Several years ago I read The 12 Rules for Survival from Laurence Gonzales. The first one is: PERCEIVE AND BELIEVE. So I got the information: NO MORE BANKS IN CANADA AS OF JUNE 30, 2025. I both perceive and believe that the information is very likely to be accurate, as it is from a usually reliable source. I share the information. Over 140,000 people receive the information.

WHAT DO WE DO?

WE DO THE BEST TO TAKE CARE OF OURSELVES. Along with this information, I send out a link to an interview with Andrew Sleigh. He gives several individual actions. One, get enough silver coins to tide you over for at least 2 years. Two, store enough food also for at least 2 years. Three, lock your doors when the banks crash.

Fine. Excellent. Take care of yourself and those close to you as well as you can.

IMPACTING THE SYSTEM. However, for me that is not enough. To stay with that seems based on a belief that we’re powerless to do anything about the system.

Yes, some of what is coming is unavoidable. The grotesque debt acceleration exists.

However, I have seen the power we have. For instance, it’s my sense that Reiner Fuellmich was abducted from Mexico to prison in Germany because of our power to change the course of events. He was reaching a huge number of people. People were waking up increasingly. At some point, a tipping point can be reached.

My starting point is that we can be amazingly powerful. If we act.

WE NEED TO TAKE A STEP, WHICH GETS US TO ANOTHER STEP, AND FROM THERE TO ANOTHER AND ANOTHER.

_____________________

MY REQUEST:

IF YOU CAN MANAGE, PLEASE TAKE THIS STEP

First, while our governments are extremely corrupted, they are not 100% corrupted. My request is that we get the information, from as many of us as possible, to every member of parliament and senator in Canada, as well as to Max Bernier, the leader of the minority political party, People’s Party of Canada (5% of the vote, no seats in parliament).

Note: my request is to EVERYONE. I believe it could be good for government officials to know they are being observed also by people outside Canada.

Note: RESIDENTS OF CANADA. You are most likely to be heard if you include your postal code and write an individual email to your specific member of parliament. Here is the link to locate your MP: https://action4canada.com/mp-lists/

Here are:

- a potential email to MPs and Senators - you can copy and paste.

- below that, the email addresses in groups of under 50 (because many emailers do not let you send to over 50 people at a time). Please paste the addresses into BCC. If you don’t have that, paste into CC.

POTENTIAL EMAIL:

SUBJECT LINE:

Response requested re: 4 Important Questions regarding the Bank Act and Fiat Currency

EMAIL:

Dear MP, (or Dear Senator)

I have heard that, according to the Bank Act (relevant passage included at the end) there will be no more banks in Canada after June 30, 2025. I realize the date could be changed, but it is less than a year away and has not been changed. This is extremely dangerous, especially given the push to eliminate paper money (fiat currency).

I am writing to inform you, in case you are not informed, and to ask 4 questions.

Here are the first 2 questions:

1) What do you know of the Bank Act?

2) What are you doing to ensure the continued existence of banks in Canada?

As noted, the content of the Bank Act connects to the push to eliminate cash in Canada - that is, to stop privacy and control in financial transactions.

Here are the last 2 questions:

3) Where do you stand regarding guaranteeing the continuation of cash (fiat money) in Canada?

4) What are you doing to ensure the continued availability of cash (fiat money) in Canada?

Sincerely,

NAME

PS. Below is the relevant passage of the Bank Act:

Bank Act

S.C. 1991, c. 46

Assented to 1991-12-13

An Act respecting banks and banking

Sunset provision

21 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2025.

Marginal note:Extension (2) The Governor in Council may, by order, extend by up to six months the time during which banks may continue to carry on business and authorized foreign banks may continue to carry on business in Canada. No more than one order may be made under this subsection.

Marginal note:Order not a regulation (3) The order is not a regulation for the purposes of the Statutory Instruments Act. However, it shall be published in Part II of the Canada Gazette.

Marginal note:Exception — dissolution (4) If Parliament dissolves on the day set out in subsection (1) or on any day within the six-month period before that day or on any day within an extension ordered under subsection (2), banks may continue to carry on business, and authorized foreign banks may continue to carry on business in Canada, until the end of the 180th day after the first day of the first session of the next Parliament.

