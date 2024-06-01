REMINDER - SUNDAY, 2 PM EST. SHORT MEDITATION for REINER and ED WACKERMAN, plus anyone you'd like to add. THOUGHTS: POWERFUL STRATEGIES & PROOF POSITIVE.
Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.
I’ll start with a few short thoughts
- on the amazing power of effective strategies;
- on the power of proof positive, like detailed evidence of planned terrorist attacks being known to US intelligence agencies, and the information not passed on but hidden in a secret “black hole.”
(For more, link at the end.)
The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.
For Zoom, if you’d like to take part on Zoom and you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com
For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday
All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,
Elsa
PS. For more on 3 ultra effective strategies, see:
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/3-effective-strategies-3-secrets-of-success
PPS. For more on planned terrorist attacks known to US intelligence agencies, see:
https://rumble.com/v4y2isq-dr.-rima-e.-laibow-truth-reports-11-pm-uk-3-pm-pacific-5-pm-central-6-pm-ea.html
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted June 1, 2024