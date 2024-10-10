I had just forwarded Arthur Firstenberg’s request to please get rid of your cell phones, when an email from him reached me:

My Health and My Next Book Dear Subscribers, I have been extremely ill for 6 weeks. I am putting all my energy into making sure The Earth and I, my important book about the environmental crisis, is released shortly. Originally scheduled for release on October 1, there has been a delay due to problems creating the index. This is being remedied, and the book should be ready to go to print in about a week. It should be ready for shipping from Amazon and other booksellers sometime in November. My thanks to those of you who have preordered the book. On August 20, after spending all day on the computer sending individualized letters to the first 10 of our 96 volunteers around the world, my body was seized by an unknown force that has paralyzed and crippled me ever since. These letters were sent by the volunteers to 50 environmental organizations urging them to join forces with us. Suddenly, from one moment to the next, as I was shutting down the computer, I could not move and every muscle in my body felt like it had been attacked by a baseball bat. Since then I am in extreme pain all over all the time, from my fingers to my toes, all my muscles are so weak, and I can only move very slowly. I am still trying to find out what is causing this, and I am seeing an energy healer. I have hired someone to help with computer work, but I myself am staying offline for the time being and will not be able to answer emails.

Was Arthur Firstenberg targeted? That is what seems most likely to me.

I don’t know of any illness where, suddenly, the whole body is seized by an unknown force that instantly paralyzes and cripples, keeps the person in intense non-stop pain for weeks on end.

I have heard of targeting doing that.

Whatever the cause of his sudden illness, all the best to him and to all the people doing what they can in different ways.

__________________________

How to end this post? Here are interviews showing some of Arthur Firstenberg’s major findings - findings that are disregarded by the mainstream, starting with facts about the seriously damaging effects of electricity on human health.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5IbfO09Yqc

www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpdJ_t5XMvw

www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAdpbvfXIx0



Posted October 10, 2024