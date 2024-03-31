It felt good to be with the group doing the meditation for Reiner, Julian Assange, Ed Wackerman and others caught in the injustice system. Plus we could put anyone or anything into the center. A personal health challenge. A loved one’s health challenge. Desire for the continuing safety for a daughter and her friends.

This was the first of these Sunday group meditations - an extra special meeting this Sunday for Christians. Easter. Death and resurrection.

But it’s planned that there will be a meditation every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern. I’ll send out another notice about it mid-week.

If you would like to take part, please send an email to: truthsummit@substack.com

In the meantime, here is the link to this week’s very informal meditation.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ2XsZZd7Tva/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4mp08n-meditation-for-reiner-julian-assange-ed-wackerman-plus.-mar-31-2024.html

Upcoming court dates for Reiner:

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more just added in May, ending approximately May 15

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted March 31, 2024