Truth Summit

Truth Summit

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Sowell has a way of explaining things that everyone else makes complicated and undefined. He is 100% the anti-thesis of our rotten and corrupt government.

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2 replies by Elsa and others
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micciot
7h

Thomas Sowell’s super power is speaking truth to power. Reiner as well!

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