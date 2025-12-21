Long ago I took a creative writing workshop. Something the workshop leader said has stayed with me. In the first draft of their autobiography, many people leave themselves out.

It didn’t make any sense to me. How could someone care enough to write what they thought of as their autobiography (which is, by definition, about themselves), and not write about their own life?

Now I’m thinking of how I have written so much on Ed and Reiner - and ever so much less, in those writings, about my part in the story.

Those autobiographies with the missing author - my guess is that, in a re-write, it’s not about taking out what has been written, but about adding in the author.

So with Ed and Reiner and more, I don’t see it as less attention to them, but sd sdding more on me, perhaps most of the time very briefly.

TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

___________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

___________________________

Below, Elsa, Dec 14 2025, dressed 1970’s, for a friend’s birthday party!

_______________________

Posted Dec 21, 2025