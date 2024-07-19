Tomorrow, the 19th of July, is the 20th court day for Reiner.

You have had an overview of Days 18 and 19 from Daniela Goeken and Katja Woermer.

Here is a further overview of those days from the ICIC site.

FIRST THE ICIC OVERVIEW:

Press release Trial days 18 and 19 - Dr. Reiner Füllmich July 10 and 12, 2024

1

18th day of trial on 10.07.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

Due to thunderstorms, road closures and their long journeys, attorney Katja Wörmer and attorney Dr. Christof Miseré were a little late, so that the trial did not start until 10.00 a.m. The additionally appointed public defender, attorney Tobias Pohl, was not present until half past midday due to his own overlapping appointments.

At the beginning of the hearing, defense counsel Dr. Christof Miseré read out a dossier from the protection of the constitution, or rather a service about himself as a lawyer, in which the Füllmich mandate was prominently mentioned. He requested that official statements be obtained.

He requested that all professional judges of the chamber be asked for their opinions and asked whether they were aware that dossiers were apparently being compiled against the lawyers involved in the proceedings and requested that this be clarified by the court. Attorney Katja Wörmer agreed with the request of her colleague Christof Miseré, as she had also learned in the meantime that a dossier had probably also been compiled about her by a service, which would be available to Mr. Miseré next week.

She expressed great astonishment at this.

Dr. Christof Miseré handed over an original from a classified dossier of a service in which reference was made to the liaison person Marcel Luthe and asked for a copy for the file and for the original to be returned to him.

Attorney Katja Wörmer then filed another motion to discharge the other public defender appointed by the court, attorney Tobias Pohl, or to change the responsibilities of the public defender on the following grounds:

1. the public defender RA Pohl was already not present at the first hearing and therefore cannot properly fulfill his role as a further public defender due to his own public defender in a proper manner.

2. counsel Pohl has not yet visited the defendant in Rosdorf Prison and has not yet nor has he had a telephone conversation with him.

3. it is doubted that he has been able to familiarize himself with the very extensive and complex case file comprising 11 volumes.

4. the defendant continues to vehemently reject the additional public defender appointed by the court, RA Pohl appointed by the court, which he also confirmed verbally. In addition, the defendant himself took the floor and affirmed that he had no relationship with RA Tobias Pohl and would not trust him.'

_____________________

2

In the afternoon, attorney Katja Wörmer once again brought up the court's business distribution plan.

Roger Bittel from Bittel TV had been informed that a judge from another chamber (in this case, Mr. Starck, Judge of the 9th Criminal Chamber, was called in) is only responsible if the responsibilities in his own chamber, in this case the 5th Commercial Criminal Chamber, are not fulfilled.

The official statements of Judge Wedekamp and Judge Hook were therefore also requested as to whether they had also been absent during the vacation of Presiding Judge Schindler or why they had not been able to appoint the public defender on behalf of Presiding Judge Schindler, who was in charge of the proceedings.

It was pointed out that it was possible that another motion for recusal would be filed against the presiding judge. The presiding judge then read out the order rejecting all motions for evidence by the defence counsel Dr. Christof Miseré.

In addition, he recorded the decision in the minutes that the decision to reject the Katja Wörmer's motion for recusal from mid-May had not been properly made.

Katja Wörmer then read out motions for evidence, including numerous documents from the file, for two hours until the lunch break. In addition, motions for evidence were also dictated into the minutes.

The second part of the hearing followed after the one-hour lunch break. Further motions for evidence were filed, including by Dr. Reiner Füllmich himself, who had them dictated directly into the minutes, as well as further motions for evidence by attorney Katja Wörmer, who also filed a new motion for a detention review, as she had previously announced.

Between the motions for evidence, she had also requested the immediate discontinuation of the proceedings and the release of the accused, which she justified with purely corporate law aspects - for example, the assets of the two complainants had never been affected by the loans - and the illegality of Dr. Füllmich's deportation from Mexico.

_____________________

3

19th day of trial on 12.07.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

As usual on Fridays, there was a half day of hearings until noon. Attorney Dr. Christof Miseré was not present. Katja Wörmer and the other public defender, Tobias Pohl, appeared at the hearing.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich continued the reading of his motions for evidence and dictated them to the the court reporter to add them to the minutes. This procedure took around 1.5 hours until all motions for evidence had been added to the minutes.

Attorney Katja Wörmer then presented her own motions for evidence and dictated some of them into the minutes. Some were in written form, which she sent directly to the court by email.

Dr. Christof Miseré had prepared additional remarks on the detention examination date set by attorney Katja Wörmer the day before, which were to be read out.

However, this could not be done on this day of the hearing as time did not permit.

The presiding judge Schindler postponed this to the next day of the trial.

The public prosecutor's office, represented by public prosecutor Recha and public prosecutor John, requested, as on the previous day of the trial, that all motions for evidence be rejected. They did not consider it necessary to give reasons for this.

No decision was made on this day of the trial, nor were the motions for evidence from the last two days of the trial decided.

Katja Wörmer's application for a stay of the arrest warrant was also not decided. This will be supplemented on the next day of the trial.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich made a personal statement on his current situation in the prison and the prison conditions. He is still in isolation in reception ward A0 and is not allowed to have any contact with his fellow prisoners, and he also has to walk around the yard alone. The reason given for this was that he was giving legal advice to his fellow inmates, which was not desirable. However, he mentioned that the staff treated him well and that most of the inmates were still behind him.

One incident had particularly touched him and he reported that he had heard a fellow inmate shout "Free Reiner" very loudly. As he was a lawyer himself, he could not understand why he was not allowed to give his fellow prisoners legal advice. This was completely incomprehensible to him and, in his opinion, not a valid reason to isolate him from his fellow inmates.

Contact editorial and press team: RF-press@proton.me and jiota@icic.law