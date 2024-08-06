I am just quickly flipping through what’s in my inbox. Then I come to a stop. A complete stop. I’ve crashed into something I’ve never heard before:

ARE YOU READY? Have you even looked at what lies around the corner? or what lies are around the corner? Hyperbolic you say? Well have you looked at the Bank Act? Typical, as with any “conspiracy theory “ when you are on the tip of proving it to be conspiracy FACT not theory, they work hard to to keep you from finding it. But don’t despair I was the Queen of hide and seek. (copy and pasted) Bank Act S.C. 1991, c. 46 Assented to 1991-12-13 An Act respecting banks and banking “Sunset provision 21 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2025.

Marginal note:Extension (2) The Governor in Council may, by order, extend by up to six months the time during which banks may continue to carry on business and authorized foreign banks may continue to carry on business in Canada. No more than one order may be made under this subsection.

Marginal note:Order not a regulation (3) The order is not a regulation for the purposes of the Statutory Instruments Act. However, it shall be published in Part II of the Canada Gazette.

Marginal note:Exception — dissolution (4) If Parliament dissolves on the day set out in subsection (1) or on any day within the six-month period before that day or on any day within an extension ordered under subsection (2), banks may continue to carry on business, and authorized foreign banks may continue to carry on business in Canada, until the end of the 180th day after the first day of the first session of the next Parliament.” unlockalberta.substack.com/p/economic-storm-clouds-are-canada

WHAT???

That is more than enough to get my attention. I reread. It keeps saying the same thing:

banks shall not carry on business … in Canada … after June 30, 2025.

What to do? The answer is obvious. Make a comment:

This is for real??? - am I understanding right: … DOES THIS MEAN WHAT IT SAYS?? WHAT ARE, IN THAT CASE THOSE 2 SUBSECTIONS THAT THIS SUNSET PROVISION IS SUBJECT TO?

I do not like the answer:

Connie Shields, Author IT SURE DOES MEAN WHAT IT SAYS...they are just waiting to implement CBDC Elsa Thank you for this horrific information. I will pass it on.

Soon there is another comment, letting me know that: “the subject was discussed at length online about a year ago, but that was by a relatively small, isolated community.”

C Taylor Since the bill passed into law in 1991, presumably it would have been the Mulroney government that was responsible for the Act and, specifically, section 21 (assuming it wasn’t an addendum). As for its celebrity, the subject was discussed at length online about a year ago, but that was by a relatively small, isolated community. The Act might, of course, have been discussed in other forums and by other groups of people that I am unaware of, but it’s doubtful that that occurred very often. So, apart from the few in government, law, banking, and finance that would deal with that sort of legislation it's unlikely that there are very many who have any clue what’s coming or what this means—quite likely that all our “good days” are behind us. (Remember to keep one bullet for yourself.)

I believe this information deserves the attention of more than a relatively small isolated community.

There is a further comment:

Connie Shields, Author Harper [ELSA: a Conservative Prime Minister subsequent to Mulrooney], appointed Mark Carney as governor of Bank of Canada, Trudeau is now very close to appointing him to Freeland’s position ... and then when he surprisingly steps down Mark Carney slips in as our PM, at the same time as the King pin for the UN. Time for people to see what is really going on Elsa Thank you for this comment. I will make it part of my post.

So that’s what i’m doing. Sharing the information.

I feel like someone whose boat has just capsized. I know there is crazy (meaning, evil) stuff happening. I have just been unaware of this piece of brazen out-in-the-open-but-noticed-by-almost-no-one upcoming event.

There’s also, in Connie Shields’ post, an interview with Andrew Sleigh:

At least the first 15 minutes of the interview cover information I’ve had for several years: that fiat currency (the paper “money” we’re using) is soon going to go down in value to ZERO. Safety: METALS, meaning gold, silver, etc.

I’m sure it’s a very interesting conversation - a catalytic conversation, as it is advertised as being.

But the coming end of this fiat currency isn’t news to me. I’ve been waiting for a stock market meltdown for 3 years.

News to me: that 33 years ago, in 1991 (the time of the Canadian Conservative Mulrooney government), it was made into law, through the Bank Act, that:

banks shall not carry on business … in Canada … after June 30, 2025.



Posted August 6, 2024