Yesterday I listened to Jiota’s detailed presentation, in German, of Day 11 of Reiner’s trial. It’s on Streampunk’s channel. Jiota’s presentation is detailed, as usual - but in audio this time. I did a rough translation, missing the legal terms. But the general outline is absolutely clear. Reiner’s account of events is more than vindicated by this witness, lawyer Tobias Weissenborn, who has long worked with Reiner in his legal firm.

Two other things are ever more clear:

First, the evil-without-apparent-motivation of at least some of the people acting against Reiner. This goes against something you find in most fiction: motivation for behavior, including of evil people.I remember that, in childhood, even comic book villains were usually given motivation. But for what reason does Antonia Fischer want Reiner imprisoned? What about Templin? Viviane Fischer - in her case, I have heard (not at the trial) of her traumatic childhood. I am sure everyone has motivation - but it is just not apparent at this point. Greed? Mind control? There is a definite lack of empathy.

The second thing that is made ever more clear is that those acting against Reiner are acting with the authorities, notably with John, the prosecutor (this term may not be quite right). This witness recounts about 30 conversations on some days. You’ll get more information in the very loose translation.

A note on the translation. In a day or 2, you are almost certainly going to get a great 100% accurate translation. This is, for now, my loose translation, with my fluency in everyday German, but no knowledge of legal terminology. I thought you would prefer this, rather than to wait another day or two.

My loose translation of Jiota’s detailed presentation. Note: this is an imperfect loose translation.

Jiota starts by letting us know that Reiner appeared very concentrated and alert, following everything, including every questioning and information. He was prepared for everything.

As this court day was a Friday, it was a half day. The room was full. There were more seats in this room than the previous one: 44. And still some people had to stay outside.

The witness was Tobias Weissenborn, from the Fuellmich legal office.

As for John, this time he was not alone, but had a reinforcement, Dr Raecher (sp?).

Near the beginning there were questions from Schindler, including on why the 200,000 Euros were transferred in 10,000 Euro segments. The answer was that this had to do with the limitations on the size of transfers.

Here is more from Tobias Weissenborn. He did not verify the bills, just dealt with them. He did wonder at the very high payments to the IT team. Viviane Fischer explained how the costs were justified by what was needed in terms of security for the Corona Committee.

His personal experience of working with VF was that working with her was problematic. When one had to contact her, one always had the impression one was disturbing her.

Tobias Weissenborn made statements/accounts (word??) for himself, for Reiner Fuellmich, for VF, and for the Corona Committee. He left these in the legal offices of Reiner Fuellmich.

About the closing of the bank accounts, he knew about the closing of the accounts, due to what had happened to Prof Bhakti and also others in the resistance or critical of government policies.

He knew about the concern with how to keep the money safe. He knew about this all, and knew that this was done in a proper orderly fashion.

He knew about the idea of putting some of the funds into gold, and knew gold could increase in value and could easily be liquidated.

He was meticulous about everything to do with taxes.

Everything was documented in writing and through emails.

VF wanted 50,00 for the Corona Committee. Tobias Weissenborn wanted everything in writing. When she asked when she could get it, he asked her: is this also going into real estate, because all the funds should be secured, to fit what was needed to be within the regulations (word?) of the Corona Committee.

For the funds going to Reiner Fuellmich, it was clear to Tobias that they would be secured by real estate in a good neighborhood, so the real estate was very valuable. There would be great interest in purchasing it. So in 2 to 3 months, it could easily be sold.

Further, RF had no financial problems, and had always taken care of all financial situations.

They had worked together for a long time, and all was always without problems. Therefor Tobias Weissenborn has no concerns. regarding funds going to RF.

VF said no about real estate. VF stayed with the claim that she did not know that RF would be securing it with his real estate (legal terminology - but this is the meaning).

Tobias Weissenborn said her claim was definitely false, or he would not have agreed to do the transaction.

Tobias Weissenborn saw that there was easy liquidity as RF would have traded his residence for the funds easily (again, legal terminology - but this is the meaning).

Re Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffman. They were never interested in anything, never asked about anything, though they were in the business. They had doing these things as obligations as they were in the business, but did not do anything. This was not correct.

He did not know about the change of businesses. (I am unclear about this.)

In his opinion, the money needed to come back from Templin.

Tobias Weissenborn asked VF where to send the money. He asked was the property free of obligations, as required.

About the 50,000 she asked for - there is an email from VF showing that he asked about it. Tobias Weissenborn would only give the funds if the paperwork was as required.

He saw the situation with VF as problematic and difficult, the emotional situation. He could not understand the fight about the gold, as she claimed it could not be liquidated though that was false. She was against its being bought. Tobias Weissenborn could not understand. All could have been done clearly and easily but not with VF.

There was stress with VF.

There was strange behavior from VF.

As for Marcel Templin and the the formal ending. There were complaints from people that they did not feel taken car of.

As for the end of the mandates to officially end things: 95% of those sent the mandates (words?) took back from Templin to Dr Fuellmich - so Marcel Templin had no right to claim anything.

This was confirmed by Tobias Weissenborn as he saw the mandates (word?).

MT had no right to anything, as all the mandates were with Dr Fuellmich.

The port lawyers wanted 50,000 - but when there were attempts to contact them in various ways, including emails, there was no answer from them.

It was proven that the people who made the group claim (class action claim?) did not feel taken care of the MT and the port lawyers,

In the opinion of Tobias Weissenborn, MT was entitled to nothing (unclear to me), as he was no longer mandated.

Templin invoiced (abgerechnet) - 10% was to go to the lawyers, for starting the group claim. and hand in the claim. Getting this money should happen only after success.

Tobias Weissenborn - the behavior of MT was highly flawed.

It was very unusual, their behavior, and also the kidnapping.

Very unusual - the intensive working together until shortly before the arrest, working together to get a signature from Reiner Fuellmich, to entice him into the consulate and from there forcibly bring him to Germany

This was highly suspicious.

One could see it as if this was a job they were doing.

Dr Fuellmich said explicitly that the claim should have been dealt with in a normal civil court, as per paragraph 266.

General comments from Jiota: Tobias Weissenborn gave extensive information, much information, that he could remember, or he acknowledged when he could not. He was very authentic in appearance.

Back to Tobias Weissenborn. He mentioned that Dr Fuellmich also referred to paragraph 266, which has to do with the betrayal.

Tobias Weissenborn mentioned that he had 22 years of experience. All that happened was very unusual. He has never experienced such an intensive contact, almost daily, between Antonia Fischer and the authorities, including 30 calls on one day, plus many emails. The same holds true for Justus Hoffman - the frequency of the calls with the government attorney.

With that ended the 11th day of the trial.

Final comment, I believe from Jiota: Note that for the work of the group on the group claim, they demand 10% - which would amount to 2 million Euros for their little work.

Final comment from Jiota: Everything from Reiner Fuellmich was confirmed.

Elsa. I am sure my loose translation is imperfect. I hope it is a starting point for you. When a good English translation comes, I will send that too.

In the meantime, I once again think of evil, and the book, Political Ponerology.

The Ponerology Rabbit-Hole. Wow!! Then someone asked: MAKE IT SIMPLE.

