Just in. From FREE Reiner Fuellmich, the Telegram channel of Daniele Goeken. Posted by Isabel Schau.

Isabel Schau:

Hello everyone, I was a trial observer today. To make sure what is allowed in the courtroom and what is not, I had printed out two documents, one of which contains a passage that can be interpreted as admitting that it is a political trial. But please read for yourself! [Document included at the end.]

Oppressive

Right at the beginning, Judge Schindler read out a warning to the audience that applause or the like would result in the people in question being excluded from the rest of the trial. Then came the announcement that it would only be very short today. Then he read out the court's refusal to call two further witnesses for the defense. This was followed by an unspeakable admonition to RF to refrain from insults and not to spread fake news on social media, such as that he had been kidnapped from Mexico…

That was grotty

After these two cold showers (or rather three), he actually wanted to close the hearing. However, RF then asked to be granted the right to react to the testimonies of Kuhn and Weissenborn.

Schindler countered that this right only existed directly after the witness statements.

To which RF replied that he had not yet had the opportunity to do so, so it was direct. Schindler replied that he would grant it, but only to the two witness statements, an overall assessment was not possible now.

RF then stated that the witness statements would prove that Viviane F. was not credible as a key witness. It was also very much a kidnapping. There were then several exchanges of verbal blows and quite disparaging words, also on the part of the judge against RF

There were about 20 observers there. Only K. Wörmer from the defense was there.