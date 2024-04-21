There will be a meditation today, Sunday, for Reiner, Ed Wackerman, and anyone else you would like to include.

The time: 2 pm Eastern.

(Note: this is an hour earlier than previously.)

It will be a simple meditation, for energy and healing. We will each have the chance to say whom we would like to send energy to.

If you’d like to take part, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com

QUICK UPDATE ON REINER AND ED

Reiner had his 11th court day on Friday. Reiner’s account of events is more than vindicated by this witness, lawyer Tobias Weissenborn, who has long worked with Reiner in his legal firm. It also makes utterly clear the corruption of the German system, where those against Reiner were in more than daily contact with the authorities, like prosecutor John. So if evidence were everything, Reiner would already be free. But there are other forces at work. The next court day, the last this month: Wednesday.

As for Ed Wackerman, he spent a couple of days in the hospital, blood coming from his ear. This is the fourth time this has happened - and never before his incarceration. But he stays positive as much as he can.

_________________________________

The current remaining court dates for Reiner :

Wednesday, 24.04.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.05.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.

3 more, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 21, 2024