner that lacked all respect.

It was about a conversation between Reiner Füllmich and the witness Jens Kuhn.

He complained that he was not being given access to his documents or emails and that this was being made more difficult for him. He was not a felon and in the course of this it was finally about a false assignment of a senior public prosecutor from Braunschweig, who, in the opinion of the defense, had obviously not studied the file properly, as she had communicated several, demonstrable errors in her assessment; for example, a chat that took place between Viviane Fischer and Jens Kuhn. In it, Viviane Fischer asked him to transfer EUR 59,000 immediately, as she wanted to use it to pay her expenses and her health insurance. The senior public prosecutor in question had misattributed this chat, namely that Reiner Füllmich had written this to Jens Kuhn, although it was clear at first glance who the parties involved in the chat were.

This was obviously criticized and the defence lawyer commented on this.

What exactly will be submitted later.

StA John then replied to attorney Katja Wörmer:

“That's what the right person says!”

in an ironic tone of voice.

Short report 4th part

The right one!

Attorney Katja Wörmer requested that a statement made by StA John during the break in the session regarding the fact that she had criticized the false content of the senior public prosecutor in the complaint proceedings due to the non-opened case of the indictment be answered with the reply: “That's what the right person says!” and that this be recorded in the minutes. There will be a formal question about this.

The Chairman added that he could not write any more about this because he had not seen it himself. He had been outside the meeting room at the time. Ms. Wörmer added: “We have witnesses. “The Chairman stated that he could only record what he himself had seen. In this context, it also emerged that StA John had also confused two StAinnen.

Jens Kuhn is now being questioned by the defense.

Short report 5th part

Demands

Kuhn reports that the relationship between Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich suddenly cooled down massively when Reiner Füllmich was not physically present because he was in India and then in the USA for the “Crime-against-humanity-Tour”.

Something must have happened to her. She didn't like that at all.

Füllmich asks him to tell her what happened with the gold.

According to Kuhn, the family was ready for bed with the school-age children around 8 p.m. that evening.

Suddenly and unexpectedly, Viviane Fischer appeared at the door with Robert Cibis. Kuhn initially thought that she was passing through on her way to Fischer's sheep and the estate in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Cibis had a huge television camera with him and Kuhn asked why he had it with him and whether he needed electricity?

Cibis waved him off.

They were invited in and everything was normal for half an hour, but then Viviane Fischer blurted out that they wanted to see the gold and pick it up. Suddenly Robert Cibis started filming in Jens Kuhn's house.

Jens Kuhn forbade this. What was going on here? Had Reiner Füllmich been informed about this action? No.

Short report 6th part

I'll call the dad now!

Jens Kuhn called Reiner Füllmich and the phone kept ringing. Soon Füllmich was there live via phone contact. Kuhn was harassed by Fischer and Cibis in his own home.

When he finally refused to hand over the gold, Robert Cibis made massive threats against him. Kuhn could not understand what Cibis actually wanted and what he had to do with it, as he was only an external service provider.

He was shocked at how these two people treated him and his family in his house.

Viviane Fischer then ran out with the phone. She would now call Wolfgang (Wodarg) and Jens Kuhn expelled the loud-mouthed Robert Cibis from the house, who then ran after Viviane Fischer.

He aggressively demanded that he hand over the gold and threatened to call the police.

The situation was very traumatic for him and the children were completely distraught.

His wife then had to go to a psycho-oncological practice.

At the moment when Füllmich explains why it was so stressful for Kuhn to experience the disrespect in his own home, Kuhn struggles to keep his composure.

The judge explained that he did not need to say anything further.

Füllmich agreed and thanked him.

