Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
The evidence it was staged is overwhelming. Even Rappoport changed his tune from mourning to realizing six hours later he had to play "opposition."

I have collected all kinds of reports from the beginning of the Kirk incident. Matthis specifically writes about Robinson in the link at the end of my report:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/about-the-kirk-theater

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1. bless Tommy Robinson -- brave soul!

2. fwiw afaik Kirk agreed (in presence of close-pal Xtreme anti-semite/anti-zionist "CandyAss" Owe-Uns-- hey I don't pick his friends, all ok by me) that Israel should just git it over an' sign a peas treaty with HamAss ("Sorry Charlie"--may ya trooly RIP assumin' yer not of this Earth, but that ain't gonna work it's been tried....an' as Elsa here knows, lyin' is part of Islam--taquiya (sp?)...) an' afaik his own-ly other grouse that I heard wuz cuz his "jooish friends" objected to (f)Ucker Quatarlson & Dave Smith bein' at Turnin' Point an' texted him a lot... that wuz an issue an' too, that he wuz pissed Israel isn't doin' better PR for itself so he duz not have to... If folks that hate Israel are fool enuf ta think they'd take out Kirk b/c of a few quibbles with a fella that's very pro Israel an' has visited there, has jooish pals, etc, yer fulla beans. Stew Peters is fringe but there are a LOTTA mainstream folks speakin' nasties 'bout Israel that are just as "big" as Kirk--possibly bigger?--an all are alive 'n well.... Israel wouldn't do dat NOR Mossad.... bee-lieve what'cha like of course....talkin' about (ta name one of the famous anti-zionist influencers) Martyr Made!--Israel wouldn't do it fer that reason alone--but of course they'll be blamed (lol). Given his pro-Israel stance HamAss has more reason ta take the dude out an' indeed I sawr postin's in Arabic cheerin' that they dude's dead (or "dead."

3. agree with Elsa this is a full puppet-master "show"--no way the patsy kid dunnit but I was believin' that there's a good chance that Charlie is indeed full-out dead an' the pro-MARX-man in the crowd (teehee...kinda not a joke tho') used all them distractshuns (smoke screen dudes--two antifa hires) ta mask his quick-shot OR simply take away from the magic....

4. Puttin' all the "agendas" aside -- the ring thang.... SO... I sawr sum footage shared by Alexandra via Forbidden News showin' Charlie messin' with that ring--which wuz a pop-open ring which is ODD ('specially for a DUDE). His on-camera fidgetin' CAN splain the finger switch but we should ask...I mean WHY the heck? WHUT wuz it? Two thoughts--inside could'a been some kinda "fake yer death" tablet (Romeo & Juliet potion-style) so IF there were SFX (special effects), he'd really have appeared ta be DEAD. Take the cap, put the ring back on whatevah finger. Or perhaps there wuz some kinda "bite the squib" blood cap in there. THAT's if it's FAKE an' franky--I'm not sure. I know the "kid" didn't dun do it--that tale's faker than CheezeWhiz... but the rest....? I simply dunno. I just larned that wife Erika wuz on reality teevee.... (cringe) so was she an actress? I'll let others opine... but there IS that....

5. I've not read "Two Hundred Years Together," I DO think Solzhenitsyn is a brilliant writer--AN' I think he made mistakes, he only knew whut he knew... From all I've read, he dismisses the pogroms an' sez they were not gubbamint sponsored an' that "da joos" were no worse-treated than any other Russian peasants--that's patently false but perhaps he didn't know... Anybuddy kin read about the Pale of Settlement... thangs were NOT equal at all fer the joos which is why so MANY were able ta embrace Communism there--ANYTHING but the Tzar! Joos locked up in ghettos, could not own land or be employed in regular jobs nor own biznesses, women raped, property stolen or burned.... YES the life of the Russian peasant wuz no picnic but to deny persecution of da joos...is absurd. Tzars initially treated joos fairly but once it was said "da joos were plottin' ta murder the Tzar" all bets were off even tho it was false. Same story as the one joos tell at Purim if ya wanna know--but no Queen Esther ta save the day--Lady Liberty's open arms (an' yes I know 'bout her darker symbolism...but puttin' that aide)--save the day in the US.

Solzhenitsyn is right ta say the joos were not solely responsible fer communism or the horrors of Stalin but he had no clue 'bout the British runnin' of that entire horror (over many decades) or the gullible joos roped in an' later murdered. Of COURSE there were some gawd-awful joos involved an' others that were really not "bad" so much as swept up in the anti-tzarist frenzy... VERY much like the Left t'day in the US... not "all" these folks are baddies but they too have their target an' ta them DJT is Hitler & the Tzar combined....

Many righteous researchers have gone inta the issue of joos bein' falsely blamed for both communism & the evils of all-thangs-Soviet. Richard Poe is the BEST author on the mattah so I'll defer ta him onnit:

da book: How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews)

https://amzn.to/3SviREk

great interview!

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/ep424-how-the-british-invented-communism-771

Re The 200 Years... with reason some say the work would be, at least in part, anti-semitic but EVEN authors who say nix ta that agree that A.S. really misses out on key aspects of hist'ry (fergit this victim stuff--just call it policies were Russia sanctioned...)

Here's one (from WackyPedia) from Richard Pipes review which seems fairly even-handed:

~~~~~~~~

The book has been described by historian Richard Pipes of Harvard University as "a conscious effort to show empathy for both sides", and exonerating Jews for responsibility for the revolution: "No, in no way can it be said that Jews 'made' the revolution of 1905 or 1917 as it was not made by another nation taken as a whole." At the same time Pipes writes that Solzhenitsyn is "too eager to exonerate czarist Russia of mistreating its Jewish subjects, and as a consequence is insensitive to the Jews' predicament".[22] In Richard Pipes' opinion, the book absolves Solzhenitsyn from the taint of antisemitism, although he thinks the author's nationalism prevents him from being fully impartial, and that Solzhenitsyn is using outdated and inadequate sources. Pipes asserts that Solzhenitsyn failed to consider the "poisonous atmosphere in which Jews lived for generations in the Russian empire (an atmosphere originating in Russian Orthodox and nationalist circles)"

~~~~~~~~

emphasis: "poisonous atmosphere" is right--generations of it... that's mah own fam's hist'ry an' prior ta WWII the Russians were waaaaay worse ta da joos than Germans (tho' they BOTH caught up with Islam's take on da joos eventually).

MANY great writers (an' speakers...however well-meanin'--as in Sorry Charlie above... git stuff wrong). We do not discard 'em, we hope for meanin'ful dialogue which is what Charlie wanted...was it not? Whatever fishy wuz goin' on--I DO think that the guy was not playin' a role (like fUcker Quatarlson was) when speakin' to his audiences... an' THAT is a real loss wuther the man is really sincerely dead.. or livin' with a new face sum'whares...

