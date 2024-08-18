Here are several reports on the trial of Reiner Fuellmich, which is increasingly not following regular procedures, violating the law of orality - everything must be submitted in writing. So as, according to the reports, the case against Reiner disintegrates more and more, the response is absolutely not to end the trial with an innocent verdict, but to silence Reiner and his team, not allowing orality.

Here are:

- 1 - video (English subtitles by Sissi) from Dr Andreas Christidis on Day 24;

- 2 - video (English subtitles) of Katja Woermer interviewed by Djamila le Pair about Day 24;

- 3 - detailed report and analysis from Dr. Andrea Christidis and her husband, Prof. Dr. Aris Christidis, of Day 24 and the trial.

- 1 -

Dr Andreas Christidis on Day 24 (English subtitles by Sissi) from

Here is Sissi’s summary of the video:

Dr Andrea Christidis, Board Member of MWGFD ( https://www.mwgfd.org/ ) The Society of Doctors and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy) attended Reiner Fuellmich's Hearing Day 24, on the 14th of August 2024. She is a psychologist, (criminal and forensic) and was there at the Hearing as a Journalist. The word "Hearing" actually does not apply to Dr Fuellmich's case anymore, because the judge doesn't want to hear anything anymore, Reiner and the lawyers are not allowed to, they have to hand over documents, or send e-mails, nothing is read out aloud. The judge doesn't even know why Reiner is in prison, or so it seems, he gave no answer to Reiner's lawyers, as to what he is actually being charged with? All of the accusations so far have turned into thin air, and have been refuted! Judge Carsten Schindler took refuge in his little chamber and stopped the "Hearing", after being pressed for answers. He refused to give an answer. Wow.

- 2 -

Katja Woermer interviewed by Djamila le Pair about Day 24

- 3 -

Detailed report and analysis from Dr. Andrea Christidis, and her husband, Prof. Dr. Aris Christidis, of Day 24 and the trial

The main thing: accused!

The opaque Füllmich criminal case

Dr. Andrea Christidis, Prof. Dr. Aris Christidis

Dr. Reiner Füllmich, the lawyer who founded the “Corona Committee” with his colleague Viviane Fischer founded the “Corona Committee” and thus helped to shed light on the events, even before the great, controversial journalist

Paul Schreyer enforced the publication of the RKI protocols in court, has been in custody since October 2023 in pre-trial detention.

In a criminal complaint dated 02.09.2022, his former comrades-in-arms Justus

Hoffmann, Marcel Templin and Antonia Fischer accused him of embezzling around 700,000 euros from donations. embezzled from donations.

As Füllmich was out of the country at the time the charges were brought, a European penalty order was issued; (Note from a reader, correction: “It was a European arrest warrant, an arrest warrant is different from a penalty order !"), but this was not sufficient because the accused was currently in Mexico, with which there is no corresponding extradition treaty.

The German prosecution used a trick:

On the pretext of not having renewed an expired visa in time, Füllmich was arrested in Mexico and taken to the German embassy, from where he was flown out to Germany, escorted by the police. (Note from a reader, correction: “Dr. Reiner Füllmich was arrested directly at the airport in Tijuana, he was not taken to the German Embassy and he was not flown out to Germany from the German Embassy.”)

[1] The formal legal abduction (in which Füllmich was not given the opportunity to appeal) was not permissible under the rule of law - but it was, at least so far, different from that of Jamal Khashoggi.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich was able to credibly demonstrate that the amount charged to him (in in coordination with Viviane Fischer, who was also authorized but not a co-defendant) had only been invested in a property (a kind of security against confiscation), which

had been liquidated in the meantime, as planned.

However, it then turned out that the money had been transferred to the account of Marcel Templin, i.e. one of the complainants.

After this allegation was refuted, the prosecution focused on services that

the accused had ordered for the Corona Committee and financed from the donations.

However, as this was recognized as normal business practice, the focus was on the question of whether the prices paid were excessive.

However, this in no way justified the martial action of arrest, transfer,

incommunicado detention and repeated humiliating treatment of Füllmich.