_____________________

EMAIL ADDRESSES OF MPS AND SENATORS (IN GROUPS OF UNDER 50), and at the end, Max Bernier, head of the People’s Party of Canada

MPS (members of parliament)

1.

xavier.barsalou-duval@parl.gc.ca, Michael.Barrett@parl.gc.ca, terry.beech@parl.gc.ca, Tony.Baldinelli@parl.gc.ca, Sylvie.Berube@parl.gc.ca, marie-claude.bibeau@parl.gc.ca, parm.bains@parl.gc.ca, Elisabeth.Briere@parl.gc.ca, john.barlow@parl.gc.ca, valerie.bradford@parl.gc.ca, Richard.Bragdon@parl.gc.ca, richard.cannings@parl.gc.ca, chandra.arya@parl.gc.ca, niki.ashton@parl.gc.ca, chris.bittle@parl.gc.ca, blaine.calkins@parl.gc.ca, Yvan.Baker@parl.gc.ca, Kody.Blois@parl.gc.ca, bill.blair@parl.gc.ca, rachel.blaney@parl.gc.ca, john.brassard@parl.gc.ca, Jaime.Battiste@parl.gc.ca, dan.albas@parl.gc.ca, shafqat.ali@parl.gc.ca, Stephane.Bergeron@parl.gc.ca, Yves-Francois.Blanchet@parl.gc.ca, Taylor.Bachrach@parl.gc.ca, ziad.aboultaif@parl.gc.ca, Alexis.Brunelle-Duceppe@parl.gc.ca, lisamarie.barron@parl.gc.ca, dean.allison@parl.gc.ca, Anita.Anand@parl.gc.ca, Scott.Aitchison@parl.gc.ca, mario.beaulieu@parl.gc.ca, charlie.angus@parl.gc.ca, mel.arnold@parl.gc.ca, rene.arseneault@parl.gc.ca, luc.berthold@parl.gc.ca, Jenica.Atwin@parl.gc.ca, Maxime.Blanchette-Joncas@parl.gc.ca, randy.boissonnault@parl.gc.ca, omar.alghabra@parl.gc.ca, Alexandre.Boulerice@parl.gc.ca, james.bezan@parl.gc.ca, vance.badawey@parl.gc.ca, Rachel.Bendayan@parl.gc.ca, larry.brock@parl.gc.ca, gary.anand@parl.gc.ca, kelly.block@parl.gc.ca

2.

Scot.Davidson@parl.gc.ca, sophie.chatel@parl.gc.ca, Martin.Champoux@parl.gc.ca, colin.carrie@parl.gc.ca, serge.cormier@parl.gc.ca, Dave.Epp@parl.gc.ca, sukh.dhaliwal@parl.gc.ca, bardish.chagger@parl.gc.ca, ben.carr@parl.gc.ca, earl.dreeshen@parl.gc.ca, don.davies@parl.gc.ca, Laurel.Collins@parl.gc.ca, frank.caputo@parl.gc.ca, faycal.el-khoury@parl.gc.ca, Raquel.Dancho@parl.gc.ca, blake.desjarlais@parl.gc.ca, Chris.dEntremont@parl.gc.ca, julie.dabrusin@parl.gc.ca, francis.drouin@parl.gc.ca, paul.chiang@parl.gc.ca, todd.doherty@parl.gc.ca, jean-yves.duclos@parl.gc.ca, terry.duguid@parl.gc.ca, Han.Dong@parl.gc.ca, michael.coteau@parl.gc.ca, francois-philippe.champagne@parl.gc.ca, Caroline.Desbiens@parl.gc.ca, Marc.Dalton@parl.gc.ca, michael.cooper@parl.gc.ca, Claude.DeBellefeuille@parl.gc.ca, Terry.Dowdall@parl.gc.ca, chad.collins@parl.gc.ca, emmanuel.dubourg@parl.gc.ca, stephen.ellis@parl.gc.ca, shaun.chen@parl.gc.ca, kirsty.duncan@parl.gc.ca, Louise.Chabot@parl.gc.ca, Eric.Duncan@parl.gc.ca, sean.casey@parl.gc.ca, lenametlege.diab@parl.gc.ca, ali.ehsassi@parl.gc.ca, Luc.Desilets@parl.gc.ca, michael.chong@parl.gc.ca, anju.dhillon@parl.gc.ca, gerard.deltell@parl.gc.ca, pam.damoff@parl.gc.ca, adam.chambers@parl.gc.ca, julie.dzerowicz@parl.gc.ca, george.chahal@parl.gc.ca

