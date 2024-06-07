REMINDER - SUNDAY, 2 PM EST. SHORT MEDITATION for REINER and ED WACKERMAN, plus anyone you'd like to add. ALSO, A FEW MOMENTS FOR THOUGHTS
Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.
I’ll start with a few short thoughts:
- on the importance of priorities, and seeing what is top priority;
- on the amazing power of effective strategies;
- on the power of proof positive, like detailed evidence of planned terrorist attacks being known to US intelligence agencies, and the information not passed on but hidden in a secret “black hole.”
(For more, link at the end.)
The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.
For Zoom, if you’d like to take part on Zoom and you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com
For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday
All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,
Elsa
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted June 7, 2024
Buenas noches desde Argentina..! Muy buena idea...! Cuántas personas lo están precisando en total? Han realizado envíos de Reiki con Maestro profesional? Estaría gustosa de colaborar. Tuve serios problemas de seguridad con esta plataforma.
Secret black hole no link 😞