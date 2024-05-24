Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

I’ll start with a few short thoughts

- on the colossal worldwide sting - and yes, Reiner is one of those stung;

- on law #1, the law of perception;

- and then … after perception …

The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.

For Zoom, if you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

PS. A special thank you to everyone who sent their support for Gabrielle Curschmann-Kaesinger’s criminal complaint against what was done to Reiner on his birthday weekend.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 24, 2024