Today the witness was Jens Kuhn, who had the gold stored in his safe when, unannounced, Vivianne Fisher made her appearance late in the evening with Cibis, demanding the gold and going on to make accusations emailed to him and to various people - like that he was melting the gold.

In the second part of Day 9, there is nothing equally stunning.

Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [23.04.2024 20:36]

published on TelegramChannel wearegreeekja



12th day of trial in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich, on April 24, 2024 before the Göttingen Regional Court, with the hearing of the 2nd defense witness.

We will report.

@wearegreeekja

Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [24.04.2024 12:11]

12th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court

The game with fear

Brief report 1st part

Today's trial day was attended by two public prosecutors and a trainee lawyer.

It was about the questioning of Jens Kuhn, who had taken over the preparatory bookkeeping for the CA.

He was asked whether he knew anything about the loan payments.

He explained that he was not the traditional accountant but was only responsible for the bookkeeping.

The contact with Reiner Füllmich was explained, as were the tasks he carried out as an external employee (technical infrastructure and administrative activities).

An external tax consultant should be employed for financial accounting.

He had known Reiner Füllmich for 20 years.

On 15.08.2021 he terminated his employment with immediate effect.

The prosecutor asks: “You mentioned that you terminated your employment with immediate effect on August 15, 2021. Why did you do it this way?”

As he was an external service provider, there were no deadlines, Kuhn said, and he had resigned from everything on that day and duly handed over all data and accesses to Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich. A lot of things had happened that had put a lot of strain on him.

He cited Viviane Fischer's appearance with Robert Cibis in his private home on 9.8.21 late in the evening, without prior notice, as a relevant experience.

She demanded the return of the gold that was in his safekeeping in a way that was very distressing for him. He realized that he could no longer and did not want to work with this person.

It had been an extremely unreasonable performance, with demands that she vehemently made of him.

It escalated, he reports, visibly agitated. He wanted to continue reporting, but the chairman intervened, stating that this was not about the escalation.

@wearegreeekja

Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [24.04.2024 12:15]



The game with fear

Short report part 2

Kuhn went on to say that Fischer then bombarded him with emails and visibly increased the number of recipients on the email distribution list. In the emails he was criminalized, for example, that he had used the gold for other purposes, melted it down, mixed it with other metals and stretched it, and he was made to fear that if he died now, his family would be in trouble with the gold. Therefore, he could not keep it.

The criminalization by Viviane Fischer was a great burden for him and his family.

As a result, in front of a witness, he commissioned an external custodian, i.e. a security company, to collect and store the gold.

It is still stored at Degussa today.

When asked about his contact with Füllmich, Kuhn replied that this had become less frequent. From then on, he had to concentrate on finding his feet again.

Break

@wearegreeekja