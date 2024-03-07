OUTRAGEOUS SITUATION. Will any of you help, who are Reiner's supporters? Will you write a letter to Ed Wackerman, wrongfully imprisoned? Will you send prayers? Notices of liability?
I have been hearing about this for weeks. People charged and imprisoned in California for crimes they could not possibly have committed - for setting fires which are not natural fires. No person on the ground could have done that. The evidence is clear.
One of these people is Ed Wackerman, 71, volunteer firefighter. He has been in prison, if my memory serves me right, for 7 months. According to his daughter, he is not doing well.
Yesterday I interviewed Robert, professional arborist for 33 years. Not only is there evidence, according to him (and he has the photos to prove it) that the forest fire Wakerman is charged with starting was not a natural fire, there is indication that “his” lawyer is not acting on his behalf
Within a couple of days, you will be getting my interview with Robert.
Here my concern is to get Ed some attention - good attention.
Here’s one indication that Ed’s lawyer is not acting. on behalf of his client. Robert mentioned that he went to what was supposed to be Ed’s trial, to give evidence about the fire which would prove it was not a natural fire and so could not have been set by Ed. He was sitting in the audience. He believes that the lawyer noticed him. Anyway, suddenly the lawyer conferred with the judge. Without any reason being given, the trial was put off for 2 months.
I will be looking into this further - including the possibility of sending Notices of Liability, that hold the lawyer accountable financially if there are indications that he is not fulfilling his legal obligations to his client..
HERE MY QUESTION IS: WHO CARES ENOUGH TO SEND A POSTCARD OR LETTER TO ED? If you’re writing to Reiner, would a few of you also write a note to Ed?
One person did find Ed’s prison address, and wrote to him. The letter got to him.
HERE IS THE ADDRESS:
Ed Wackerman
c/o Mariposa County Detention Center
P.O. Box 727
Mariposa, CA 95338
Also, who will add him to their prayers and energy sending?
Finally, Peggy Hall (The Healthy American) has found that Notices of Liability - notices holding people legally responsible - were very effective in stopping employers from firing employees who were choosing not to be injected. I have written to her and also Michelle Melendez who is involved with the Maui fires, regarding Notices of Liability.
How did I get involved in all this? The Truth Summits - and also my posting about Reiner. One thing leads to another, one person leads to another - they all connect.
If you do write, it would be great if you commented and let people know.
By the way, according to Robert, he believes that 7 people in California have been wrongfully convicted of setting forest fires that are not natural and that they therefor could not have set.
Thank you Elsa for your efforts to help Ed. Wackerman. It was my letter that got through to him and connected us to his daughter and we have a small committee working to Protect and Alert people to the real fact that we the people of the U.S. & the world are really under a hot war attack on a huge scale, WWIII. Not with bombs this time. With Direct Energy Weapons & weather Warfare which are diabolically worse as they are being called Wild fires blamed on Climate Change, and the Climate change is being created by the DEWS and Weather modification- Talk about a viscous cycle.
What seems to be occurring in many of the attacks is this:
1. First they spray the air with a flammable accelerant,
2. Then they hit it with a radiation laser beam,( DEWS are now compact land weapons that are mounted on pickup trucks, beamed from small drones, satellites, ships, tanks, trailers, no longer just space weapons.) Then they geo-engineer wind to blow the radiation flames around. The radiation is attracted to water and metals. Not wood.
3. Then they acquire the land, and push humans into stack and pack housing, in A.I Smart Towns and Cities. They have the world remapped for their uses.
The amount of land they have attacked is staggering, a whole redwood forest, 80million acres in Canada, Paradise CA years ago, Tennessee in 2016, New York in 2001 on that day called 911, 35 sites in CA, Washington, OR,CO, Greece, Chile and most recent more than a million acres in Texas and our meat supply radiated dead in midstep. Please join our committee to help us inform the Texas cowboy men so they know and fight this attack by DEW . Please help wake people up. Have courage . I know its so scary but united we can win. And pray a lot.
The ATHENA is a truck mounted DEW, look it up and see how they look now.
We started a Reddit page for DEW and Weather modification information, updates and discussion please join Protect And Alert. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProtectAndAlert/
. Thank you again Elsa for coming on board in such an important way.
Thank you Elsa. Yes of course I will write to him.