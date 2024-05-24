REMINDER - SUNDAY, 2 PM EST. SHORT MEDITATION for REINER and ED WACKERMAN, plus anyone you'd like to add
Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.
I’ll start with a few short thoughts
- on the colossal worldwide sting - and yes, Reiner is one of those stung;
- on law #1, the law of perception;
- and then … after perception …
The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.
For Zoom, if you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday
All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,
Elsa
PS. A special thank you to everyone who sent their support for Gabrielle Curschmann-Kaesinger’s criminal complaint against what was done to Reiner on his birthday weekend.
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
