Recently, into my inbox came yet another reference - the third, I believe - to a 9/11 Timeline. It came from an enthusiastic James Corbett:

The 9/11 Timeline is back! As dedicated researchers will know, the Complete 9/11 Timeline was an invaluable repository of 9/11-related information that became inaccessible several years ago. But now it's back, thanks to the International Center for 9/11 Justice. corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-911-timeline-solutionswatch

What was this about? Could one trust it? Or not?

I wrote to Andrew Johnson, whom I interviewed about 9/11..

Andrew wasn’t the first person I interviewed about that event. That was Richard Gage. Then I sent out a post letting everyone know of the interview with Richard Gage. One subscriber answered with: Have I looked at the work of Judy Wood? No, I hadn’t. I had never even heard of her.

The subscriber then told me that he had received death threats because he had championed Dr Wood’s work.

Very interesting, was one inner response. Like finding a poisonous snake is very interesting.

Either the subscriber was lying, or some potentially quite dangerous people did not want Judy Wood’s information to gain more visibility. Clearly she was someone to look into.

I found a brilliant 2-hour presentation by Dr Wood. I also found a number of interviews she had done with Andrew Johnson.

I wrote to both of Judy Wood and Andrew Johnson, asking for an interview. Andrew said yes. A great interview. I met a very quiet, low-key person with an utter dedication to truth.

And that brings me to Andrew’s answer to my question: What is this 9/11 Timeline?

ANSWER FROM ANDREW JOHNSON (July 3, 2024) RE THE 9/11 TIMELINE (published with permission):

I remember this “9/11 Timeline” and Paul Thomson from many years ago. I haven’t watched the whole video – because James Corbett has previously demonstrated himself to be similar to Richard Gage – wanting to marginalise and distance himself from Dr Wood’s conclusive research. Eg, on this page, about 1/3 of the way down:

https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2009/09/08/what-alternative-knowledge-researchers-and-figures-have-said-have-said-about-9-11/ Corbett doesn’t believe in space beams and isn’t a physicist but says in relation to Wood’s research “I am NOT a proponent of it or an adherent to it. I think she’s made basic flaws in physics, for example with her billiard ball analysis which provided examples of flagrant violations of conservation of energy and momentum which wouldn’t get you past the high school physics course.”

My comment. Corbett says he THINKS Wood has made basic flaws in physics. I am certain this is important enough that his “thinking” needs to be verified. Either she has made basic flaws or she hasn’t. That matters. And the answer must be easy to explain - after all Corbett says her flaws “wouldn’t get you past the high school physics course.”

Personally I’d be very surprised to learn that Dr Wood is so incompetent in any area. I have read her excellent book, Where Did the Towers Go? I remember her clear detailed meticulous step-by-step explanations. I was easily able to follow them, though they are utterly outside my areas of expertise.

Andrew goes on. But I already know. Out with Corbett and the timeline if you care about facts and truth:

In the video on the recent page:

https://corbettreport.com/the-9-11-timeline-solutionswatch/

at about 6:50 they start talking about Norman Minetta – transport secretary under Clinton and Bush – and the testimony he gave about Cheney knowing a plane was going to hit the Pentagon. (Minetta was apparently saying to Lee Hamilton that Cheney was in on the “inside job” so to speak.) I also referred to this in my 9/11 Finding the Truth presentation. Corbett and Walter miss out an important detail about Minetta. I didn’t. Go to 7:40 in this video: https://odysee.com/@checktheevidence:0/911-finding-the-truth-andrew-johnson-2:8 Here’s Minetta’s bio: https://web.archive.org/web/20060427165548/http://www.whitehouse.gov/government/mineta-bio.html

“Prior to joining President Bush's administration as Secretary of Transportation, Secretary Mineta served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Clinton. He was vice president of Lockheed Martin Corporation prior to joining the Commerce Department.” Perfect distraction, right? Also, strong focus on WTC Building 7 – what about WTC 4 that was cut in half? In the timeline, there is no reference to Hurricane Erin, or Wood’s and Reynolds’ Qui Tam cases. Corbett is no different from Gage really, in my opinion, and he’s promoting a 9/11 timeline which probably omits some of the most important information and evidence, whilst including stuff which is barely relevant now – as so many people mentioned are either out of office, retired or dead. Best Wishes, Andrew

Many people are “skim readers” - they just want “the gist of it.” One thing I appreciate about Andrew is his paying close attention.

Stay tuned for the Truth Summit.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

In the meantime, here are some more of the people you will be meeting at the Truth Summit:

Posted July 15, 2025