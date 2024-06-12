Someone just wrote to me that she believes Katja is being attacked. That makes utter sense to me. In fact, my sense is that, of course she is being attacked. She has done a huge amount of the legal work for Reiner’s defense. She has been in court day after day. Day after day, she has given statements of the day in court. She stands for truth and justice. She acts for truth and justice.

This is not the first time Katja has fallen ill.

That could of course be linked to the massive stress from the case.

But as we all agree, this is a spiritual war as well as a physical one.

As for Katja, as I wrote earlier today:

Katja was ill on Monday, had been ill for over a week, but dragged herself out of bed and into court. She also, on Monday, asked for a postponement to submit some papers that she had started writing but had not been able to complete due to illness. The postponement was not granted

My request: special prayers and sending of energy - whatever is right for you - for Katja.

That is it. So many are praying for and sending to Reiner and Inka and even their 2 wonderful dogs.

It is my sense that perhaps it would be good to make sure we give to Katja right now and in an ongoing way, all the protection and support we can give.

I believe It matters to also include Christoff Miseré - fearless and outspoken.

And Roger Bittel, who stepped up to bring news right from the time of Reiner’s arrest.

And let us not forget Ed Wackerman, now in jail, no bail, for almost year - in 10 days it will be a year. Innocent. Barely able to walk. Framed for setting a fire he could not have set.

I will close with a picture of Katja and then of Christoff Miseré with Roger Bittel. And finally, Ed Wackerman.

By the way, maybe many of you are already doing all this. If so, wonderful and thank you enormously.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



Posted June 12, 2024