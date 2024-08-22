Ultra important. Dr Andrea Christidis has filed an application for review of criminal proceedings not conducted in accordance with the rule of law at Göttingen Regional Court, against Dr Reiner Füllmich. The review lays out the many violations of the rule of law. I will not try to summarize. Dr Andrea Christidis does an excellent presentation of the violations.

Note: she was, as she states, commissioned by the defendant, meaning Reiner, as a forensic expert. And she very clearly is an expert!!

A big thank you to Sissi for finding the application, doing the deepl translation, and sending it to me.

There is also a link to an video presentation, sent in an earlier post, by Andrea Christidis, plus a new video, THE CASE OF DR REINER FUELLMICH.

The start: the ground-breaking application.

To the Minister of Justice Dr Kathrin Wahlmann

Giessen, 19 August 2024

Application for review of criminal proceedings not conducted in accordance with the rule of law at Göttingen Regional Court, against Dr Reiner Füllmich, case no. NZS 5 Kls 504 Js 35904/22

Dear Mrs Wahlmann, Minister of Justice,

I would like to request a review of criminal proceedings conducted by Judge Carsten Schindler, which have been taking place virtually in camera since July of this year. In addition, the judge is preventing the defendant's right to ask questions, which is guaranteed under Section 240 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. These proceedings can only be a political trial, as I will explain below.

The background to this is a case before the Göttingen Regional Court in which, in my opinion, massive investigative and legal errors were made.

I was commissioned by the defendant as a forensic expert in these proceedings. (I - footnotes at the end) have the case files volumes I to VI.

I will submit my forensic statement shortly, but the following is already certain: The prosecution, but also the court, are relying on a criminal complaint from an alleged fraudster (lawyer Marcel Templin), who also demonstrably submitted a false affidavit to the court in Berlin-Tempelhof1 and at least one other (lawyer Justus Hoffmann), who aided and abetted both offences (2).

The third member of the group, Ms Antonia Fischer, is a partner in the same law firm as the two aforementioned lawyers, so it must be assumed that she is also involved.

At least two of the complainants (Templin and Hoffmann) are allegedly high-grade fraudsters, denunciators and liars (e.g. trial fraud, knowingly false affidavit, other knowingly false statements, false suspicion and other presumed offences) to which the prosecution refers.

The current case files are repeatedly withheld from the defence over longer periods of time, so that they are hindered in their work (3).

Summary of the 24th day of the trial

On Tuesday, 13 August 2024, I attended the 24th day of the trial against Dr Reiner Füllmich at Göttingen Regional Court as a journalist and forensic expert witness.

In a criminal complaint dated 2 September 2022, his former fellow members of the Corona Committee Foundation, Justus Hoffmann, Marcel Templin and Antonia Fischer, accused him of embezzling approx. 700,000 euros from donations.

In his complaint, Justus Hoffmann did not fail to refer to any anti-Semitic statements made by the defendant against his person, which were later denied by managing partner Viviane Fischer. In any case, this farce is reminiscent of Gil Ofarim's fictitious accusations of anti- Semitism last year.

Marcel Templin was and is a partner of Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, but not a partner of the Corona Committee. As Füllmich was out of the country at the time the complaint was filed, a European arrest warrant was issued; however, this was not sufficient because the accused was currently in Mexico, which is why he was unlawfully deported to Germany under police escort and arrested there at the expense of the Lower Saxony investigating authorities with the assistance of the Mexican immigration authorities on the basis of allegedly false information.

The formal legal kidnapping (in which Füllmich was not given the opportunity to appeal) was not permissible under the rule of law. But the end justified the means of the career-orientated Göttingen public prosecutor Simon Philipp John; he also indulged in constructing false incriminating material against Füllmich in his statement of claim, and consistently ignored exonerating facts. This is unworthy of a constitutional state.

The charges were brought without hearing the accused, which means that the right to be heard has been violated.

Not even the complete files were sent to the defence, so that they were prevented from defending themselves by the court.

Dr Füllmich has been in custody since October 2023 due to the risk of absconding, which does not exist at all, especially since his passport etc. was taken from him.

The files show that he did not commit the offences with which he is charged.

The port lawyers who filed the complaint, Marcel Templin, Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, knowingly made false statements in their complaint, which the other managing partner of the Corona Committee, Viviane Fischer, also presented to the court.

What is even more serious is that public prosecutor John and judge Carsten Schindler at Göttingen Regional Court are knowingly working on criminal charges brought by at least two notorious liars.

In this criminal complaint, Dr Füllmich is accused of unlawfully concluding loan agreements for Viviane Fischer and himself, which should be regarded as sham contracts. This is false and common practice in both GmbHs and UGs.

In its decision, the Chamber did not take into account that the present loan agreements do not constitute a serious breach of duty under company law, as required by supreme court case law for breach of trust pursuant to Section 266 StGB.

In addition, the defendant could have repaid the loans in full as early as November 2022 if the complainant Templin had not intervened through criminal behaviour and if €1.15 million had not been illegally paid to the complainant Templin.

