I have just put 3 hours into watching a brilliant interview with Stephen Coughlin. It starts a bit slowly. Then there’s excellent detailing of how the destruction of our society is being engineered to happen

I came to the interview through this link:

Why did I decide to watch?

One. The interview is with Stephen Coughlin, whose Catastrophic Failure blew me away over a decade ago. I have also learned enormously from his detailed analyses of the threat posed by radical Islam. I knew the general outline. He knew the exact why and how. I was impressed.

Two. The interview was sent by a good friend, Valerie Price, whose Act for Canada is the best weekly summary I know on what’s happening in the world. If she was endorsing something as super special, that made it worth paying attention to.

Now I have watched. And yes, I learned.

I knew many of the names, quite a few of the ideas - like “the long march through the institutions.” But there was so much I did not know about how it all fits together.

Nor did I know that Marxism - the whole left - postmodernism, etc - does not accept the law of contradiction: that something is either one thing or another - for example, an apple or an orange -. but It cannot be both. I knew that law. I’ve always accepted it. I’ve taught it. I had no idea that its rejection is fundamental to Marxism - and that, with this rejection is the rejection of evidence, facts, reality - fundamental to Marxism.

That’s one important thing.

Something else: the interfaith movement was and is a Communist effort. I have heard that a number of times. Coughlin names names, dates, places.

Something else: the destruction of identity is crucial to Marxism. Man. Woman. Etc.

There is so much else, for instance, the dynamics of how some voices are excluded, defined impermissible.

I learned about the cluster bomb strategy (as used against our civilization), and much more.

I believe I will be rewatching.

Why? I am seeing how those against us have a structure plus strategies. Many of us are responding to what is thrown at us.

I know many of you are very aware. So am I. Most of us are far from being beginners - and some of us are very new to this. It’s my sense most of us - long-time awake people plus newly awakening - have more to learn. And that the learning benefits us.

My experience: there’s so much valuable learning in this interview.

Here are 2 links.

Act for Canada sent me to an excellent resource, where there is a great introduction to more of the content, and why the information matters so much::

https://www.canadiancitizens.org/single-post/the-strategic-nature-of-the-war-against-civilization

You can also go directly to Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v4wom2w-the-5th-doctor-ep.-28-the-strategic-nature-of-the-war-against-civilization-.html

Finally if you want to go further - which I would recommend - Coughlin has many excellent books and papers on his site:

https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/

“They” - those against us - know what they’re doing. They also do a lot to get us to respond as they want, so we don’t break out of structures.

What we don’t know can be deadly.

What good does it do, this knowing? An old quote comes to mind. Knowledge is power. In this case, for one thing it may give us more awareness of what could be effective.

___________________

By the way, just now I watched part of Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador. Great as long as the focus was on what Bukele had done to remedy the violence in his country. As soon as the discussion was moved, by Carlson, to what was going on in the US - the decline of the West - there was such glaring lack of awareness in both of them. The word democracy was used over and over - with the US presented as a democracy, which it is not - it’s a republic. There was also not an iota of awareness indicated of the Marxist plot against the West. Instead, there was reference to misguided poor thinking, etc. I had to stop watching - it was just too frustrating. Carlson and Bukele both came across as so utterly clueless.

I thought: both Tucker Carlson and Nayib Bukele would benefit from watching the interview with Stephen Coughlin.

If you have any idea how to get it to them, let me know.

In the meantime, I suggest you watch it.



Posted June 9, 2024