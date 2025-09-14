JOURNEY. THE PUPPET-MASTERS ARE IN EVER GREATER FOCUS: CHARLIE KIRK. SO ARE THE FORCES FOR GOOD: TOMMY ROBINSON. #16
I remember my years of focus on Islam. And I see the intense focus of many people on everything to do with the plandemic.
What’s core for me these days?
The Puppet-Masters, along with any evil cosmic/spiritual forces behind them.
On the other side, those of us working for truth and justice, along with any good cosmic/spiritual forces behind us.
I have no interest in the ins and outs of the various stories going around about Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter.
Here’s a comment I posted about the Charlie Kirk assassination:
Clear to me from the moment this happened: this was a Puppet-Master organized assassination - like John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X. See some of the videos by Ole Dammegard on such assassinations. What happened next - this particular suspect - is irrelevant. There can be a hundred different stories. The reality behind the story stays the same.
One thing that has really stayed with me from Ole Dammegard’s videos on various assassinations: the meticulous planning.
So I wasn’t at all surprised at a clip from InfoWars I was sent, about something about Charlie Kirk’s assassination being on Amazon a day before the assassination.
If it was planned, of course when and where were known (to those in on it.
Of course, maybe there was no assassination - though I doubt that. All the same, here are 2 photos that are going around (courtesy of Ray Horvath. Is either of these the real hand of Charlie Kirk?
But back to: the Puppet-Masters - or, to use the term coined by Peter and Ginger Breggin, the Global Predators.
It also feels to me that there are more than just evil humans at work, that there are cosmic/spiritual evil forces as well.
On the other hand, sometimes things just fall into place. It feels like divine luck. So, back in April 2016, two friends of Tommy Robinson didn’t know what to do. He was due to go to court in a few days and didn’t have money for a good lawyer. They knew there were donation sites but had no internet savvy.
Eureka!!! One of them thought of me. I wrote a piece . . . Presto, it was picked up by the alternative media. Donations poured in. Tommy got an excellent lawyer. And when it was time for court, within hours the verdict was CASE DISMISSED, WITH COSTS.
It feels like there was a cosmic nudge - cosmic good forces - toward things going well.
Then, just yesterday, September 13, just 3 days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, there was a huge UNITE THE KINGDOM demo in London. The poster being sent out said they were aiming for 250,000. The count I heard: 3 million. And the goal: for the movement to become many times larger than that.
If you’d like to read about it and listen to Tommy’s speech:
Unite The Kingdom protest march and rally was a truly historic event – a people’s revolt led by their folk hero, Tommy Robinson, a 21st century Wat Tyler.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/britains-21st-century-wat-tyler/
(Who is Wat Tyler? The author is clearly British and expects everyone to know!! I looked it up: he led a peasant’s revolt in 1381.)
Listening to Tommy, it feels to me that maybe there were some cosmic good forces involved - in addition to the millions of people enthusiastic to come to the rally, and in addition to the many dedicated people who have been working with him, and in addition to Tommy himself, passionate, intelligent, articulate and charismatic.
More wondering.
Who was behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination?
Who is behind so much of the evil happening in the world.
I hear of forces tied to various countries. CIA. FBI. Mossad. M16. Various royal families. The Vatican. The 13 bloodlines. The black nobility. The Illuminati and various other secret societies.
I hear the most vehemence and hatred directed at Zionists, Zionism, Mossad., Israel Sometimes it’s absolute foaming rage.
I am sure Mossad is involved in a lot of things.
And it’s been, according to what I’ve read, against some things Netanyahu has done - like the strike that killed half a dozen Hamas leaders in Qatar.
A book is coming to mind. 200 Years Together, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s final major work, 10 years in the writing - on Jews and non-Jews together in Russia over the past two centuries. No official translation has been released in English, though it was first published in Russian in 2001-02, and the definitive Russian edition came out in 2015. As for the official English version, it’s due out at the end of 2026!! - a quarter century after the original publication!!
What is going on?
I have heard the book vilified as anti-Jewish.
I found all the chapters, from different unofficial part-translations. I’ve read a few of them.
It didn’t come across as anti-Semitic to me, but as accurate, based on careful research. Jews were not all victim and not all villain. In what I read, quite a number were go-betweens between rich landowners and poor peasants.
