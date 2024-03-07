I have been hearing about this for weeks. People charged and imprisoned in California for crimes they could not possibly have committed - for setting fires which are not natural fires. No person on the ground could have done that. The evidence is clear.

One of these people is Ed Wackerman, 71, volunteer firefighter. He has been in prison, if my memory serves me right, for 7 months. According to his daughter, he is not doing well.

Yesterday I interviewed Robert, professional arborist for 33 years. Not only is there evidence, according to him (and he has the photos to prove it) that the forest fire Wakerman is charged with starting was not a natural fire, there is indication that “his” lawyer is not acting on his behalf

Within a couple of days, you will be getting my interview with Robert.

Here my concern is to get Ed some attention - good attention.

Here’s one indication that Ed’s lawyer is not acting. on behalf of his client. Robert mentioned that he went to what was supposed to be Ed’s trial, to give evidence about the fire which would prove it was not a natural fire and so could not have been set by Ed. He was sitting in the audience. He believes that the lawyer noticed him. Anyway, suddenly the lawyer conferred with the judge. Without any reason being given, the trial was put off for 2 months.

I will be looking into this further - including the possibility of sending Notices of Liability, that hold the lawyer accountable financially if there are indications that he is not fulfilling his legal obligations to his client..

HERE MY QUESTION IS: WHO CARES ENOUGH TO SEND A POSTCARD OR LETTER TO ED? If you’re writing to Reiner, would a few of you also write a note to Ed?

One person did find Ed’s prison address, and wrote to him. The letter got to him.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS:

Ed Wackerman

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

Also, who will add him to their prayers and energy sending?

Finally, Peggy Hall (The Healthy American) has found that Notices of Liability - notices holding people legally responsible - were very effective in stopping employers from firing employees who were choosing not to be injected. I have written to her and also Michelle Melendez who is involved with the Maui fires, regarding Notices of Liability.

_________________________________

How did I get involved in all this? The Truth Summits - and also my posting about Reiner. One thing leads to another, one person leads to another - they all connect.

_________________________________

If you do write, it would be great if you commented and let people know.

_________________________________

By the way, according to Robert, he believes that 7 people in California have been wrongfully convicted of setting forest fires that are not natural and that they therefor could not have set.



Posted March 7, 2024