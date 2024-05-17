BREAKING. THE TRIAL OF REINER FUELLMICH. MAY 17, 2024. SHOCKING BEHAVIOR OF JUDGE.
Just in. From FREE Reiner Fuellmich, the Telegram channel of Daniele Goeken. Posted by Isabel Schau.
Isabel Schau:
Hello everyone, I was a trial observer today. To make sure what is allowed in the courtroom and what is not, I had printed out two documents, one of which contains a passage that can be interpreted as admitting that it is a political trial. But please read for yourself! [Document included at the end.]
Oppressive
Right at the beginning, Judge Schindler read out a warning to the audience that applause or the like would result in the people in question being excluded from the rest of the trial. Then came the announcement that it would only be very short today. Then he read out the court's refusal to call two further witnesses for the defense. This was followed by an unspeakable admonition to RF to refrain from insults and not to spread fake news on social media, such as that he had been kidnapped from Mexico…
That was grotty
After these two cold showers (or rather three), he actually wanted to close the hearing. However, RF then asked to be granted the right to react to the testimonies of Kuhn and Weissenborn.
Schindler countered that this right only existed directly after the witness statements.
To which RF replied that he had not yet had the opportunity to do so, so it was direct. Schindler replied that he would grant it, but only to the two witness statements, an overall assessment was not possible now.
RF then stated that the witness statements would prove that Viviane F. was not credible as a key witness. It was also very much a kidnapping. There were then several exchanges of verbal blows and quite disparaging words, also on the part of the judge against RF
There were about 20 observers there. Only K. Wörmer from the defense was there.
Below is the document Isabel referred to. As it is a photo, rather than text, I cannot use deepl to translate. Anyhow, the document is not what matters.
What matters is the behavior of the judge, wanting to prevent any speech from Reiner, let alone evidence from further witnesses.
If you have not already done so, please send an email of support to attorney at law Gabrielle Curschmann-Kaesinger for her criminal complaint against what was done to Reiner over his birthday weekend. If you just want the email address, here it is: gabriele@curschmann-kaesinger.de
For the full request for names of people supporting the complaint:
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/courageous-lawyer-with-important-request
I would say, the gloves are off. There does not seem even a pretense that this is anything other than a political trial where the judge has made his judgement.
