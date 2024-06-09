There has been a long break - since May 17th, since the judge’s shocking pronouncements, among other things claiming there was no more call for Reiner’s witnesses.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, the first two of five newly scheduled court dates.

One way to give support: energy and prayers, today and every day, if this is good for you. Reiner has said he can feel the energy people send him.

Other ways of giving support. Spread knowledge of what is happening with Reiner as much as possible - including small bits of information, like that, with the next court day just 3 days away, there was an attempt to block one of Reiner’s lawyer’s from seeing him. And of course write to Reiner.

This Sunday, as every Sunday, 2 pm EST, there is a short simple meditation for Reiner, and also Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.

For Zoom, if you’d like to take part on Zoom and you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com

For the live-stream, click this link starting 1:45 EST on Sunday

truthsummit.substack.com/p/reminder-sun-2-pm-est-short-meditation

I’ll start with some very short thoughts:

- on the power of connection;

- on the importance of perceiving, which includes having the tools to perceive;

- on the importance of priorities, and seeing what is top priority;

- on the amazing power of effective strategies;

- on the power of proof positive, like detailed evidence of planned terrorist attacks being known to US intelligence agencies, and the information not passed on but hidden in a secret “black hole.”

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



Posted June 9, 2024