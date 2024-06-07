Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

I’ll start with a few short thoughts:

- on the importance of priorities, and seeing what is top priority;

- on the amazing power of effective strategies;

- on the power of proof positive, like detailed evidence of planned terrorist attacks being known to US intelligence agencies, and the information not passed on but hidden in a secret “black hole.”

(For more, link at the end.)

The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.

For Zoom, if you’d like to take part on Zoom and you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com

For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday

truthsummit.substack.com/p/reminder-sun-2-pm-est-short-meditation



All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted June 7, 2024