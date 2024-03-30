An email in support of Julian Assange just came into my inbox. For dear friends in the struggle to Free Julian Assange. There will be a rally in solidarity with Julian Assange, Wednesday, 10th of April, and Sunday, the 14th of April 2024 - outside Australia House on the Strand in London. So if you’re in London, you may want to attend.

In the meantime, this is a reminder that tomorrow there will be a meditation for Reiner and others, especially others also unjustly imprisoned.

THE TIME:

Sunday, March 31, 3 pm Eastern

noon Pacific - 8 pm UK time - 9 pm in much of Europe

In his most recent update, Reiner’s voice was strong and his tone was optimistic. He’s receiving our letters now in their envelops, instead of pre-read, no envelops. Still, he’s in prison, at least 8 more trial days ahead of him - 4 ending on April 24, and now 4 more added, ending around May 15. His birthday is May 5, so it seems unlikely he will be free to celebrate..

I will be including Ed Wackerman, 71, hard of hearing, homesteader. He has been charged with setting a fire he could not have set - an unnatural fire. He’s been in jail without bail since June 2023. The number of charges against him has just been upped from 6 to 16. The hearing has again been postponed - the second postponement - to July 16 - after 13 months of imprisonment. You can read more about him here.

And as we all know, in the US a crucial bridge has been demolished.

This is the world we are living in.

How to respond? There are many ways, including through the many actions people are taking, including actions to raise awareness. Another way is to send energy and raise energy.

If you’d like to take partin the meditation, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com and I will send you the link.

Upcoming court dates:

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more just added in May, ending approximately May 15

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 30, 2024