3.

rheal.fortin@parl.gc.ca, lisa.hepfner@parl.gc.ca, garnett.genuis@parl.gc.ca, ken.hardie@parl.gc.ca, michelle.ferreri@parl.gc.ca, chrystia.freeland@parl.gc.ca, MH.Gaudreau@parl.gc.ca, laila.goodridge@parl.gc.ca, angelo.iacono@parl.gc.ca, peter.fragiskatos@parl.gc.ca, Rosemarie.Falk@parl.gc.ca, brendan.hanley@parl.gc.ca, gudie.hutchings@parl.gc.ca, ed.fast@parl.gc.ca, Leah.Gazan@parl.gc.ca, darren.fisher@parl.gc.ca, jean-denis.garon@parl.gc.ca, iqwinder.gaheer@parl.gc.ca, JasrajSingh.Hallan@parl.gc.ca, Matthew.Green@parl.gc.ca, Greg.Fergus@parl.gc.ca, ahmed.hussen@parl.gc.ca, randall.garrison@parl.gc.ca, lori.idlout@parl.gc.ca, joel.godin@parl.gc.ca, anna.gainey@parl.gc.ca, mark.gerretsen@parl.gc.ca, randy.hoback@parl.gc.ca, nathaniel.erskine-smith@parl.gc.ca, andy.fillmore@parl.gc.ca, mark.holland@parl.gc.ca, jacques.gourde@parl.gc.ca, bernard.genereux@parl.gc.ca, cheryl.gallant@parl.gc.ca, peter.fonseca@parl.gc.ca, Steven.Guilbeault@parl.gc.ca, marilyn.gladu@parl.gc.ca, hedy.fry@parl.gc.ca, mona.fortier@parl.gc.ca, karina.gould@parl.gc.ca, kerry-lynne.findlay@parl.gc.ca, anthony.housefather@parl.gc.ca, carol.hughes@parl.gc.ca, sean.fraser@parl.gc.ca, Tracy.Gray@parl.gc.ca, marilene.gill@parl.gc.ca, ted.falk@parl.gc.ca, patty.hajdu@parl.gc.ca, marci.ien@parl.gc.ca

4.

Mike.Kelloway@parl.gc.ca, arielle.kayabaga@parl.gc.ca, emmanuella.lambropoulos@parl.gc.ca, jenny.kwan@parl.gc.ca, joel.lightbound@parl.gc.ca, ben.lobb@parl.gc.ca, Richard.Lehoux@parl.gc.ca, Patricia.Lattanzio@parl.gc.ca, ron.liepert@parl.gc.ca, robert.kitchen@parl.gc.ca, Chris.Lewis@parl.gc.ca, gord.johns@parl.gc.ca, viviane.lapointe@parl.gc.ca, branden.leslie@parl.gc.ca, leslyn.lewis@parl.gc.ca, Irek.Kusmierczyk@parl.gc.ca, stephane.lauzon@parl.gc.ca, yvonne.jones@parl.gc.ca, Michael.Kram@parl.gc.ca, dominic.leblanc@parl.gc.ca, kamal.khera@parl.gc.ca, Sebastien.Lemire@parl.gc.ca, melanie.joly@parl.gc.ca, stephanie.kusie@parl.gc.ca, shelby.kramp-neuman@parl.gc.ca, heath.macdonald@parl.gc.ca, Helena.Jaczek@parl.gc.ca, iqra.khalid@parl.gc.ca, Dane.Lloyd@parl.gc.ca, peter.julian@parl.gc.ca, kevin.lamoureux@parl.gc.ca, melissa.lantsman@parl.gc.ca, jamil.jivani@parl.gc.ca, mike.lake@parl.gc.ca, Andreanne.Larouche@parl.gc.ca, pat.kelly@parl.gc.ca, majid.jowhari@parl.gc.ca, Philip.Lawrence@parl.gc.ca, diane.lebouthillier@parl.gc.ca, matt.jeneroux@parl.gc.ca, tom.kmiec@parl.gc.ca, Tim.Louis@parl.gc.ca, wayne.long@parl.gc.ca, lloyd.longfield@parl.gc.ca, Marie-France.Lalonde@parl.gc.ca, Damien.Kurek@parl.gc.ca, lawrence.macaulay@parl.gc.ca, Annie.Koutrakis@parl.gc.ca, arpan.khanna@parl.gc.ca

