2 updates. The first very brief one is from Daniela Goeken. Then, more detail from Katja Woermer, interviewed by Roger Bittel (billtel.tv - 24/07/12)

Overview from Daniela Goeken (Telegram - FREE Reiner Fiuellmich) - noting a big change:

Even the court now has the outlook, that the sale of the house was not processed correctly, that Templin put the money into his account illegally and that he should pay it back to Reiner.

Also from Daniela Goeken:

The most important thing that came to light in the Wednesday hearing is, in my opinion, the fact that there seems to be written proof that Marcel Luthe works for the BKA. Luthe meets very often with the port lawyers... He apparently pulled the strings.

And who is Marcel Luthe? According to Wikipedia:

Marcel Luthe is a German politician. He was a member of the Berlin House of Representatives for the FDP from 2016 to 2021 and was the lead candidate for the Free Voters in the 2021 Berlin elections to the House of Representatives. Luthe has been the Federal Chairman of the Good Governance Union since February 2022.

As for the BKA, according to the BKA website, this is the central agency for police information and criminal police work in Germany, a subordinate agency to the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

I would say things are getting very interesting.

Now, from Roger Bittel, here is Katja Woermer’s report about Wednesday and Friday (bittel.tv - 24/07/12) (Elsa’s informal translation, legal terminology not translated):

First, both my colleague Miseré and I arrived late on Wednesday, as there was a huge downpour, with an accident that stopped traffic and a detour, so the court started only at 10. And then today my colleague Miseré was ill. We now have a third public defender. On Wednesday morning, though two requests were denied, as expected, we were given some positive “candies” - notably that the sale of the house was not properly processed and Templin is to return the money. This clears the way for a civil suit, though for the moment there are no accounts to put the money as all Reiner’s accounts were closed. Still, this may also be a signal regarding the case. Then until noon on Wednesday I gave a long prepared statement. I requested the removal of the 2 arrest warrants against Reiner due to his irregular removal from Mexico. There was for instance no Mexican arrest warrant, only a German one and a European one. Nothing was done correctly. The papers were not even translated into Spanish. There was also much discussion of other funds, what has been done against Reiner. All this indicates that Reiner should be freed from jail for the rest of the trial. Then on Wednesday afternoon, Reiner also spoke, which took a long time, as the machine was not working and everything needed to be done by hand which took long. Also it was very hot. Reiner could not finish, so it was finished today, Friday, taking an hour and a half. There was little time to go further, as Friday is a half day. My proofs also, there was no time to read them, so they will be read next Friday, along with the brief from colleague Miseré. In the rest of the trial, there could be further witnesses. Reiner was in good spirits and looked better. He speaking also was not too emotional. He is still isolated, as he has been for the past 2 or 3 weeks. He has to do his walks alone. But he has his own television. He says he has good support, so despite being in isolation he does not seem totally cut off from the other prisoners. There is also, he says, friendliness from the staff, which is important for him. He says many people say he was right and they are sorry they took the shots. They say they are with him. He should not be in prison Someone called out Free Reiner as he was being taken to the court. That is good for him. There is some violence around him. That is also to be considered. So isolation does not seem so bad.

Then in the interview, Roger said that he’s heard that the prison is just about full. It would be good to let go someone who should not be there and give the space to someone else.

He added that it sounds like it’s not impossible that Reiner gets released next Friday - able to live outside prison while the case is continuing.

Katja agreed that it’s not impossible.

About Mexico, there may be problems, that he may not be allowed back for 10 years, due to events.

About money, Katja nrought up that there are other questions, such as that Reiner did 70% of the work, and then was ousted against his will.

In a week, things continue. Perhaps there will be further witnesses. They will have much to think about for next Friday, new briefs to prepare.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

Posted July 13, 2024