He had merely used and paid for the work of third parties, just as his colleague and Viviane Fischer, also the sole authorized representative of the Corona Committee, had requested and paid for the services of her partner at the time.

The association with the case of Michael Ballweg, the other critic of the system who, until his exoneration deprived of his freedom with accusations of embezzlement until his exoneration, could hardly be prevented. In the meantime, part of the denunciatory correspondence between Antonia Fischer and the public prosecutor John has also been made public.

The role of German secret services at the beginning of April 2024 was then revealed to one of the defense lawyers, Dr. Christof Miseré, was leaked a paper from the German secret services.



It recommended finding ways to prosecute Dr. Füllmich because his popularity and involvement in the then newly founded party could cause unforeseen political problems.

Gradually, the overall situation also became clearer, for example when the denouncer Antonia Fischer openly told Reiner Füllmich in the courtroom: “We wanted to put you in jail.”

The latter also succeeded brilliantly with the help of the illegal theft of the proceeds from the above-mentioned property sale and the false accusations, which public prosecutor Simon Philipp John gratefully accepted as a willing executor.

After the conspiracy was uncovered, the role of the informers and the theft of the

theft of the funds, the absence of which Reiner Füllmich was to be accused of “breach of trust”, the five-member chamber of the Göttingen Regional Court is now facing another problem:

They have run out of charges that credibly justify a trial (let alone pre-trial detention).

Presiding judge Schindler devised some lurid actions to suggest “imminent danger” or similar emergencies. (Note from a reader/correction: “That's false.”)

Suddenly the guards of the accused had to wear bulletproof vests.

Dr. Füllmich, who refused to do so, was presented with handcuffs and shackles.

All of this created impressions for vultures of the same mind - but not yet a new legal situation.

What remains of the indictment:

It may have been a last resort that the presiding district judge now emphasized that the contracts with which Füllmich secured the withdrawal of the money from the committee funds were not “real”, they were more likely to have been “sham contracts”. This accusation is now likely to dominate the remaining days of the trial.

So all applications have been rejected since 03.05.2024.

The most recent (24th) trial day was scheduled for 14.08.2024, 9:15 am.

A long queue of around 40 people had already formed over an hour beforehand in front of the the court entrance. But admission only began shortly before the scheduled time, with removal of cell phones, bags etc., guided tour through a security gate, body search. In order to get closer to the event, the press card as well as the identity card had to be presented.

Fears that the slow admission procedure could lead to missing the opening remarks by Justitia were soon dispelled:

More than an hour later than agreed, Reiner Füllmich was brought into the courtroom; his handcuffs were removed (due to the constitutional presumption of innocence).

The trial observers spontaneously stood up at the sight of this man of integrity: a silent obeisance.

Exactly 91 minutes later than announced, at 10:46 a.m. sharp, Judge Schindler and and his four companions (two judges and two lay assessors) entered the courtroom.

The presiding judge wanted to know if there were any new motions from the defense. There were, initially from Dr. Füllmich himself. However, he was only able to present his motions in handwritten form: a typewriter newly purchased for him had to undergo a safety check; it suffered irreparable damage in the process. Whether typewriters are more vulnerable when denunciation, political persecution and secret services have contributed to the filing of a lawsuit was not discussed.

Defense lawyer Katja Wörmer had also brought along a 44-page motion that she had not yet discussed with the defendant. This would have required a break, which the presiding judge immediately granted: The hearing was to resume at 11:45 a.m.

Representatives of the parties, the press and trial observers left the courtroom to go through the security gate and the rest of the admission procedure an hour later.

This time, only 37 minutes later than agreed, at 12:22 p.m., the chamber reappeared, and Judge Schindler wanted to know if there were any further motions. Defense counsel Wörmer replied in the negative, with the reservation that her absent colleague Dr. Miseré might want to submit something later.

The judge's reaction was not expected by everyone present: he ordered a further interruption until 14:00. Everyone present left the courtroom again.

The hearing was resumed almost punctually at 2:17 p.m., and the Chairman wanted to know if there were any further motions from the defense.