5.

Marc.Miller@parl.gc.ca, Dan.Mazier@parl.gc.ca, Jeremy.Patzer@parl.gc.ca, ginette.petitpastaylor@parl.gc.ca, robert.morrissey@parl.gc.ca, Pierre.Paul-Hus@parl.gc.ca, Richard.Martel@parl.gc.ca, greg.mclean@parl.gc.ca, joyce.murray@parl.gc.ca, Yves.Perron@parl.gc.ca, david.mcguinty@parl.gc.ca, Christine.Normandin@parl.gc.ca, louis.plamondon@parl.gc.ca, wilson.miao@parl.gc.ca, shuvaloy.majumdar@parl.gc.ca, michael.mcleod@parl.gc.ca, glen.motz@parl.gc.ca, john.nater@parl.gc.ca, ron.mckinnon@parl.gc.ca, kelly.mccauley@parl.gc.ca, brian.masse@parl.gc.ca, larry.maguire@parl.gc.ca, yasir.naqvi@parl.gc.ca, Soraya.MartinezFerrada@parl.gc.ca, john.mckay@parl.gc.ca, james.maloney@parl.gc.ca, jennifer.oconnell@parl.gc.ca, ken.mcdonald@parl.gc.ca, Heather.McPherson@parl.gc.ca, rob.oliphant@parl.gc.ca, marco.mendicino@parl.gc.ca, Rob.Moore@parl.gc.ca, dan.muys@parl.gc.ca, alexandra.mendes@parl.gc.ca, Lindsay.Mathyssen@parl.gc.ca, mary.ng@parl.gc.ca, mike.morrice@parl.gc.ca, elizabeth.may@parl.gc.ca, taleeb.noormohamed@parl.gc.ca, bryan.may@parl.gc.ca, Eric.Melillo@parl.gc.ca, Steven.MacKinnon@parl.gc.ca, Rob.Morrison@parl.gc.ca, Marty.Morantz@parl.gc.ca, alistair.macgregor@parl.gc.ca, Kristina.Michaud@parl.gc.ca, seamus.oregan@parl.gc.ca, rick.perkins@parl.gc.ca, monique.pauze@parl.gc.ca

6.

charles.sousa@parl.gc.ca, jake.stewart@parl.gc.ca, Marcus.Powlowski@parl.gc.ca, Simon-Pierre.Savard-Tremblay@parl.gc.ca, judy.sgro@parl.gc.ca, peter.schiefke@parl.gc.ca, sonia.sidhu@parl.gc.ca, brenda.shanahan@parl.gc.ca, terry.sheehan@parl.gc.ca, francis.scarpaleggia@parl.gc.ca, darrell.samson@parl.gc.ca, Churence.Rogers@parl.gc.ca, marc.serre@parl.gc.ca, Doug.Shipley@parl.gc.ca, francesco.sorbara@parl.gc.ca, blake.richards@parl.gc.ca, Kyle.Seeback@parl.gc.ca, yaara.saks@parl.gc.ca, alain.rayes@parl.gc.ca, jamie.schmale@parl.gc.ca, Brad.Redekopp@parl.gc.ca, Yves.Robillard@parl.gc.ca, carla.qualtrough@parl.gc.ca, anna.roberts@parl.gc.ca, scott.reid@parl.gc.ca, pablo.rodriguez@parl.gc.ca, Mario.Simard@parl.gc.ca, Gerald.Soroka@parl.gc.ca, shannon.stubbs@parl.gc.ca, michelle.rempel@parl.gc.ca, randeep.sarai@parl.gc.ca, clifford.small@parl.gc.ca, sherry.romanado@parl.gc.ca, ruby.sahota@parl.gc.ca, Jagmeet.Singh@parl.gc.ca, harjit.sajjan@parl.gc.ca, Mark.Strahl@parl.gc.ca, gabriel.ste-marie@parl.gc.ca, Lianne.Rood@parl.gc.ca, martin.shields@parl.gc.ca, Warren.Steinley@parl.gc.ca, anthony.rota@parl.gc.ca, don.stewart@parl.gc.ca, pierre.poilievre@parl.gc.ca, Alex.Ruff@parl.gc.ca, Andrew.Scheer@parl.gc.ca, Maninder.Sidhu@parl.gc.ca, pascale.st-onge@parl.gc.ca, nathalie.sinclair-desgagne@parl.gc.ca

