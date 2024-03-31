Recently I wrote a piece, REQUIEM, my requiem for the world I believed I lived in. A few days ago, I came to very different words. STANDING ON A POWERKEG. That’s very very different, by the way, from standing on a powderkeg. A powderkeg can blow up whoever is nearby. A powerkeg is fuel. It’s our own source of power.
I am including 2 versions, short, and slightly longer.
In the northern hemisphere, it’s springtime - growth. For many of you, it’s Easter - rebirth. Time for a fabulous powerkeg!
Here is it online, by the way:
https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/political-poem-power-keg.html
Standing on a powerkeg
on dynamite
Power surging in us
on the rise
sky high
Standing on both legs
on a powerkeg
not powderkeg
dry
The juice is flowing
streaming
I stand
we stand
on a powerkeg
on a lift-off ledge
We stand on the powerkeg
of fact
We are standing on a powerkeg
a book of matches, of facts, in hand
to set fire to
the paper-thin story
to burn away
their sorry story
We are holding the plug
to plug into
the powerkeg
of facts
to blow sky high
their sorry excuse
of a story, their lies
Elsa
March 15-28, 2024
© copyright Elsa Schieder, 2024, all rights reserved
**************
**************
A LONGER VERSION
Standing on a powerkeg
on dynamite
their edifice
ready to blow
to go
to smithereens
Power surging for us
our edifice
on the rise
sky high
Standing on both legs
on a powerkeg
not powderkeg
dry
The juice is flowing
streaming
you hold the plug
you’ve lit the sky
time flies
the tinderbox
implodes
you rise
we rise
I stand
We stand
on a powerkeg
I stand
We stand
on a lift-off ledge
power!!!
We stand on the powerkeg
of facts, truth
Standing on a powerkeg
a match in hand
a fact
to set fire to
the paper-thin story
to burn away
the sorry story
We are holding the plug
to plug into
the powerkeg
of fact
to blow sky high
the sorry excuse
of a story, the lie
Elsa
March 15-31, 2024
© copyright Elsa Schieder, 2024, all rights reserved
Posted March 31, 2024
STANDING ON A POWERKEG. That's my sense of us.
Beautiful! Blessed Easter!
X-cellent - thank you! Happy Easter, darling!