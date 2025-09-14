I remember my years of focus on Islam. And I see the intense focus of many people on everything to do with the plandemic.

What’s core for me these days?

The Puppet-Masters, along with any evil cosmic/spiritual forces behind them.

On the other side, those of us working for truth and justice, along with any good cosmic/spiritual forces behind us.

I have no interest in the ins and outs of the various stories going around about Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter.

Here’s a comment I posted about the Charlie Kirk assassination:

Clear to me from the moment this happened: this was a Puppet-Master organized assassination - like John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X. See some of the videos by Ole Dammegard on such assassinations. What happened next - this particular suspect - is irrelevant. There can be a hundred different stories. The reality behind the story stays the same.

One thing that has really stayed with me from Ole Dammegard’s videos on various assassinations: the meticulous planning.

So I wasn’t at all surprised at a clip from InfoWars I was sent, about something about Charlie Kirk’s assassination being on Amazon a day before the assassination.

If it was planned, of course when and where were known (to those in on it.

Of course, maybe there was no assassination - though I doubt that. All the same, here are 2 photos that are going around (courtesy of Ray Horvath. Is either of these the real hand of Charlie Kirk?

But back to: the Puppet-Masters - or, to use the term coined by Peter and Ginger Breggin, the Global Predators.

It also feels to me that there are more than just evil humans at work, that there are cosmic/spiritual evil forces as well.

______________________

On the other hand, sometimes things just fall into place. It feels like divine luck. So, back in April 2016, two friends of Tommy Robinson didn’t know what to do. He was due to go to court in a few days and didn’t have money for a good lawyer. They knew there were donation sites but had no internet savvy.

Eureka!!! One of them thought of me. I wrote a piece . . . Presto, it was picked up by the alternative media. Donations poured in. Tommy got an excellent lawyer. And when it was time for court, within hours the verdict was CASE DISMISSED, WITH COSTS.

It feels like there was a cosmic nudge - cosmic good forces - toward things going well.

Then, just yesterday, September 13, just 3 days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, there was a huge UNITE THE KINGDOM demo in London. The poster being sent out said they were aiming for 250,000. The count I heard: 3 million. And the goal: for the movement to become many times larger than that.

If you’d like to read about it and listen to Tommy’s speech:

Unite The Kingdom protest march and rally was a truly historic event – a people’s revolt led by their folk hero, Tommy Robinson, a 21st century Wat Tyler. https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/britains-21st-century-wat-tyler/

(Who is Wat Tyler? The author is clearly British and expects everyone to know!! I looked it up: he led a peasant’s revolt in 1381.)

Listening to Tommy, it feels to me that maybe there were some cosmic good forces involved - in addition to the millions of people enthusiastic to come to the rally, and in addition to the many dedicated people who have been working with him, and in addition to Tommy himself, passionate, intelligent, articulate and charismatic.

_________________

More wondering.

Who was behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

Who is behind so much of the evil happening in the world.

I hear of forces tied to various countries. CIA. FBI. Mossad. M16. Various royal families. The Vatican. The 13 bloodlines. The black nobility. The Illuminati and various other secret societies.

I hear the most vehemence and hatred directed at Zionists, Zionism, Mossad., Israel Sometimes it’s absolute foaming rage.

I am sure Mossad is involved in a lot of things.

And it’s been, according to what I’ve read, against some things Netanyahu has done - like the strike that killed half a dozen Hamas leaders in Qatar.

A book is coming to mind. 200 Years Together, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s final major work, 10 years in the writing - on Jews and non-Jews together in Russia over the past two centuries. No official translation has been released in English, though it was first published in Russian in 2001-02, and the definitive Russian edition came out in 2015. As for the official English version, it’s due out at the end of 2026!! - a quarter century after the original publication!!

What is going on?

I have heard the book vilified as anti-Jewish.

I found all the chapters, from different unofficial part-translations. I’ve read a few of them.

It didn’t come across as anti-Semitic to me, but as accurate, based on careful research. Jews were not all victim and not all villain. In what I read, quite a number were go-betweens between rich landowners and poor peasants.

So why the vilification of Solzhenitsyn as anti-Semitic? My sense is that he was digging up information that did not go with the poor-victim-Jews narrative. From what I read, he found something much more complex, and in fact more believable.

____________________

Back to Charlie Kirk.

In the last couple of days, I’ve come across a number of posts saying that recently Charlie Kirk became increasingly negative toward Israel, and suggesting that was why he was assassinated.

As far as I know, Tommy has stayed positive about Israel.

Was Mossad involved with Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

And if so, why?

Especially, why Charlie??

There are such intensely anti-Zionist writers, venom dripping from their words. Hatred. Stew Peters of the Stew Peters Show has just come to mind. Somehow those writers have not been murdered.

What I have read most often is that Charlie was murdered for the way he was successfully encouraging millions of young Americans to be conservative, traditional - get married, have children, work hard, be for free enterprise. In other words, he was murdered, according to these commentators, because he was powerful against the destroy-the-family-destroy-the-West forces.

But why do some people think it had to do with Charlie’s becoming increasingly anti-Israel?

It doesn’t make sense to me.

____________________

As for Tommy, may the forces of good continue to protect him.

In general, may the forces for truth, justice, freedom of speech and safety succeed.

Elsa

Posted Sept 14, 2025

____________________

____________________

______________________