7.

arif.virani@parl.gc.ca, rechie.valdez@parl.gc.ca, cathay.wagantall@parl.gc.ca, leah.taylorroy@parl.gc.ca, Patrick.Weiler@parl.gc.ca, jonathan.wilkinson@parl.gc.ca, Gary.Vidal@parl.gc.ca, Tim.Uppal@parl.gc.ca, fraser.tolmie@parl.gc.ca, bob.zimmer@parl.gc.ca, Denis.Trudel@parl.gc.ca, Corey.Tochor@parl.gc.ca, kevin.waugh@parl.gc.ca, Adam.vanKoeverden@parl.gc.ca, salma.zahid@parl.gc.ca, justin.trudeau@parl.gc.ca, filomena.tassi@parl.gc.ca, luc.theriault@parl.gc.ca, chris.warkentin@parl.gc.ca, joanne.thompson@parl.gc.ca, Brad.Vis@parl.gc.ca, John.Williamson@parl.gc.ca, arnold.viersen@parl.gc.ca, jenna.sudds@parl.gc.ca, dan.vandal@parl.gc.ca, Sameer.Zuberi@parl.gc.ca, anita.vandenbeld@parl.gc.ca, Karen.Vecchio@parl.gc.ca, rachael.thomas@parl.gc.ca, Ryan.Turnbull@parl.gc.ca, Alain.Therrien@parl.gc.ca, Jean.Yip@parl.gc.ca, Julie.Vignola@parl.gc.ca, len.webber@parl.gc.ca, ryan.williams@parl.gc.ca, rene.villemure@parl.gc.ca, Tako.VanPopta@parl.gc.ca, kevin.vuong@parl.gc.ca, dominique.vien@parl.gc.ca, bonita.zarrillo@parl.gc.ca, Tony.VanBynen@parl.gc.ca

_____________________

SENATORS

1.

diane.bellemare@sen.parl.gc.ca, donna.dasko@sen.parl.gc.ca, jean-guy.dagenais@sen.parl.gc.ca, mary.coyle@sen.parl.gc.ca, bernadette.clement@sen.parl.gc.ca, Sharon.Burey@sen.parl.gc.ca, rene.cormier@sen.parl.gc.ca, tony.dean@sen.parl.gc.ca, colin.deacon@sen.parl.gc.ca, jane.cordy@sen.parl.gc.ca, david.arnot@sen.parl.gc.ca, eric.forest@sen.parl.gc.ca, brent.cotter@sen.parl.gc.ca, marty.klyne@sen.parl.gc.ca, robert.black@sen.parl.gc.ca, margaretdawn.anderson@sen.parl.gc.ca, peter.boehm@sen.parl.gc.ca, Mohammad.Alzaibak@sen.parl.gc.ca, percy.downe@sen.parl.gc.ca, claude.carignan@sen.parl.gc.ca, amina.gerba@sen.parl.gc.ca, marc.gold@sen.parl.gc.ca, peter.harder@sen.parl.gc.ca, nancy.hartling@sen.parl.gc.ca, Rodger.Cuzner@sen.parl.gc.ca, Joan.Kingston@sen.parl.gc.ca, denise.batters@sen.parl.gc.ca, gwen.boniface@sen.parl.gc.ca, Victor.Boudreau@sen.parl.gc.ca, Rejean.Aucoin@sen.parl.gc.ca, mobina.jaffer@sen.parl.gc.ca, marty.deacon@sen.parl.gc.ca, pierrej.dalphond@sen.parl.gc.ca, stephen.greene@sen.parl.gc.ca, bev.busson@sen.parl.gc.ca, Andrew.Cardozo@sen.parl.gc.ca, Margo.Greenwood@sen.parl.gc.ca, brian.francis@sen.parl.gc.ca, yvonne.boyer@sen.parl.gc.ca, pat.duncan@sen.parl.gc.ca, rosa.galvez@sen.parl.gc.ca, michele.audette@sen.parl.gc.ca, salma.ataullahjan@sen.parl.gc.ca, clement.gignac@sen.parl.gc.ca, wandathomas.bernard@sen.parl.gc.ca, patrick.brazeau@sen.parl.gc.ca, leo.housakos@sen.parl.gc.ca, stanley.kutcher@sen.parl.gc.ca, raymonde.gagne@sen.parl.gc.ca

