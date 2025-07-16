I wrote a piece years ago, A Tidal Wave with a Typhoon on the Side:

https://elsasemporium.com/tidal-wave.html

a tidal wave

with a typhoon on the side

this is not just

some

rollercoaster ride a hurricane

with a cyclone nearby smash crash

or flying high

roaring headlong

headstrong

whoosh high

whoosh splash

whoosh who knows?

I sent out a major announcement a few days ago.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR.

NEW TRUTH SUMMIT - SPECIAL EDITION.

STARTING WEEK OF JULY 21.

It will be a mix of the interviews I did for my previous Truth Summits, along with new interviews.

ONE BIG SPECIAL FEATURE:

Usually in a Summit, there are 10 or more interviews a week for 2 weeks - in other words, a total of at least 20 interviews in 2 weeks.

That will not be the case.

Instead there will be only 2 interviews a week, so you have the time to watch them all and think about them.

TOMORROW - THE NEXT ANNOUNCEMENT:

WEEK ONE - THE FIRST 2 PEOPLE

_________________________________

But something unexpected has happened. It’s time to address that.

I started with:

TORPEDO ALERT!!

TORNADO ALERT!!

EXTREME CONFLICT WARNING.

I had interviewed someone - Ole Dammegard - for the Truth Summit. The impetus came from an interview sent out by Celia Farber. I was impressed by Ole’s wealth of knowledge regarding the Kennedy assassination.

I let people know I had interviewed Ole Dammegard.

Two people commented. One person sent links to the 2 interviews Reiner did with him. I hadn’t known of those. Very interesting.

The other person’s comment was different.

I will start with my response.

This is important to explore.

First, as there are important allegations made about Ole, what is Ole Dammegard’s position? In other words, to what extent (from 0% to 100%) are the allegations accurate about Ole’s position?

Second, what in Ole’s position is accurate and what isn’t?

I have started to explore, first about Ole, to see if his views are accurately presented. I have watched most of the 2 interviews with Reiner and much of a recent interview he did on the Michael Decon Program.

NOW, THE COMMENT:

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot (in response to my introduction of Ole Dammegard):

I feel obliged ta say that the "amazing Ole" will tell ya 'bout the hollow-hoax (didn't happen! at most a couple hundred thousand joos died an' THOSE--he sez are the OFFICIAL NUMBERS...really? I mean I'm willin' ta admit 6mil might not be eggzact but he pulled HIS official numbers from a place whar the sun don't shine!). He'll tell ya just how evil da zionists are, an' how BB Netanyahoo blew up the King David Hotel! (BB wuz a little tot of jus 3 at the time--what an historian Ole iz!) Cain't say much 'bout his other "amazin'" information but I'm nottta fan (which is ok by me) an' it makes sense why some writers like CF LOVE this guy who'll tell ya that Palestine wuz once a beautiful ancient country (really?! how so? no documents provin' it... it was a name ta mock joos ta dis-enfranchise them from the land!) anyway, the State of Palestine, he confidently tells ya, is where CHRISTIAN Jesus walked! Yup, Jesus warn't no dirty joo. OH he'll tell ya too how Israel is/wuz a fake Rothschild state (created entirely BY the Rothschilds) an' should not exist. Nope, never existed 3000 years ago either--really? An' 'fore the Rothchilds showed up with their "purchase" there warn't nuttin' there by Arab land--"stolen" by liars who call themselfs chosen. Many that's sum historian--or perhaps he's just a visionary? Wunnerful guy? Not ta me...

I had a number of impulses.

One was to avoid dealing with the material. But way back in 2012, I took the name, Truth Sleuth. A truth sleuth does not run the other way when there is conflict.

On the other hand I’m not so deluded as to think this is likely to be easy. Love and peace all around. This is not just a hot potato but a nuclear meltdown hot potato.

The powers-that-be have done all they can to make it a nuclear meltdown hot potato.

The truth sleuth - the researcher - in me won out. Plus I have faced many fears.

My doctoral thesis, by the way, was on the central role of fear in keeping systems of dominance going. My concern was the system of men having widespread dominance over women, but everything applies equally to the powers-that-be having widespread dominance over the rest of us. We all know, for instance, how hugely fear was used during the plandemic.

Back to: What have I done so far regarding Daisy’s comments?

First, I watched all of Ole’s first interview and much of his second interview with Reiner and Viviane Fischer. Both interviews were on false flag operations. Nothing on the Holocaust.

Then I turned to a link from Daisy’s piece:

Ole Dammegard - Is The War in Gaza a Complete Psychological Operation? https://rumble.com/v6qyex8-ole-dammegard-is-the-war-in-gaza-a-complete-psychological-operation-podcast.html

I noted that, more than once, Ole mentions that, of the 2 million inhabitants of Gaza, a huge portion are under 15. He explains this as being due to the massive violence of Israelis to the Gazans. Aerial bombings, etc.

Here is what I know. The population of Gaza has quadrupled over the past approximately 50 years, from half a million to 2 million, not by the massive killing of adults but through a high birth rate.

Ole shows no awareness of this.

Ole mentions, more than once, the lack of even hammer and nails in Gaza, so nothing can be built. He also mentions that there is often even no water. However, until recently there were luxury buildings and luxury malls in Gaza - including with large outdoor water fountains. I remember being shocked when, about 20 years ago, a friend sent me photos of these. I did not believe him. I checked. What he sent was accurate. My mental image of Gaza as a hole of abject poverty was inaccurate.

It took at least hammer and nails to build the luxury malls.

The inaccuracies from Ole are, to me, incredible. It does not take much research to find out, for instance, the high birth rate in Gaza.

Also far from massive Israeli violence against Gazans (before October 7), about 10 years ago every single Israeli left Gaza - including that they left businesses employing Gazans.

My question: Ole is proud of his meticulous research. What happened here?

My guess is that this could well relate to injured / traumatized inner parts of himself.

But I don’t know.

I will send this to him and ask him.

The goal: listening and coming to greater truth awareness.

Note: I will be presenting Ole’s interview.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

________________________________

In the meantime, here are some more of the people you will be meeting at the Truth Summit:

Please spread the news of the Truth Summit.



Posted July 15, 2025