There were none, and Judge Schindler made it clear that the existing motions should only be submitted in writing; oral presentation or reading should not take place - public proceedings or not.

So, according to Schindler, the date for the next hearing, namely Tuesday, 20.08.2024, 9:15 a.m., could be announced and the session closed.

Unexpected end to the trial day

Now there was one more eminent question of detail that Reiner Füllmich, the lawyer and main main victim, still had to address: Little by little, all the accusations put forward had dissolved as insubstantial: There had been no embezzlement or breach of trust, missing funds had not disappeared, but were in the accounts of the informers for the available to the rule of law - if only the court wanted to find them again.

The final accusation, which was not included in the original indictment but was pronounced by the presiding judge, was that the loan agreements for the transfers (conversion into real estate, etc.) were only “sham contracts”.

Is the accusation of having concluded “sham contracts” with Viviane Fischer the remaining charge and the reason for his continued imprisonment?

Schindler reacted irritably: he had no intention of entering into a discussion.

But Dr. Füllmich insisted that he could not defend himself if the old charge had become redundant and a new one had not been brought. In order to avoid a discussion, should he ask for this with a new handwritten motion?

The chairman's irritation increased: the defendant should take note that the chamber would make a joint decision and inform him. If necessary, the defendant would then be able to see from the verdict why he had been charged. had been charged with. The hearing would now be closed at 2:22 pm.

Judge Schindler stood up and informed those present for the last time that the

hearing was over, while he stretched his hand to the door behind him and opened it, and hastily disappeared backwards behind it; the other members of the chamber followed.

Dr. Füllmich also stood up and held his hands out to his guard, to shake hands again, to be handcuffed again before leaving.

The audience also spontaneously stood up and applause broke out. A standing ovation for a man who, after being kidnapped from Mexico, has now been in prison for nine months and, after working through and refuting a trumped-up charge, only wants to know whether / of what he is still accused - a question that “his judge” (Art. 101 GG) cannot answer.

Given the usual ban on recording in German courtrooms, it is doubtful whether

this fact (the de facto absence of an indictment) appears in the minutes of the hearing.

After all, it blatantly violates Art. 6 of the Convention on Human Rights of

04.11.1950, which states:

“Everyone charged with a criminal offense [...] must be informed as soon as possible of the charge and be able to prepare his defense.”

To celebrate the day

Trial observers and the press slowly made their way to the building exit, in front of which the collection point for personal belongings was located. Strangers struck up conversations and searched for the meaning of an event that had taken over five hours in total to offer an inconclusive trial lasting a maximum of 22 minutes.

Some of those present had traveled from remote parts of the republic or even from abroad. Only occasionally could a certain frustration be detected in the comments.

The prevailing mood among those present was particularly interesting: Hardly anyone wanted to leave. Some wanted to ask about the impressions of others, others were waiting to see the car with the shackled defendant so that they could wave to Dr. Füllmich once again.

Someone fetched an electronic organ and played Marius Müller-Westernhagen's song “Freiheit”, others had organized banners and posters; a spontaneous demonstration on the grounds in front of the district court was registered and approved by telephone with the Göttingen police. People stepped up to the microphone and summarized their impressions of the day, their knowledge of the man and citizen Reiner Füllmich or their relevant experiences with the German constitutional state; some sang.

Many confirmed at this small public festival that the day of the trial had also offered something of a funfair: the certainly unplanned self-exposure of the judicial system of a drifting republic, which had been a different one in its Bonn phase, in the presence of a functionless, silent bench of prosecutors, consisting of the two prosecutors John and Rächer and the motionless “joint plaintiff” Antonia Fischer, who exercises her right to denounce the regime, i.e. is to a certain extent notorious (?) as a plaintiff.

For many, the interruptions in the trial were not gaps, but integral parts of the mosaic of a disintegrating republic.

To be continued (whether of the process or the disintegration).

Sources:

[1] https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/die-verschleppung-des-dr-fuellmich/ [2] https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/das-fuellmich-komplott/

[3] https://prd-echr.coe.int/documents/d/echr/Convention_Instrument_DEU