So why the vilification of Solzhenitsyn as anti-Semitic? My sense is that he was digging up information that did not go with the poor-victim-Jews narrative. From what I read, he found something much more complex, and in fact more believable.
Back to Charlie Kirk.
In the last couple of days, I’ve come across a number of posts saying that recently Charlie Kirk became increasingly negative toward Israel, and suggesting that was why he was assassinated.
As far as I know, Tommy has stayed positive about Israel.
Was Mossad involved with Charlie Kirk’s assassination?
And if so, why?
Especially, why Charlie??
There are such intensely anti-Zionist writers, venom dripping from their words. Hatred. Stew Peters of the Stew Peters Show has just come to mind. Somehow those writers have not been murdered.
What I have read most often is that Charlie was murdered for the way he was successfully encouraging millions of young Americans to be conservative, traditional - get married, have children, work hard, be for free enterprise. In other words, he was murdered, according to these commentators, because he was powerful against the destroy-the-family-destroy-the-West forces.
But why do some people think it had to do with Charlie’s becoming increasingly anti-Israel?
It doesn’t make sense to me.
____________________
As for Tommy, may the forces of good continue to protect him.
In general, may the forces for truth, justice, freedom of speech and safety succeed.
Elsa
Posted Sept 14, 2025
By the way, if you’ve missed paying attention to Ole Dammegard, here’s the interview with him I did recently. It also has links to a number of his brilliant videos on various assassinations:
JOURNEY. A STRANGE JOURNEY.
The evidence it was staged is overwhelming. Even Rappoport changed his tune from mourning to realizing six hours later he had to play "opposition."
I have collected all kinds of reports from the beginning of the Kirk incident. Matthis specifically writes about Robinson in the link at the end of my report:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/about-the-kirk-theater
1. bless Tommy Robinson -- brave soul!
2. fwiw afaik Kirk agreed (in presence of close-pal Xtreme anti-semite/anti-zionist "CandyAss" Owe-Uns-- hey I don't pick his friends, all ok by me) that Israel should just git it over an' sign a peas treaty with HamAss ("Sorry Charlie"--may ya trooly RIP assumin' yer not of this Earth, but that ain't gonna work it's been tried....an' as Elsa here knows, lyin' is part of Islam--taquiya (sp?)...) an' afaik his own-ly other grouse that I heard wuz cuz his "jooish friends" objected to (f)Ucker Quatarlson & Dave Smith bein' at Turnin' Point an' texted him a lot... that wuz an issue an' too, that he wuz pissed Israel isn't doin' better PR for itself so he duz not have to... If folks that hate Israel are fool enuf ta think they'd take out Kirk b/c of a few quibbles with a fella that's very pro Israel an' has visited there, has jooish pals, etc, yer fulla beans. Stew Peters is fringe but there are a LOTTA mainstream folks speakin' nasties 'bout Israel that are just as "big" as Kirk--possibly bigger?--an all are alive 'n well.... Israel wouldn't do dat NOR Mossad.... bee-lieve what'cha like of course....talkin' about (ta name one of the famous anti-zionist influencers) Martyr Made!--Israel wouldn't do it fer that reason alone--but of course they'll be blamed (lol). Given his pro-Israel stance HamAss has more reason ta take the dude out an' indeed I sawr postin's in Arabic cheerin' that they dude's dead (or "dead."
3. agree with Elsa this is a full puppet-master "show"--no way the patsy kid dunnit but I was believin' that there's a good chance that Charlie is indeed full-out dead an' the pro-MARX-man in the crowd (teehee...kinda not a joke tho') used all them distractshuns (smoke screen dudes--two antifa hires) ta mask his quick-shot OR simply take away from the magic....
4. Puttin' all the "agendas" aside -- the ring thang.... SO... I sawr sum footage shared by Alexandra via Forbidden News showin' Charlie messin' with that ring--which wuz a pop-open ring which is ODD ('specially for a DUDE). His on-camera fidgetin' CAN splain the finger switch but we should ask...I mean WHY the heck? WHUT wuz it? Two thoughts--inside could'a been some kinda "fake yer death" tablet (Romeo & Juliet potion-style) so IF there were SFX (special effects), he'd really have appeared ta be DEAD. Take the cap, put the ring back on whatevah finger. Or perhaps there wuz some kinda "bite the squib" blood cap in there. THAT's if it's FAKE an' franky--I'm not sure. I know the "kid" didn't dun do it--that tale's faker than CheezeWhiz... but the rest....? I simply dunno. I just larned that wife Erika wuz on reality teevee.... (cringe) so was she an actress? I'll let others opine... but there IS that....
