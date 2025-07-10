Starting on Monday, July 21: a Truth Summit - 2025 Special Edition.
This will be partly a rerun of the 2023 Truth Summits.
There will also be a few new interviews - starting with an interview with someone I did not know about until a couple of months ago. Then I listened to one interview with him. Before I had gotten to the end of it, I knew: I want to interview this person!
I didn’t know he was doing hardly any interviews these days.
Anyway, I sent him my request.
And he said YES!!!
Like a couple of years ago, Reiner said YES.
This person:
Ole Dammegard - Truth Seeker, Code Breaker - Peacemaker
I have devoted MY LIFE to find the REAL TRUTH, to expose hidden political agendas and have EVEN STOPPED planned massacres.
https://lightonconspiracies.com
Maybe you know of him. Maybe not.
I learned of him through Celia Farber.
She sent out the interview that got me to know I wanted to interview him: Ole and two other people were talking about the Kennedy assassination, about who did it. And I knew they knew. They were not speculating. This wasn’t theory. They had facts. Details and more details. I believe it was Ole who held up the book written by the man who shot the fatal bullet. No need to look any further.
Ole especially stood out for me as he was much less focussed on this individual whodunnit, than in, in Celia’s words, “the repeating patterns and favorite tricks of a tight, small death squad, known as “Operation 40.”
Afterwards, I went to his website - https://lightonconspiracies.com. It chronicles his decades of work, plus a current passion.
What got him started? And how has he kept going?
I will come to what got Ole started and how he has kept going.
But Ole is not the person I will start with.
I will start the Truth Summit with both Andrew Johnson and Ole.
TO BE CONTINUED.
In the meantime, here are some more of the people you will be meeting:
Posted July 10, 2025
I'll very much look forward ta hearin' ALL yer trooth summits Elsa... I feel obliged ta say that the "amazing Ole" will tell ya 'bout the hollow-hoax (didn't happen! at most a couple hundred thousand joos died an' THOSE--he sez are the OFFICIAL NUMBERS...really? I mean I'm willin' ta admit 6mil might not be eggzact but he pulled HIS official numbers from a place whar the sun don't shine!). He'll tell ya just how evil da zionists are, an' how BB Netanyahoo blew up the King David Hotel! (BB wuz a little tot of jus 3 at the time--what an historian Ole iz!) Cain't say much 'bout his other "amazin'" information but I'm nottta fan (which is ok by me) an' it makes sense why some writers like CF LOVE this guy who'll tell ya that Palestine wuz once a beautiful ancient country (really?! how so? no documents provin' it... it was a name ta mock joos ta dis-enfranchise them from the land!) anyway, the State of Palestine, he confidently tells ya, is where CHRISTIAN Jesus walked! Yup, Jesus warn't no dirty joo. OH he'll tell ya too how Israel is/wuz a fake Rothschild state (created entirely BY the Rothschilds) an' should not exist. Nope, never existed 3000 years ago either--really? An' 'fore the Rothchilds showed up with their "purchase" there warn't nuttin' there by Arab land--"stolen" by liars who call themselfs chosen. Many that's sum historian--or perhaps he's just a visionary?
Wunnerful guy? Not ta me... b/c I'm one of the nasty folks he sez with snide in his voice... that "call themselves chosen" (which he wields like a weapon... not understanding what it means to joos which ain't "superior" but has ta do with follerin' the 10 command-mints...).
I only share this since I know you've heard "other sides" unlike most writers... (i.e. most that, like him, embrace the Noble Gazans, all innocents, victims all & the Evil Zionists)... so first perhaps listen to his "take" on the genocidal monsters that make up Israel who are about ta "Rule the World" (he sez this) an' see if he's a mite biased or a tad uninformed?
An' perhaps--if this topic is gonna be covered (mebbe not?) at least have fer contrast Diana West back again... or one of many other brilliant minds like Franciso Gil White (https://franciscogilwhite.substack.com) or Kyle Orton (https://www.kyleorton.com/) or Hussain Mansour (https://critiqueanddigest.substack.com/) or Karen Hunt (none of these 4 are joos btw) or Edwin Black (https://theedwinblackshow.com/) or Daniel Greenfield (https://danielgreenfield.substack.com) .... or even Yishai Fisher (https://yishaifleisher.com/), just those that come ta mind....there are more too!
The amazin' Ole (???) imho meh...
https://rumble.com/v6qyex8-ole-dammegard-is-the-war-in-gaza-a-complete-psychological-operation-podcast.html
fwiw I tend ta mistrust a person on other topics if it's clear he's playin' fast & loose with trooths on one... but I'm jus' one crackpot with a more noo-anced view of the entire "middle east thee-ate-'er" which is also the not-so-popular one...
either way.... the idear of a'nuther trooth summit is teeriffic! an' I always appreciate discussion!
Elsa, have you seen this?
https://rumble.com/vp6kzr-reiner-fuellmich-and-viviane-fischer-interview-ole-dammegrd.html?fbclid=IwAR0ve1_qF22BTatiiYEzt-Fbfu9ohLPe8s6mTexY9T2j-HttWMzyIWQc8Ls
November 13, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interview Ole Dammegård Part 1
Rumble — Explanation and examination of the persistent use of FALSE FLAGS by the Deep State over decades and centuries, yes and this very day, now it's WORLD WIDE!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/notxbBgzaMdE/?fbclid=IwAR0f2wbU_BLcmaVP77jz5NnsXuOC41D-Tjpjfo4J0pC6Mii3uUJqo6mbt70
Part 2 - Ole Dammegård interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer
November 9th, 2021.
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.