Recently I wrote a piece, REQUIEM, my requiem for the world I believed I lived in. A few days ago, I came to very different words. STANDING ON A POWERKEG. That’s very very different, by the way, from standing on a powderkeg. A powderkeg can blow up whoever is nearby. A powerkeg is fuel. It’s our own source of power.

I am including 2 versions, short, and slightly longer.

In the northern hemisphere, it’s springtime - growth. For many of you, it’s Easter - rebirth. Time for a fabulous powerkeg!

Here is it online, by the way:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/political-poem-power-keg.html

Standing on a powerkeg

on dynamite



Power surging in us

on the rise

sky high



Standing on both legs

on a powerkeg



not powderkeg

dry



The juice is flowing

streaming



I stand

we stand

on a powerkeg

on a lift-off ledge



We stand on the powerkeg

of fact



We are standing on a powerkeg

a book of matches, of facts, in hand

to set fire to

the paper-thin story

to burn away

their sorry story



We are holding the plug

to plug into

the powerkeg

of facts

to blow sky high

their sorry excuse

of a story, their lies



Elsa

March 15-28, 2024

© copyright Elsa Schieder, 2024, all rights reserved



**************

**************



A LONGER VERSION



Standing on a powerkeg

on dynamite



their edifice

ready to blow



to go



to smithereens



Power surging for us



our edifice



on the rise



sky high



Standing on both legs

on a powerkeg



not powderkeg

dry



The juice is flowing

streaming



you hold the plug



you’ve lit the sky



time flies



the tinderbox

implodes



you rise

we rise





I stand

We stand

on a powerkeg



I stand

We stand

on a lift-off ledge



power!!!



We stand on the powerkeg

of facts, truth



Standing on a powerkeg

a match in hand

a fact

to set fire to

the paper-thin story

to burn away

the sorry story



We are holding the plug

to plug into

the powerkeg

of fact

to blow sky high

the sorry excuse

of a story, the lie



Elsa

March 15-31, 2024

© copyright Elsa Schieder, 2024, all rights reserved

Posted March 31, 2024