5. I've not read "Two Hundred Years Together," I DO think Solzhenitsyn is a brilliant writer--AN' I think he made mistakes, he only knew whut he knew... From all I've read, he dismisses the pogroms an' sez they were not gubbamint sponsored an' that "da joos" were no worse-treated than any other Russian peasants--that's patently false but perhaps he didn't know... Anybuddy kin read about the Pale of Settlement... thangs were NOT equal at all fer the joos which is why so MANY were able ta embrace Communism there--ANYTHING but the Tzar! Joos locked up in ghettos, could not own land or be employed in regular jobs nor own biznesses, women raped, property stolen or burned.... YES the life of the Russian peasant wuz no picnic but to deny persecution of da joos...is absurd. Tzars initially treated joos fairly but once it was said "da joos were plottin' ta murder the Tzar" all bets were off even tho it was false. Same story as the one joos tell at Purim if ya wanna know--but no Queen Esther ta save the day--Lady Liberty's open arms (an' yes I know 'bout her darker symbolism...but puttin' that aide)--save the day in the US.
Solzhenitsyn is right ta say the joos were not solely responsible fer communism or the horrors of Stalin but he had no clue 'bout the British runnin' of that entire horror (over many decades) or the gullible joos roped in an' later murdered. Of COURSE there were some gawd-awful joos involved an' others that were really not "bad" so much as swept up in the anti-tzarist frenzy... VERY much like the Left t'day in the US... not "all" these folks are baddies but they too have their target an' ta them DJT is Hitler & the Tzar combined....
Many righteous researchers have gone inta the issue of joos bein' falsely blamed for both communism & the evils of all-thangs-Soviet. Richard Poe is the BEST author on the mattah so I'll defer ta him onnit:
da book: How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews)
https://amzn.to/3SviREk
great interview!
https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/ep424-how-the-british-invented-communism-771
Re The 200 Years... with reason some say the work would be, at least in part, anti-semitic but EVEN authors who say nix ta that agree that A.S. really misses out on key aspects of hist'ry (fergit this victim stuff--just call it policies were Russia sanctioned...)
Here's one (from WackyPedia) from Richard Pipes review which seems fairly even-handed:
~~~~~~~~
The book has been described by historian Richard Pipes of Harvard University as "a conscious effort to show empathy for both sides", and exonerating Jews for responsibility for the revolution: "No, in no way can it be said that Jews 'made' the revolution of 1905 or 1917 as it was not made by another nation taken as a whole." At the same time Pipes writes that Solzhenitsyn is "too eager to exonerate czarist Russia of mistreating its Jewish subjects, and as a consequence is insensitive to the Jews' predicament".[22] In Richard Pipes' opinion, the book absolves Solzhenitsyn from the taint of antisemitism, although he thinks the author's nationalism prevents him from being fully impartial, and that Solzhenitsyn is using outdated and inadequate sources. Pipes asserts that Solzhenitsyn failed to consider the "poisonous atmosphere in which Jews lived for generations in the Russian empire (an atmosphere originating in Russian Orthodox and nationalist circles)"
~~~~~~~~
emphasis: "poisonous atmosphere" is right--generations of it... that's mah own fam's hist'ry an' prior ta WWII the Russians were waaaaay worse ta da joos than Germans (tho' they BOTH caught up with Islam's take on da joos eventually).
MANY great writers (an' speakers...however well-meanin'--as in Sorry Charlie above... git stuff wrong). We do not discard 'em, we hope for meanin'ful dialogue which is what Charlie wanted...was it not? Whatever fishy wuz goin' on--I DO think that the guy was not playin' a role (like fUcker Quatarlson was) when speakin' to his audiences... an' THAT is a real loss wuther the man is really sincerely dead.. or livin' with a new face sum'whares...