Judge Schindler denies the defendant the publicity to which he is entitled, the right to ask questions and the right to be heard, without even a single motion for recusal by the defence going through.

The principle of publicity expressed in Section 169 GVG (Courts Constitution Act) and also in Art. 6 ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) states that the hearing before the recognising court, including the pronouncement of the judgement and orders, must be public. Historically, the purpose of public trials has been to protect against arbitrariness and secrecy and against foreign influence and interference (keyword "cabinet justice"). This is why secret courts are prohibited in Germany. This was also intended to strengthen the public's trust in the administration of justice after 1945.

Of course, these principles are still ascribed to the principle of publicity today, although the public's interest in information dominates. In particular, this guarantees the rule of law in criminal proceedings. However, this is undermined by the court in that, since July, requests for evidence may only be sent to the judge by bea (?) or email and are read in the judge's chambers. The motions for evidence are no longer to be presented orally "for reasons of procedural economy", which is a farce and violates the principle of publicity.

A trial day looks like this: The most recent (24th) day of the trial was scheduled for 14 August 2024, 9:15 am. A long queue of around 40 people had already formed in front of the court entrance over an hour beforehand. But it was only shortly before the scheduled time that admission began, with mobile phones, bags etc. being taken, a tour through a security gate and a body search. In order to get closer to the event, the press card and identity card had to be presented.

Fears that the slow admission procedure could lead to missing the opening remarks by Justitia were soon dispelled:

Exactly 91 minutes later than announced, at 10.46 a.m. sharp, Judge Schindler and his four companions (two district judges and two lay assessors) entered the courtroom. The presiding judge wanted to know whether there were any new motions from the defence. There were, initially from Dr Füllmich himself. However, he was only able to present his motions in handwritten form: a typewriter newly purchased for him had to undergo a safety check; it suffered irreparable damage in the process. Whether typewriters are more vulnerable when denunciation, political persecution and secret services have previously contributed to the filing of complaints was not discussed.

Defence lawyer Katja Wörmer had also brought a 44-page motion with her, which she had not yet been able to discuss with the defendant. This would require a break for discussion, which the presiding judge immediately granted: The session was to resume at 11:45. Representatives of the parties, the press and trial observers left the courtroom.

They had to go through the security gate and the rest of the admission procedure an hour later.

This time, only 37 minutes later than agreed, at 12.22 p.m., the chamber reappeared and Judge Schindler wanted to know whether there were any further motions. Defence counsel Wörmer replied in the negative, with the reservation that her absent colleague Dr Miseré might want to submit something later.

The judge's reaction was not expected by all those present: he ordered a further adjournment until 14:00. Everyone present left the courtroom again.

The hearing was resumed almost punctually at 2:17 p.m. and the presiding judge wanted to know whether there were any further motions from the defence. There were none, and Judge Schindler made it clear that the existing motions should only be submitted in writing; there should be no oral presentation or reading - public proceedings or not.

According to Schindler, the date for the next hearing, namely Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 9:15 a.m., could therefore be announced and the meeting closed.

The defendant's right to ask questions in accordance with section 240 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was likewise suppressed by the judge. The defendant wanted to know what charges were still pending against him.

Judge Carsten Schindler refrained from asking any questions and referred to the exclusively written procedure that he had ordered, thereby once again not only preventing the right to ask questions, but also the publicity guaranteed in a constitutional state.

All this gives rise to the suspicion that the secret service papers (dossier) leaked to the lawyer Miseré are genuine, which is understandable in the case of such unlawfully conducted proceedings.

We, my husband Prof. Dr Aris Christidis and I, Dr Andrea Christidis, are applying for the release of Dr Reiner Füllmich and vouch for the fact that he will not flee. He can reside in our Giessen flat and be accompanied to court on any further trial days.

I intend to make the entire file publicly accessible once it has become legally binding, so that the public can form their own judgement on the state of the investigative and judicial authorities.

I therefore ask that Reiner Füllmich's pre-trial detention be cancelled and that our country be given back the face of an actual constitutional state. In my professional opinion, this man is completely innocent and has been taken in by people who allowed themselves to be led by undercover agents in return for a promise (Füllmich's money).

With kind regards

Dr Andrea Christidis (Bundelkhand University) Prof. Dr Aris Christidis'

FOOTNOTES

1 Volume V, sheet 121 of the above-mentioned case file: Criminal complaint for false affidavit against Dagmar Schön before the Berlin-Tempelhof court

Volume VI sheets 45, 47 and 59 further evidence of the false affidavit by Marcel Templin. Sheet 69 with false affidavit by Templin

2 Volume VI, sheets 63 and 64 prove that Justus Hoffmann was aware of this. Berlin Tempelhof decision, on Dagmar Schön

3 Volume 6, page 127: The Regional Court did not grant the defence access to volumes IV and V of the file until 12/12/2023, although the Regional Court was already aware from the application for detention review dated 29/11/2023, received on 01/12/2023, that the defence had not been provided with all volumes of the investigation file by the public prosecutor's office before the indictment was filed.

