Starting on Monday, July 21: a Truth Summit - 2025 Special Edition.

This will be partly a rerun of the 2023 Truth Summits.

There will also be a few new interviews - starting with an interview with someone I did not know about until a couple of months ago. Then I listened to one interview with him. Before I had gotten to the end of it, I knew: I want to interview this person!

I didn’t know he was doing hardly any interviews these days.

Anyway, I sent him my request.

And he said YES!!!

Like a couple of years ago, Reiner said YES.

This person:

Ole Dammegard - Truth Seeker, Code Breaker - Peacemaker I have devoted MY LIFE to find the REAL TRUTH, to expose hidden political agendas and have EVEN STOPPED planned massacres.

https://lightonconspiracies.com

Maybe you know of him. Maybe not.

I learned of him through Celia Farber.

She sent out the interview that got me to know I wanted to interview him: Ole and two other people were talking about the Kennedy assassination, about who did it. And I knew they knew. They were not speculating. This wasn’t theory. They had facts. Details and more details. I believe it was Ole who held up the book written by the man who shot the fatal bullet. No need to look any further.

Ole especially stood out for me as he was much less focussed on this individual whodunnit, than in, in Celia’s words, “the repeating patterns and favorite tricks of a tight, small death squad, known as “Operation 40.”

Afterwards, I went to his website - https://lightonconspiracies.com. It chronicles his decades of work, plus a current passion.

What got him started? And how has he kept going?

I will come to what got Ole started and how he has kept going.

But Ole is not the person I will start with.

I will start the Truth Summit with both Andrew Johnson and Ole.

TO BE CONTINUED.

________________________________

In the meantime, here are some more of the people you will be meeting:

Please spread the news of the Truth Summit.



Posted July 10, 2025