Renowned defence lawyer, Christoff Miseré, files criminal charges against the presiding judge in the causa Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Now that is a pleasant surprise!!
Christoff Miseré: "Justice must not give way to injustice!"
https://twitter.com/bitteltv/status/1803462052859535365
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
TRIAL DATES
NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness
Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)
Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.
(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
02nd day Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon
4 trial days on a Wednesday
5 trial days on a Tuesday
Posted June 19, 2024
That’s great.,… Sure wish Mr. Misere and we, all of us could step up to the plate and file Criminal Charges against the despicable and Corrupt Court Systems…. EVERY WHERE, along with the despicable people in EVERY GOVERNMENT pretending to be qualified to govern “We the people. Clean House. As it’s been said before, “They are doing it all over again because We didn’t hang them the first time”. We have been too diplomatic for too long with these Evil Demons and they will continue to prey on our POLITENESS. I sense Hell is about to break lose everywhere. It just seems like there really doesn’t seem to be much choice left for all of us.
That's a hoot, Christoff -- Goodonya! Elsa, your long article on Gaza made me re-read a book I published in 2023: "Elias Davidsson -- Palestinan Jew and 9-11 Truther." I was surprised to find that, on page 32, I offered a solution to 9/11, called "plankism":
"For those who were so arrogant as to think it was OK for them to kill the people in the twin towers, and then launch legislation that wrecks the dignity of the rest of us? I would take them to the top of a high building and make them walk the plank built out a window. No hurry to push them off, let them take as long as they like.
"'Plankism' is in the Constitution, by the way. Yes, the dear parchment says, 'If they knock down a building, making people jump 90 stories, they, too, will have to jump.' OK, OK, a little poetic license there, but Article III, section 3 of the US Constitution does say 'The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason' -- and Congress did legislate death as the punishment, codifying it at 18 USC 2381."