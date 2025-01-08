It was a pleasure talking with Yvonne Katsande about Reiner in early December - Yvonne Katsande of South Africa’s LN24International. She’s long been a big fan of Reiner and his work, and was very glad to bring news of Reiner to her audience.

A few days ago, I reached out to her about the USS Liberty. She was eager to do an interview. She had already started investigating Candace Owens’ claims, and was not in accord. In fact, she was very negative about the claims.

So here it is:

Yvonne Katsande Interviews Dr. Elsa:

Debunking Candace Owens’ Lies About the USS Liberty Attack:

LN24: https://ln24international.com/2025/01/08/yvonne-katsande-interviews-dr-elsa-debunking-candace-owens-lies-about-the-uss-liberty-attack/

About LN24 International:

LN24 International, News that is truth, the pulse of trusted analysis.

The President of Loveworld Incorporated, the highly Esteemed Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, Dsc, Dsc, DD. has gifted the world a divine strategy fit for the times through LN24 International News Station. While many have used their platforms and the media to instill a sense of fear or peddle propaganda, through LN24 International news has a new hub and truth has loyal protagonists from all over the world.

You can find more here:

https://ln24international.com/about/



Posted January 8, 2025