2.

patti.laboucane-benson@sen.parl.gc.ca, josee.verner@sen.parl.gc.ca, flordeliz.osler@sen.parl.gc.ca, don.plett@sen.parl.gc.ca, david.richards@sen.parl.gc.ca, rosemay.poirier@sen.parl.gc.ca, Rebecca.Patterson@sen.parl.gc.ca, marie-francoise.megie@sen.parl.gc.ca, fabian.manning@sen.parl.gc.ca, paul.massicotte@sen.parl.gc.ca, mohamed-iqbal.ravalia@sen.parl.gc.ca, jim.quinn@sen.parl.gc.ca, paula.simons@sen.parl.gc.ca, judith.seidman@sen.parl.gc.ca, Judy.White@sen.parl.gc.ca, Jane.MacAdam@sen.parl.gc.ca, karen.sorensen@sen.parl.gc.ca, Marnie.McBean@sen.parl.gc.ca, ratna.omidvar@sen.parl.gc.ca, John.McNair@sen.parl.gc.ca, Krista.Ross@sen.parl.gc.ca, rosemary.moodie@sen.parl.gc.ca, Paulette.Senior@sen.parl.gc.ca, larry.smith@sen.parl.gc.ca, julie.miville-dechene@sen.parl.gc.ca, martin@sen.parl.gc.ca, michael.macdonald@sen.parl.gc.ca, lucie.moncion@sen.parl.gc.ca, maryjane.mccallum@sen.parl.gc.ca, Mary.Robinson@sen.parl.gc.ca, Manuelle.Oudar@sen.parl.gc.ca, pamela.wallin@sen.parl.gc.ca, elizabeth.marshall@sen.parl.gc.ca, marilou.mcphedran@sen.parl.gc.ca, davidwells@sen.parl.gc.ca, kim.pate@sen.parl.gc.ca, pierrette.ringuette@sen.parl.gc.ca, frances.lankin@sen.parl.gc.ca, Toni.Varone@sen.parl.gc.ca, raymonde.saint-germain@sen.parl.gc.ca, Paul.Prosper@sen.parl.gc.ca, h.yussuff@sen.parl.gc.ca, chantal.petitclerc@sen.parl.gc.ca, Iris.Petten@sen.parl.gc.ca, yuenpau.woo@sen.parl.gc.ca, tony.loffreda@sen.parl.gc.ca, scott.tannas@sen.parl.gc.ca

_____________________

AND FINALLY, MAX BERNIER, of the PPC (People’s Party of Canada

info@peoplespartyofcanada.ca

_____________________

I’d love to hear from you if you’ve done this. I will be doing this now.

Another step is to contact the alternative media. If you are in contact with any, please pass on the information.

I’m very interested in hearing further steps you could suggest.



PS. If you have not yet watched the interview with Andrew Sleigh, here it is:

https://rumble.com/v59mtll-catalytic-conversations-with-andrew-sleigh.html



Posted August 14, 2024