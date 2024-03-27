What is being done to the planet is not to the benefit of humans, or even non-human earth-animals, including insects. The sky spraying, to mention just one thing. The damaging, the poisoning, of the planet for earth-life.

There’s more, of course. There are the unnatural forest fires. There’s the injuring and dumbing down of children, via mass vaccination programs and ever less learning in many schools. And of course there has been the plandemic with its mass injecting of billions.

Continuing with the list, the litany, of what’s going on is irrelevant.

It’s the logical conclusion that counts.

The logical conclusion. As I started: what is being done to the planet is not to the benefit of humans, or even non-human earth-animals, including insects. The logical conclusion: they’re not humans, who are at the core to doing this to us. Instead they’re beings for whom the changes are benefits.

I’ve heard, in terms of what is being done to the planet, that it’s the top Illuminati, it’s the top Freemasons, it’s the Bloodlines that go back 5000 years, or 40,000, or even 250,000 years. It’s the Banking Cartels. Sure, fine. I’m sure all or most of the groups I’ve just mentioned are taking part in what is being done to the planet.

But the biggest thing I am learning about is the poisoning, for human and non-human earth life, of the planet. It doesn’t make sense for humans, even utter psychopaths, to be doing that to the planet. What kind of planet will they be left with?

I have heard, and seen footage, of huge openings into the earth, truck after truck going down. Fine. Makes sense that there are places prepared underground for the top Illuminati, Freemasons, Bloodlines, Bankers, etc. A sanctuary. A space safe - for a time anyway - for humans.

I would not see, in my imagining of that future, that whoever will have the surface of the planet to themselves will permanently care about the humans in the underground sanctuaries, unless those humans are of use to the surface dwellers.

But those are details.

My core realization. They’re not human, those at the core of what is being done to the planet. That’s just logical.

I find it very hard to believe that what is happening is actually happening - but I have a logical streak.

If you can come to any other conclusion, please let me know.

If you come to the same conclusion, maybe have come to it years ago, and if you feel like letting this be known, also please let me know.



