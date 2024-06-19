Now that is a pleasant surprise!!

Christoff Miseré: "Justice must not give way to injustice!"

https://twitter.com/bitteltv/status/1803462052859535365

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



Posted June 19, 2024